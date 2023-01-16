Tried-and-tested Ashvale menu set to reel in customers this Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tried-and-tested Ashvale menu set to reel in customers this Aberdeen Restaurant Week

By Andy Morton
January 16, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 16, 2023, 1:38 pm
You know what to expect at the Ashvale, which is famous for its fish and chips. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
You know what to expect at the Ashvale, which is famous for its fish and chips. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

We are driving to The Ashvale to review the chipper’s Aberdeen Restaurant Week menu, and the topic of conversation turns – perhaps unsurprisingly – to food.

I tell my friend Kathryn about the worst meal I’ve ever eaten – a fish soup I was forced to eat as a child while on an exchange trip to France.

Kathryn snorts – her own French exchange trip horror story beats that.

She thought her hosts were trying to poison her with uncooked bacon. They weren’t, of course; Kathryn had just never seen prosciutto before.

The Ashvale has been delighting customers since 1979. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

There is little chance of encountering the unknown at The Ashvale.

People have been flocking to the Aberdeen institution since it opened in 1979, and not with the expectation of trying something different. It’s because The Ashvale does some of the best fish suppers around.

It’s no surprise, then, to see the menu The Ashvale is running for Aberdeen Restaurant Week does not stray far from the tried and tested.

That said, Kathryn and I do make a few ‘oooh’ sounds when we are shown the lunch menu (the Ashvale’s ARW offer only runs over lunchtime).

The Cullen skink got things off to a great start. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

Maybe it’s the lingering thought of that fish soup, but I’m delighted to see Cullen skink and haggis bon bons available as starters.

The price, too, is a pleasant surprise. £15 per person for three courses that (spoiler alert) filled me up so much I waddled out of the door.

The food

My Cullen skink starter was almost a meal in itself, especially as it came with a bonus “Aberdeen roll” on the side.

Kathryn had the excellent haggis bon bons, one of which I ate myself.

The Haggis bon bons.

For the main course, I ordered a cheeseburger and left the fish and chips to Kathryn.

Both were excellent, though even The Ashvale knows that you probably won’t bother with the burger, or the scampi and veggie burger that were also on the menu.

The Ashvale operations director Stuart Devine, who popped in to check we were OK, told us that nine out of 10 customers go for the fish and chips.

Fish and chips are the logical choice for most. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

And with good reason. The batter was golden brown and the chips were plump on the inside and crisp on the outside.

I realise this is hardly the insight of the year, but The Ashvale know how to make a good fish and chips.

By the time we’d finished the first two courses, dessert was hardly needed.

The excellent cheeseburger with sides. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

But I couldn’t resist a hot fudge sundae and Kathryn felt duty-bound to have one of the three cheesecakes on offer.

In fact, our friendly waiter told us that the dessert offering for the ARW menu is wider than published on the official website. Just ask for what’s available when you visit.

I recommend the sundae, though. Creamy on top and hot and chocolatey on the bottom.

There was still room for the hot fudge sundae. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

The verdict

You know what you are getting at The Ashvale, which is no bad thing. The restaurant clearly knows its way around a fish fryer, and the desserts both looked and tasted fantastic.

Finally, a word on the venue’s dining room. The restaurant is spacious and spotlessly clean – a long way from the typical idea of a chip shop. A great place for a lunch outing.

Information

A: 42-48 Great Western Rd, Aberdeen AB10 6PY

T: 01224 575842

W: theashvale.co.uk

Price: £32.35 including two soft drinks.

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: Three course for £15 per person. Lunch time offer runs from 12-2pm Wed-Thur, 12-4pm Fri-Sat and 1-4pm Sun.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented