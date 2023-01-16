Almost 50 venues signed up to Aberdeen Restaurant Week as bumper foodie fortnight kicks off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Almost 50 venues signed up to Aberdeen Restaurant Week as bumper foodie fortnight kicks off

Ravenous diners across the city will get the chance to choose from almost 50 venues' menus at a fraction of the price as Aberdeen Restaurant Week gets under way.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
January 16, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 16, 2023, 8:20 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Almost 50 businesses have signed up to take part in Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Aberdeen Inspired
Almost 50 businesses have signed up to take part in Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Aberdeen Inspired

Ravenous diners across the city will get the chance to choose from almost 50 venues’ menus at a fraction of the price as Aberdeen Restaurant Week gets under way.

A total of 47 restaurants have signed up to the ninth instalment of the popular food event which is organised by business Improvement District, Aberdeen Inspired.

From now until Sunday, January 29, diners can enjoy a huge variety of exclusive food and drinks offers starting from £10 at local restaurants, cafes and bars.

Each venue has curated a special offering for Aberdeen Restaurant Week, from delicious tasting menus to sharing platters with a glass of wine.

New firms signed up

Several new establishments, including Six by Nico, Common Sense Coffee House, Padthai Hot Pot and Grill and Bar and The Terrace at His Majesty’s Theatre, will take part, as well as many regular participants who have been involved in the event since its inception in 2018.

The hot pot at Padthai Hot Pot and Grill on Union Street in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Thousands of guests are expected to take advantage of the special offers while sampling global cuisines ranging from traditional Scottish fare to tapas, vegan, Thai, Indian, modern British and Italian dishes.

Restaurants are already reporting a huge uplift in bookings for the next two weeks.

Six by Nico will be offering a complimentary glass of fizz to diners who quote ‘ARW’ when they book to experience the new Neverland tasting menu, which launches on Wednesday (January 18) in Aberdeen.

Nico Simeone at his Aberdeen restaurant Six by Nico. Image: DC Thomson

Taking guests on a magical flight with Peter Pan, the six creative courses include The Lost Boys, Captain Codfish and Food Fight.

Nico Simeone, director of Six by Nico, said: “We’ve been welcomed to Aberdeen with open arms and were made to feel like part of the community instantly. It’s been amazing to see the positive response from everyone in the city and afar, we hope this small token of our thanks goes down well with everyone.

“We’re really excited for our future in Aberdeen and hope to see more familiar and friendly faces around.”

Exclusive events

With Burns Night taking place during the two-week event, two venues have also organised Burns Suppers. The first is Siberia Bar and Hotel on Belmont Street and the second is at The Esslemont on Union Street which will dish up a five-course tasting dinner.

Siberia will serve up its three-course Burns celebration for three nights from January 25 to 27, while the Esslemont Burns Supper is for one night only on the Bard’s birthday – Wednesday January 25.

Siberia Bar and Hotel is taking part. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Set to be a celebration to remember, diners can look forward to a welcome cocktail specially crafted for the night – The Tropic of Laurencekirk, based on Fettercairn Whisky – at The Esslemont event.

Everything you need to know about Aberdeen Restaurant Week – plus the menus

While some city centre businesses are already levy payers, others outside the catchment area have paid to get involved in Aberdeen Restaurant Week, which traditionally takes place within the BID footprint.

The area covers Union Street and the surrounding streets, including Broad Street, Market Street, Bridge Street, Huntly Street and Holburn Junction.

Chief executive Adrian Watson added: “We are excited to be launching the first Aberdeen Restaurant Week of 2023, which is now a well-established and much-anticipated event.

Adrian Watson, chief executive at Aberdeen Inspired. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We are proud to have almost 50 different restaurants, cafes and bars signed up to take part this time. Among them are 210 Bistro, The Pigs Wings, Jewel in the Crown, Faffless, Pinehurst Lodge and Books and Beans, which choose to pay a voluntary levy to be part of Aberdeen Inspired and be involved with Restaurant Week.

“There is a huge selection of cuisines and offers for diners to choose from, whether they want to try something new or return to an old favourite. We know January can be a quiet time for hospitality venues so this encourages people to get together with friends or family and enjoy new dishes and special offers.”

All Aberdeen Restaurant Week bookings should be made with the restaurants directly.

