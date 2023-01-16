Cheers to The Tippling House as menu launches for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Cheers to The Tippling House as menu launches for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

By Ellie House
January 16, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 16, 2023, 1:51 pm
Inside The Tippling House on Belmont Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Inside The Tippling House on Belmont Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

It’s sexy, understated and much loved by anyone who appreciates a decent cocktail or two.

Yup, welcome to The Tippling House on Belmont Street in Aberdeen, where stairs descend into this quirky cellar bar.

From the wood panelled ceiling to private booth seating, and of course that seductive lighting, it’s no wonder this gem has forever proved a hit.

The Tippling House offers that speakeasy vibe. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

As me and my friend Kristin slid into a booth, we were no longer two knackered mums, not least because those hanging lamps did a marvellous job of hiding the eyebags.

The Tippling House is the place to be when you want to escape for a wee while, the din of nearby Union Street fading to nothing.

We were warmly greeted by staff, and were not surprised to find a good few tables occupied.

Take a seat and be seduced by the interior at The Tippling House. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

With both three courses and five courses on offer, priced at a thrifty £20 or £30, we were eager to get sampling the menu.

Head chef Stuart Galloway has put together a pretty marvellous selection, and having heard great things about the boozy brunches, we couldn’t wait to tuck in.

Sadly we were both driving that night, but your tipple selection matters not to the hard working staff.

The food

You won’t find half hearted mocktails at The Tippling House, and we both ordered from the ‘lo and no’ cocktails list.

I opted for Spring Back Highball and it was love at first sip.

Our mocktails were delicious. Image: Kristin Traquair

This £6 concoction was made up of Seedlip Garden,  lavender and hibiscus shrub, cloudy apple and lemon.

Served in a proper cocktail class, it was delicious, and I may have ordered another one later in the evening.

Kristin settled on Bell Hop, which was a curious mix of Seedlip Spice, bell pepper cordial, hopped grapefruit bitters and lime.

In my experience, The Tippling House always does things a little differently, and I am 100% here for it.

Onto the food, which arrived beautifully presented.

We had selected the three course option, and I went for buttermilk fried chicken tacos served with red pickled onion and salsa.

Kristin eagerly tucked into burrata, served with pumpkin, hazelnut and sage.

If there’s one thing I love about Kristin, it’s that as a dedicated foodie she can always be relied upon to be honest.

A birds eye view of our starters. Image: Kristin Traquair

Her verdict?

It was a nice creamy but light start to the meal, and the toasted hazelnuts were a fantastic addition to the dish.

I gobbled down my own starter in record time, the chicken was tender within and served with mini flatbreads, perfect for dunking into the salsa.

Appetites perked up, our mains arrived with a flourish.

I had venison cannelloni served with wild mushroom, and Kristin had roast cauliflower served with pickled leeks and smoked cheddar sauce.

Venison cannelloni is a new one on me, but none the less delicious. Image: Kristin Traquair

The venison cannelloni was rich and perfect for a cold January night, the cannelloni itself draped over the meat and was cooked beautifully.

Whilst I couldn’t finish the dish, I wouldn’t hesitate to order again.

Across the table, Kristin was rather delighted with Tippling’s take on cauliflower cheese.

The cauliflower was roasted whole, and the sauce was very moreish. Image: Kristin Traquair

The cauliflower was whole and roasted so it wasn’t soggy or overcooked, but still had a bit of bite to it.

The pickled leeks added unexpected flavour bombs that cut through and complemented the rich cheese sauce, and yes, Kristin is now going to attempt to pickle her own homegrown produce.

Finally, dessert, and always my most anticipated meal in life.

Rich and intense, say hello to dark chocolate mousse. Image: Kristin Traquair

I ordered dark chocolate mousse, served with cocoa nib, passion fruit and chamomile.

You couldn’t eat an awful lot of this dish, and that’s the entire point.

It is to be savoured, intense in flavour and just one spoonful left me determined to finish the rest.

Kristin was equally delighted with her choice of roast autumn harvest fruits, served with honey sabayon, thyme syrup and masala.

This dish screams comfort food and offers a nostalgic reminder of berry picking in the Aberdeenshire countryside.

According to Kristin, the light and airy sabayon with a hint of sweet honey was a scrumptious alternative to custard.

From the talented baker who made my wedding cake, that is high praise indeed.

The verdict

The Tippling House is a gorgeous venue which remains true to its own glorious quirk.

The menu captures the vibe perfectly, and offers dishes you might not otherwise try.

Fantastic staff, warming atmosphere and very happy bellies.

Information

A: 4 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JE

W: www.thetipplinghouse.com

Price: Three courses for £20 or five courses for £30

