Karen’s Diner: The foul-mouthed restaurant with a chip on its shoulder set to hit Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forget the fries, Aberdeen diners are in line for a side order of impertinence, bad manners and downright insolence.

Karen’s Diner, the restaurant chain that puts the rude into food by being horrible to customers, is coming to the Granite City.

A sensation on TikTok where foul-mouthed slap-backs from staff have racked up millions of views, Karen’s Diner will be in Aberdeen as part of a pop-up event.

And if you think going to a restaurant to be verbally abused sounds like an awful night out, don’t worry – the name-calling and rude behaviour is all for show.

Karen’s describes itself as an “absurdly fun” interactive “dining experience”.

However, the waiters take their roles seriously, and are primed to give maximum shade.

“[Karen’s is a] place where you can complain until the cows come home because we literally don’t care,” the diner says.

A date for the pop-up has yet to be set but Karen’s is coming to Scotland in February for nights in Glasgow and Edinburgh as part of a UK tour. Extra nights in Edinburgh are scheduled for May. No venue for Aberdeen has been confirmed either.

Paul Levin, head of media/PR for Karen’s Diner outside of Australia, said: “We are looking forward to being able to be rude to everyone in Aberdeen. Watch this space…”

Karen’s Diner, which started out in Australia, has restaurants in England and Wales but has yet to open an official site north of the border.

What food can people expect when Karen’s Diner comes to Aberdeen?

The menu for the Edinburgh event shows what customers can potentially expect from a night at Karen’s Diner in Aberdeen.

A £40 ticket gets you two courses and three drinks tokens, and the chance to take part in party games.

Food includes beef burgers, loaded fries, fried chicken thighs and huevos rancheros. Dessert is a choice between a brownie bowl and hot Oreo melts.

It won’t be the first time customers in the north-east have enjoyed a Karen’s Diner experience.

In August, an enterprising venue in Elgin set up its own version of the bad-service restaurant.

The 156 Bar & Grill sold out a one-night-only event own Karen pop-up after seeing the concept online.

“It goes against everything we do with the public,” general manager Lynnie Craige told the Press & Journal.