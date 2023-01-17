Karen’s Diner: The foul-mouthed restaurant with a chip on its shoulder set to hit Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Karen’s Diner: The foul-mouthed restaurant with a chip on its shoulder set to hit Aberdeen

By Andy Morton
January 17, 2023, 3:18 pm Updated: January 17, 2023, 4:18 pm
Karen's Diner, the restaurant that takes bad service to a whole new level, will launch a pop-up in Aberdeen. Image: Richard Saker/Shutterstock
Karen's Diner, the restaurant that takes bad service to a whole new level, will launch a pop-up in Aberdeen. Image: Richard Saker/Shutterstock

Forget the fries, Aberdeen diners are in line for a side order of impertinence, bad manners and downright insolence.

Karen’s Diner, the restaurant chain that puts the rude into food by being horrible to customers, is coming to the Granite City.

A sensation on TikTok where foul-mouthed slap-backs from staff have racked up millions of views, Karen’s Diner will be in Aberdeen as part of a pop-up event.

And if you think going to a restaurant to be verbally abused sounds like an awful night out, don’t worry – the name-calling and rude behaviour is all for show.

Karen’s describes itself as an “absurdly fun” interactive “dining experience”.

@karensdinerofficial

Who would’ve thought you losers are so desperate to be yelled at?🙄 Whatever suits, we guess x #karensdiner #karensoftiktok #fyp

♬ original sound – Pulse Nigeria

However, the waiters take their roles seriously, and are primed to give maximum shade.

“[Karen’s is a] place where you can complain until the cows come home because we literally don’t care,” the diner says.

A date for the pop-up has yet to be set but Karen’s is coming to Scotland in February for nights in Glasgow and Edinburgh as part of a UK tour. Extra nights in Edinburgh are scheduled for May. No venue for Aberdeen has been confirmed either.

Paul Levin, head of media/PR for Karen’s Diner outside of Australia, said: “We are looking forward to being able to be rude to everyone in Aberdeen. Watch this space…”

Karen’s Diner, which started out in Australia, has restaurants in England and Wales but has yet to open an official site north of the border.

All bets are off at Karen’s Diner. Image: Richard Saker/Shutterstock

What food can people expect when Karen’s Diner comes to Aberdeen?

The menu for the Edinburgh event shows what customers can potentially expect from a night at Karen’s Diner in Aberdeen.

A £40 ticket gets you two courses and three drinks tokens, and the chance to take part in party games.

Food includes beef burgers, loaded fries, fried chicken thighs and huevos rancheros. Dessert is a choice between a brownie bowl and hot Oreo melts.

The rude and the food are all to order at Karen’s Diner. Image: Richard Saker/Shutterstock

It won’t be the first time customers in the north-east have enjoyed a Karen’s Diner experience.

In August, an enterprising venue in Elgin set up its own version of the bad-service restaurant.

The 156 Bar & Grill sold out a one-night-only event own Karen pop-up after seeing the concept online.

“It goes against everything we do with the public,” general manager Lynnie Craige told the Press & Journal.

[[title]]

[[text]]
