6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen to enjoy with friends

An Aberdeen boozy brunch is a great way to get any day started but perfect for when your diary is clear and you want to catch up with friends.

Aberdeen is host to some fantastic boozy brunch deals, but to help you pick the best ones, we’ve put together a list that will keep you busy all year.

From high-class cocktail bars to fun-filled student haunts, our bottomless brunch selections suit all styles and budgets.

The Spiritualist

Making a name for itself over the past few years, The Spiritualist’s boozy brunch is a class act.

The cocktail bar mixes fantastic drinks, two of which you’ll be able to order as part of the brunch.

What’s more, you get a bellini on arrival and your brunch dish for £29.95 per person.

The dishes on offer include a breakfast quesadilla, sweet or a savoury French toast, toasted sourdough with avocado and poached eggs or The Spiritualist eggs benedict.

There is, of course, a plentiful cocktail list too.

You could try the lavender spritz, which combines Whitley Neill Parma Violet gin, Limoncello, lavender cordial and soda.

Or the Hollaback Girl, a sweet and fruity cocktail with kiwi-infused Absolut Raspberri vodka, raspberry liqueur and citrus. Yum!

Brunch is served daily here from 12-5pm.

Address: 67 Langstane Pl, Aberdeen, AB11 6EN.

The Albyn

This spot in Aberdeen offers a range of options if you fancy a bottomless brunch.

You can try their prosecco or cocktail brunch for £46, or the bottled beer brunch for £36.

The deals consist of a cocktail on arrival and either three glasses of prosecco, three brunch cocktails or three bottles of Corona per person.

The cocktails on offer include the classics: bellini, mimosa, French 77 and bloody Mary.

They also have a breakfast martini, which combines Bombay Saphhire gin, Cointreau, lemon and marmalade.

As for food, you can enjoy a croque madame, fried chicken waffle, full Scottish or full vegan breakfast, eggs benefit and more.

The boozy brunch at The Albyn is available Friday-Sunday from 10am-noon.

Address: 11 Albyn Pl, Aberdeen, AB10 1YE.

The Craftsman Company

Down on the harbour, The Craftsman is a great place to spend a few hours, not least because of their excellent on-site roasted coffee.

The breakfast options are good, too, featuring breakfast rolls, fluffy pancakes and Turkish eggs.

And the brunch menu includes more filling dishes like the ‘Full Monty’. You can enjoy this “dry” for £14.95 or make it boozy for £17.95.

The Full Monty is a plateful of bacon, eggs, sausages, homemade baked butter beans, mushrooms, black pudding, hash browns, tomatoes and toasted sourdough.

They also have a vegan version of the Full Monty, or a “mini monty”, which is a smaller plate of the above.

The boozy brunch is served daily from 11am-4pm.

Address: 2 Guild St, Aberdeen, AB11 6NE.

Café Ahoy

You have to order your brunch cocktails separately at Café Ahoy, but they are well worth the effort.

Priced £7.95 each, your choice is a spiced bloody Mary or an Aperol spritz.

As for the Aberdeen boozy brunch dishes, you could try the ‘Breakfast Ahoy!’

For £10.95, you get toasted sourdough topped with bacon, haggis, fried egg and the fiery Scotch bonnet ketchup.

There are also a range of sweet and savoury pancake stacks, including smoked salmon and smashed avocado, Lotus Biscoff crumb with Biscoff sauce, or Nutella and strawberries.

Address: Inspire Building, Beach Blvd, Aberdeen, AB24 5HP.

Tippling House

The Tippling House is an excellent cocktail bar on Belmont Street offering bottomless brunch in Aberdeen.

Here, you can splash out on free Champagne refills for 90 minutes.

Choose from an extensive brunch menu that includes great dishes such as eggs royale with cured sea trout or buttermilk fried chicken and waffles.

There is also breakfast poutine, Belgian waffles, a granola berry bowl and more.

This doesn’t come cheap, and is priced at £39 per person.

But for a special occasion, or a catch-up with an old friend, it would make for a lovely celebration.

You can swap out Champagne for draught beer, unlimited tea or coffee, single-shot Bloody Mary or soft drinks.

The deal is available every Saturday from 1-4pm.

Address: 4 Belmont St, Aberdeen, AB10 1JE.

The Bobbin

Last but not least, this student favourite does a value-for-money boozy brunch in Aberdeen.

Cocktails, beer and prosecco are all on the menu here, though you are limited to a maximum of six drinks per person.

As for food, The Bobbin has a long list of brunch bangers. There’s avocado toast, a big Scottish breakfast, bacon pancakes, plus pizzas and burgers to choose from.

The cocktails on offer include classics like the piña colada, Aperol spritz, mojito and espresso martini.

There is also the rumbungo, which promises “island vibes”, or the “demure” elderflower spritz.

All yours for just £25 per person, for 90 minutes.

The deal is just for students, and is available Monday-Thursday.

Address: 500 King St, Aberdeen, AB24 5ST.

