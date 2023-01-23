MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin to host live cooking demonstrations in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness-born MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin will be hosting two live cooking demonstrations at An Talla in Dochgarroch next month.

Sarah, who now resides in Kinross, is set to prepare two seasonal dishes at the Inverness restaurant on Friday February 10.

Passionate about Scottish produce, believing it to be amongst the best in the world, this will be the talented cook’s second visit to An Talla following the success of her sell-out event in June 2022.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample five taster items from the restaurant menu and be treated to a gin cocktail upon arrival.

A focus on local produce

There are 70 tickets, priced at £33 each, available with a limited number remaining.

Speaking about the event, Sarah said: “I’m delighted to be invited back to An Talla to share my passion for cooking and local produce. I love meeting people who love food as much as I do!

“These events are fantastic fun and I’m so looking forward to being back in the Highlands, chatting about my incredible year, my future plans and sharing kitchen hints and tips.

“I’m looking forward to sharing some new seasonal recipes with everyone and hope that people will be inspired to try them out at home.”

Sarah Rankin was a finalist in the 2022 edition of the flagship BBC programme.

The mum-of-two now has a monthly column in The Press and Journal and The Courier’s Menu magazine.

She also talks all things food with Stephen Jardine on BBC Radio Scotland every Friday, hosts supper clubs, runs her marketing agency, and has another project on the go – her own cookbook.

Freda Newton, managing director of Loch Ness by Jacobite, is delighted that Sarah is returning.

“Our evening with Sarah at An Talla last year was a huge success with more than 70 people joining us,” Freda said.

“I’m delighted that Sarah is coming back and I know that we will all be in for a treat.

“Sarah cooks with seasonal, local produce which mirrors our ethos at An Talla and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for us this time.”

The demonstrations will run between 6.30pm until 9.30pm and delicious canapes can also be enjoyed throughout the evening.

For more information and tickets, visit the ‘An Evening with Sarah Rankin’ event on Eventbrite.