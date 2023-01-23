MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin to host live cooking demonstrations in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin to host live cooking demos in Inverness

MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin to host live cooking demonstrations in Inverness

By Karla Sinclair
January 23, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 23, 2023, 2:13 pm
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC

Inverness-born MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin will be hosting two live cooking demonstrations at An Talla in Dochgarroch next month.

Sarah, who now resides in Kinross, is set to prepare two seasonal dishes at the Inverness restaurant on Friday February 10.

Passionate about Scottish produce, believing it to be amongst the best in the world, this will be the talented cook’s second visit to An Talla following the success of her sell-out event in June 2022.

Stuffed courgette flowers. Kinross. Image: Sarah Rankin

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample five taster items from the restaurant menu and be treated to a gin cocktail upon arrival.

A focus on local produce

There are 70 tickets, priced at £33 each, available with a limited number remaining.

Speaking about the event, Sarah said: “I’m delighted to be invited back to An Talla to share my passion for cooking and local produce. I love meeting people who love food as much as I do!

“These events are fantastic fun and I’m so looking forward to being back in the Highlands, chatting about my incredible year, my future plans and sharing kitchen hints and tips.

“I’m looking forward to sharing some new seasonal recipes with everyone and hope that people will be inspired to try them out at home.”

Sarah Rankin was a finalist in the 2022 edition of the flagship BBC programme.

The mum-of-two now has a monthly column in The Press and Journal and The Courier’s Menu magazine.

She also talks all things food with Stephen Jardine on BBC Radio Scotland every Friday, hosts supper clubs, runs her marketing agency, and has another project on the go – her own cookbook.

Sarah Rankin. Image: The Vine

Freda Newton, managing director of Loch Ness by Jacobite, is delighted that Sarah is returning.

“Our evening with Sarah at An Talla last year was a huge success with more than 70 people joining us,” Freda said.

“I’m delighted that Sarah is coming back and I know that we will all be in for a treat.

“Sarah cooks with seasonal, local produce which mirrors our ethos at An Talla and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for us this time.”

Blackcurrant sorbet and sweetcorn ribs. Image: Sarah Rankin

The demonstrations will run between 6.30pm until 9.30pm and delicious canapes can also be enjoyed throughout the evening.

For more information and tickets, visit the ‘An Evening with Sarah Rankin’ event on Eventbrite.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
BrewDog boss James Watt blasts rising costs, train strikes and booze marketing ban plan
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Burns Night tipsy laird trifle
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
The vegan food and drink scene in Inverness, Nairn and Elgin - is there…
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
The 5 places to visit in Elgin if you're eating out on a budget
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Elgin producer reaches £5k Kickstarter target to expand premises and erect wind turbines to…
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Restaurant review: Porterhouse Steakhouse and Coffee Bar in Inverurie is a good lunchtime spot
james bon aberdeen granite noir
Can being covered in gold paint really kill you? Dr Kathryn Harkup to reveal…
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Dunecht Diner: The 4 dishes we ordered from the hidden food truck near Westhill
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Comfort Food Friday: Want to create a dish with zest? This Scotch lamb and…
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Nearing perfection, 8848 scales the heights at Aberdeen Restaurant Week with tasting menu

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Major search operation stood down after offshore worker falls overboard in North Sea
2
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
3
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
4
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
5
Aberdeen Arts Centre wheelchair users currently face problems getting into the venue.
Changes to end wheelchair ‘discrimination’ at Aberdeen Arts Centre, MND-friendly Alford holiday home and…
6
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
7
Rosehill Court incident
Man reportedly injured in ‘disturbance’ at Aberdeen tower block but police find no sign…
8
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
9
Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: Hayden Coulson in good spot with Middlesbrough and Aberdeen
10
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…

More from Press and Journal

Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Samantha Gardner, 26, missing from Inverness after last seen on Saturday
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Six Nations at 'the highest level ever' but Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can compete…
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Robert Barclay Allardice: Celebrated Pedestrian of Stonehaven walked 1,000 miles over 1,000 hours for…
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Ross County fan view: This was far from an 'excellent' display as woeful finishing…
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Aberdeenshire auctioneer celebrates top success alongside Highland peers at Harper Adams University
England coach Steve Borthwick lauds 'best Scotland team in generations' ahead of Six Nations…
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
'We'll ensure your voices are heard' pledge NFUS candidates
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Charles Macleod Butchers reopens refurbished shop
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Sarah Rankin. Image: Shine TV/BBC
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais

Editor's Picks

Most Commented