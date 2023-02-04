Restaurant review: Fill up on quality scran at The Flying Stag at The Fife Arms in Braemar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Restaurant review: Fill up on quality scran at The Flying Stag at The Fife Arms in Braemar

There's something about a long hike that just screams a big pub meal after.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
February 4, 2023, 6:00 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
The Flying Stag bar at The Fife Arms is a must visit in Braemar. Image: The Fife Arms
The Flying Stag bar at The Fife Arms is a must visit in Braemar. Image: The Fife Arms

There’s something about a long hike that just screams a big pub meal after.

It’s become a bit of a ritual for me. Walk for miles and miles, and reward myself with a hearty meal after. I like having the incentive to drive me to keep going, especially when hills, or the odd Munro, is involved.

Recently a group of friends and I headed to Loch Callater for a four-hour hike. The views in the Scottish Highlands are breathtaking, and seeing the loch frozen over in winter this time made the experience very different to our warm, sweaty summer walk.

We hadn’t booked anywhere to eat in the neighbouring village Braemar because we were unsure when we’d be finished, so as soon as we were done my boyfriend, I and another friend with her pooch headed for The Fife Arms.

Outside The Fife Arms in Braemar. Image: Kami Thomson

The Flying Stag

I hadn’t visited their The Flying Stag bar in so long and I craved some hearty food.

When we arrived it was busy, with every table – minus two long ones which we reckoned were reserved – occupied. I asked a member of staff what the likelihood of getting a table would be.

After conversing with her manager, she asked if we’d be fine with sitting through in the Fog House area where they’d happily serve us the same menu. Delighted to get a seat, we accepted and were shown through.

The Flying Stag is a cosy pub. It’s traditional with a modern flair to it, although I’ve not been in many bars where you’d find a stuffed deer jumping over it.

The Flying Stag is aptly named after the stuffed deer that hangs above the bar area. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The Fog House on the other hand was softer. A big fireplace crackled as we sat down on the wooden chairs adorned with faux animal fur. Along the centre of the room hung a chandelier made up of around 700 pairs of antlers.

On the menu you’ll find pub classics and a few more adventurous dishes like venison,

I was eyeing up the fish and chips but didn’t quite fancy the £23 price tag for a large. Our server assured me that the small (£14) was more than sufficient and that they had also sold out of the large, so that was an easy decision.

Inside The Flying Stag. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

My boyfriend couldn’t see past the Highland venison burger (£19) as he was after something hearty, and our friend decided on the haggis, neeps and tatties (£15). There were a few other items out of stock, but luckily we were set on comfort food over fancier dishes.

While placing our order, I added a sneaky portion of black pudding bon bons (£7) which I knew the others would appreciate.

Isla, the border collie retriever cross who was lying under the table even got a bowl of water delivered which Heather, her owner, appreciated.

The Fog House area is a cosy, bright space. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

The food

A few others joined us to dine in The Fog House area which made it feel a bit more like a restaurant, rather than the three of us hanging out.

We’d all ordered pints of fresh orange and lemonade and gulped them. Time passed and we noticed that half an hour had been and gone. We appreciated it was busy, but the hunger was really setting in.

The Highland venison burger was quite the treat. Image: The Fife Arms

Just under 45 minutes later our dishes arrived. Forks were flying and we immediately got stuck in. The burger to the right of me looked incredible. The brioche bun was glowing and the thick juicy venison patty poked out all sides with melted Isle of Mull cheddar cheese running down the side.

It sat upon a chunky slice of beef tomato and a piece of crisp lettuce also shot out one side of the burger. The top half of the bun had a light scraping of mayonnaise

A horseradish slaw and skin-on chips sat to the side, as did a gherkin. All but the slaw was demolished.

My beer-battered fish was excellent, and for a “small” portion was rather substantial. It was perfectly cooked and the haddock flaked away. The batter was crisp and had that lovely crunch you love to hear.

You can choose between a large and small portion of fish and chips. Image: The Fife Arms

The fries were thin and sprinkled with a little vinegar and salt, and really hit the spot. I love a good tartar sauce and this one lived up to my expectations. I squeezed the wedge of lemon over the fish to open the flavours up a bit more, and the peas were polished off in no time, too.

My friend raved about her meal too, saying the haggis was lovely and peppery and the Royal Lochnagar whisky sauce that she poured over everything had a delicious slight whisky note to it. The tatties and neeps were incredibly soft and the sauce, which there was plenty of, continued to be lathered on throughout.

Vegan haggis was also available, but she fancied the real stuff on this occasion. There was a mention of skirlie, but we couldn’t figure out where on the plate it was.

Sometimes a hearty dish of haggis, neaps and tatties is all you need to put the world to right. Image: The Fife Arms

The six bon bons with the spiced plum ketchup were a hit with everyone. The outer shell provided a soft crunch and revealed the rich pudding inside. They were bite-sized, and because there was an even number, we managed to share them out without any arguments.

I loved the spiced plum ketchup and my boyfriend also used some to spread on his burger.

If you fancy something small, or a side, the black pudding bon  bons are an excellent choice. Image: The Fife Arms

While I thought I’d be geared up to order lunch the fish and chips had left me feeling more than satisfied.

None of us fancied sitting the hour-and-a-half drive home stuffed, so we reluctantly declined dessert when offered. Although the plum and apple crumble, sticky toffee pud and pear frangipane sounded incredibly tempting.

The pear frangipane. Image: The Fife Arms

The verdict

While service was a little slow and our food did take quite a while to arrive, we were aware we weren’t in the main dining area so did appreciate that things may have been a little slower as a result.

The food we ordered was classic pub grub, and that was exactly what we were looking for. Even the fancier dishes like the Blue Murder, pan-fried sea trout and the venison roast – which was sadly sold out – all sounded excellent.

I think what really makes The Fife Arms stand out is its unique setting. A small community village isn’t your usual setting for a five-star hotel, but local is certainly at the heart of this place, and their menus, which means exceptional produce is bound to grace your plate.

Information

Address: The Fife Arms,  Mar Road, Braemar, Aberdeenshire AB35 5YN

T: 01339 720200

W: thefifearms.com

Price: £69 for a starter, three mains and four pints of fresh orange and lemonade

Scores: 

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 3.5/5
  • Surrounding: 4/5

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.01.2021 URN: CR0033250 Restaurant review pics from Drouthy Cobbler in Elgin. Dishes pictured are... Starter - Grants of Speyside Haggis Bon Bons, mustard Mayo Small Plates - Mac n cheese croquettes, spiced house ketchup, parmesan Main - 1. Scotch Beef Burger,crispy bacon, cheddar, house relish and fries 2. Grilled Chicken foraged mushroom risotto, spinach, truffle dressing Wine - white Fattoria Coroncino IL Bacca Red - Waterloof Circle of life Pictures by JASON HEDGES
The 5 best menus and treats on offer to celebrate Valentine's Day in Elgin
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Drive-Thru Diners: What did ?33 bag us at Humble Burger in Elgin? Picture shows; Drive-Thru Diners: Humble Burger. Elgin. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Drive-Thru Diners: Would Humble Burger's iconic Mac ‘n’ Black be the star of the…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff - and he's only 19 Picture shows; Jack Duncan. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff -…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu Picture shows; Simple mushroom and green bean stir fry / Stir fried Thai chicken. Kikkoman. Supplied by Kikkoman Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: A mushroom and green bean stir-fry recipe to stir the senses
Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week to make its return this autumn as 2023 dates announced
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
Is cash still king for restaurants or are contactless payments the way forward?
Left Michael Robertson and David Griffiths, Aberdam co-founders Picture by Paul Glendell 14/12/2021
Aberdeen fast food outlet Aberdam in the running for three business awards
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 28th May '22 CR0035738 Lindsey Russell, The Highland Cake Fairy in her new, Huntly Street premises in Inverness which opens on Saturday 4th June.
The 6 best menus and treat boxes on offer this Valentine's Day in Inverness
Get your freakshake on at The Long Dog Cafe. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Freakshakes and pup cups are pawfect pair at Aberdeen's dog-friendly Long Dog Cafe
Fishy delights at The Noose and Monkey. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: Historic Aberdeen bar The Noose and Monkey put to the test

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Union Square say they are working to ensure shoppers have a safe experience. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Security dog employed at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour
Angus and Ewan McCall are heading to the breed sale at Castle Douglas next week.
Luing breed backbone of business at family farm
The A87 is closed in both directions at Sconser. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following A87 crash on Isle of Skye
Wild boar. Image: Stock.
Feral pigs or wild boar - debate on nightly visitors rages in the Highlands
Emma Roddick MSP is fighting for the rights of victims of crime in the pre-trial period. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness MSP wants to see more support for victims of crime before trial takes…
Gordon McConachie and family are heading to the breed event in Oban next weekend with two bulls. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Highland cattle tick all boxes for McConachies
SCHEME: Foresight Sustainable Forestry aims to use 348 acres of farmland for the Burn of Bellyhack woodland creation.
Community's outrage over tree-planting on farmland
Kirk Street in Peterhead was cordoned off in the early hours of this morning following reports of a fire and a gas leak at a local business. Image: Google Street Maps.
Peterhead residents evacuated as firefighters deal with gas leak
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 6
A Scottish Ambulance Service air ambulance. Photo by Shutterstock.
Man airlifted to hospital after falling on Thurso beach

Editor's Picks

Most Commented