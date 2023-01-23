Turquoise: The new Holburn Street cafe serving up Turkish coffee and Aberdeen’s warmest welcome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Turquoise: The new Holburn Street cafe serving up Turkish coffee and Aberdeen’s warmest welcome

By Andy Morton
January 23, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 23, 2023, 5:23 pm
Rahsan Yucel opened Turquoise Cafe last month to realise a life-long dream. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Rahsan Yucel opened Turquoise Cafe last month to realise a life-long dream. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Inside Turquoise Cafe at the top of Holburn Street, Rahsan Yucel is teaching me the correct way to drink Turkish coffee.

Rahsan opened the cosy little spot at the end of last year with a mission to bring the food and drink of her homeland to Aberdeen.

She stocks Turkish cakes and biscuits, which are packed behind the counter like sweets in a confectioners.

There are also Turkish breakfasts that come packed with halloumi cheese and hummus.

Don’t forget the pretzel-shaped Turkish bagels known as simit, which you dip into a heavenly mix of honey and butter.

Or the savoury sucek, which Rahsan describes as a Turkish-style pepperoni cut into slices and fried with eggs.

But at the centre of it all – and in Turkish life in general – is the coffee.

In Turkey, coffee is at the heart of the culture.

“If someone comes round to your house, then this is what you will give them,” says Zeynep Bingol, a young Aberdonian who works at Turquoise and today is helping Rahsan speak to a nosy journalist.

Rahsan and Zeynep talk about the coffee shop culture in Turkey, which anyone who has visited the country will know all about; places where friends catch up over a coffee and a game of backgammon.

The bagel-like simit is often eaten for breakfast in Turkey. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, coffee is the last act of any meal in Turkey, something that comes after the dessert. And Zeynep swears doctors have decreed that one cup of Turkish coffee a day is good for your health.

“It has a lot of benefits,” she says.

Do I drink the sludge at the bottom of Turkish coffee?

I love coffee but when it comes to the Turkish version I am woefully inexperienced.

I once bought a pack from a local shop and brewed a cups at home. But I’m sure I didn’t do it right.

In contrast, the Mehmet Efendi-brand coffee that Rahsan presents to me  in a beautiful blue and white porcelain cup is made to perfection.

Turkish coffee is brewed in a long-handled copper pot called a cezva (pronounced jez-ve).

The cezva is a long-handled copper pot used to make Turkish coffee. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

A fine coffee grind is mixed in the pot with enough water for one cup. Rahsan shows me how the froth that builds up in the pot is transferred to the cup before the liquid is poured in.

No milk is added – Turkish coffee is jet black. But Rahsan takes pity on this newbie and adds some sugar to sweeten the cup.

It is delicious. The sugar contrasts with the sharpness of the coffee beans.

I ask if I can drink the sludge at the bottom of my cup – a byproduct of the way Turkish coffee is made.

The choice is mine, Rahsan says, though she warns that the sludge is where most of the caffeine is concentrated and usually undrinkable.

I decide against it.

No milk needed in a Turkish coffee. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s warmest welcome at Turquoise Cafe

Rahsan is delighted when I tell her how much I like the coffee, and I’m soon inundated with a feast of Turkish food to try for the first time.

I also drink a Turkish tea, which comes in a beautifully-shaped glass. Rahsan and Zeynep smile as I attempt to hold the piping hot glass with my fingers.

“I think Turkish people are just used to it,” says Zeynep , kindly.

Turkish tea is served in a special glass. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

In all, it is the warmest welcome I’ve ever had in an Aberdeen cafe.

And par for the course, too. When the Press & Journal photographer goes down to take pictures a few days later, he stays for a while after as he too has coffee and cake pressed on him.

The realisation of a dream

Rahsan moved to Aberdeen 10 years ago with her husband, who runs a mobile phone shop further down Holburn Street. Her two children were born in the city and she started Turquoise after working for many years as a tailor.

It has been the realisation of a long-held dream to own her own cafe, and she has loved getting to know the customers coming in through the door.

Turquoise Cafe on Holburn Street. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

So far, it has been a mix of people from the local Turkish community and Scots who have visited Turkey and want to relive the great food and drink.

“A lot of Scottish people come in for the Turkish coffee,” says Zeynep , whose parents are from Turkey and who takes regular trips there for family holidays.

“Not only that, but a lot of them like telling me about how they’ve been to all of these places in Turkey. They’ve been to more places than I have so I’m asking them all, oh my goodness, how was it?”

Rahsan has the warmest welcome in Aberdeen at Turquoise. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Best of all, however, the cafe has been a great way for Rahsan to teach the people of Aberdeen what a real Turkish delight tastes like.

She includes the treat with each cup of Turkish coffee she makes, though hers are what she calls “real” Turkish delight, not the rose-flavoured, sugar-laden sweets we have in the UK.

Just one more coffee. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“That Turkish delight, you can’t find that in Turkey,” Zeynep tells me. “This one is the actual real thing – it’s a bit more different than what people think it is.”

Yet one more lesson on a day of them. And another reason to order one more coffee.

Turquoise Cafe is at 28 Holborn Street and is open from 9am to 8pm every day. Click here to see the menu.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Tasty delights on offer at Namaste Delhi on Aberdeen's Bridge Street as part of Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Scott Begbie/DC Thomson
Namaste Delhi brings light and love of food to Aberdeen Restaurant Week
Stuart Common is new Mackie's managing director. Image: Holyrood PR
Common takes managing director role at Aberdeenshire ice cream firm
James Watt has been awarded £600,000 compensation after court ruled in his favour. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
BrewDog boss James Watt blasts rising costs, train strikes and booze marketing ban plan
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Sarah Rankin from Kinross, who was born in Inverness is appearing on MasterChef 2022 Picture shows; Sarah Rankin - MasterChef 2022. London. Supplied by Shine TV/BBC Date; Unknown
MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin to host live cooking demonstrations in Inverness
The tipsy laird trifle is the perfect dessert for Burns Night. Image: Drambuie
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Burns Night tipsy laird trifle
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 01.11.2021 URN: CR0031688 F&D MPT story on Megan Walke (blonde hair and glasses), who has recently expanded her baking business (known as Makes by Meg) by announcing the opening of her new cafe. The cafe will be an expansion of the bakery she launched in June. Her business partner Nicola Mackinlay and is also pictured. The new cafe is based on Leopold Street Nairn. Bakes Include Bounty Cup Cake Biscoff and White Chocolate Blondie Terry's Orange Brownie Balteser Biscuit Pictures by JASON HEDGES
The vegan food and drink scene in Inverness, Nairn and Elgin - is there…
Restaurant Review. The Ashvale, Great Western Road. Caramel Apple Pie. 09/08/17. Picture by KATH FLANNERY
The 5 places to visit in Elgin if you're eating out on a budget
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.07.2021 URN: CR0029623 Daniel Oliveira, market gardener of Rising Roots Microgreens is pictured along with a variety of microgreens. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Elgin producer reaches £5k Kickstarter target to expand premises and erect wind turbines to…
The Tomahawk steak from Porterhouse. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Porterhouse Steakhouse and Coffee Bar in Inverurie is a good lunchtime spot
james bon aberdeen granite noir
Can being covered in gold paint really kill you? Dr Kathryn Harkup to reveal…

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Search called off for man missing from North Sea rig
2
Kurt Rogers was caught while driving at 100mph in poor weather conditions. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
3
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
4
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
5
Aberdeen Arts Centre wheelchair users currently face problems getting into the venue.
Changes to end wheelchair ‘discrimination’ at Aberdeen Arts Centre, MND-friendly Alford holiday home and…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
7
Rosehill Court incident
Police launch investigation after reports of disturbance at Aberdeen high rise
8
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
9
Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: Hayden Coulson in good spot with Middlesbrough and Aberdeen
10
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…

More from Press and Journal

Rhys Thomas in action for Keith against Turriff United.
Rhys Thomas signs for Formartine United after leaving Cove Rangers
Many pupils across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire are being givenn the opportunity to take part in the make up courses. Image: Glamcandy/ ThisPR
More Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire pupils given chance to benefit from acclaimed eye-opening make-up courses
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin'. Picture shows; Buckie lifeboat . Buckie . Supplied by Buckie Lifeboat Date; 20/02/2022
New Buckie RNLI crew members complete first search operation
Victims of abuse in Tain have said they are sickened by the nine months their abuser will spend in jail. Image: Supplied.
'How is this justice?': Sex abuse victims of 'trusted' Tain publican hit out at…
Courier News, files pic story . Herring Gull at St Andrews harbour. Pic shows; Herring gull or seagull at St Andrews harbour for files. Tuesday, 30th April, 2019. Kris Miller/DC Thomson Media.
Readers' letters: Aberdeen seagulls and salmon farming has become a scapegoat
death drop aberdeen
Death Drop: Fierce nuns to slay in new drag murder mystery heading for Aberdeen
Andrew Smith admitted downloading thousands of images and hours of videos of child sex abuse material. Image: DC Thomson.
'I don't even know why I do it': Oil worker found with 16 hours…
Scotland's first first minister, Donald Dewar, on the day of the opening of the Scottish Parliament in 1999 (Image: Jeremy Sutton Hibbert/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Don't write the union off yet - stable change is happening behind…
A plan has been agreed for the Inshes junction. Image: DCT Media
Major changes are finally on the way for one of Inverness's most notorious roundabouts
Society traditionally teaches boys to channel feelings of sadness or fear into anger or violence (Image: Christin Lola/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Teach your sons it's OK to cry and break toxic masculinity curse

Editor's Picks

Most Commented