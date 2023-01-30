All you need to know about Pitch 15 – the new Inverness coffee bar opening its doors this spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
All you need to know about Pitch 15 – the new Inverness coffee bar opening its doors this spring

By Karla Sinclair
January 30, 2023, 5:00 pm
Nyomi Dixon and Gregor Smith. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Nyomi Dixon and Gregor Smith. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A coffee bar with health-focused dishes and “naughty treats” on the menu will open its doors in Inverness this spring.

Pitch 15 is the brainchild of Nyomi Dixon and Grigor Smith, both of whom have considerable experience in the food and drink sector.

Located within The Ledge: Bouldering and Climbing Gym at Telford Retail Park, the eatery will boast a sophisticated Boho feel with an anticipated capacity of 70 to 80.

A fresh salad. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Nyomi and Grigor, both 31, are hoping the refurbishment will be complete in the coming months to open the doors of Pitch 15 in late March or early April.

Pitch 15

The name Pitch 15 takes inspiration from a number of things, one being the area previous to the retail park was a football pitch.

Grigor says: “Pitch 15 is also the hardest section of the toughest big wall climb in the world – ‘Dawn Wall’, where two climbers camped out for almost two weeks on the wall.

“We want to create a space you can bivvy (camp out) while working on or training for your toughest projects.”

The co-owners have worked on several contracts and projects together in the past including in a fellow city cafe, Whisk Away. It launched in June 2021.

Nyomi is looking forward to the opening of Pitch 15. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Grigor has always wanted his own coffee shop and Nyomi is looking forward to seeing what they can achieve.

She said: “Grigor has the drive and eye to create something great and never seen before in Inverness with his coffee knowledge from Edinburgh, and his climbing background has been a big benefit.

“Together we’re going to create something amazing and I can’t wait to work alongside and with him on this project.”

Grigor added: “I saw a gap in the market in Inverness to utilise my experience in speciality coffee.

“I thought Nyomi and I could build a great unit and business together with her expertise and local knowledge.”

Healthy focus with naughty treats

The renovation of the building has been underway for several months and is hoped to be complete at the start of March.

Pitch 15 will focus on high-end, quality local products, and will bring single-origin coffee to Inverness “in a big way”.

The coffee bar will boast a team of 10 in the early stages.

“We will be supporting small Scottish independent coffee roasters who supply top-quality beans from family and community-focused farms,” said Grigor.

Whisk Away tray bakes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“And introducing new processes and methods of coffee roasting and brewing to the Highland market.

“Lots of local craftsmanship will make Pitch 15 a unique space. It will be a sophisticated coffee bar with a natural wood-inspired theme, think classy dirtbag diner.”

The food will be mostly health-focused with cakes supplied by Whisk Away, as well as some extra special dishes by Grigor’s granny.

He added: “Several menu choices will be making an appearance from my granny’s recipe book including her famous pancakes.”

‘I can’t wait to see what the future holds’

Nyomi went on to say she is “very excited” for Pitch 15 to take shape.

“Whisk has been an amazing experience and I have learned so much, so implementing the best bits I’ve learned in a project like this has been amazing,” she added.

“The Ledge has so much to offer – lots of different people from yoga, foodies and of course climbers. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.

Grigor said: “It feels great to be part of such a big project.

Grigor expects the coffee bar to be open by late March or early April. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The Ledge has been a long time coming and the buzz is brilliant. To be able to build something with them is incredible and the size of it is overwhelming but exciting.

“I want this to be a place anyone comes and enjoys a fantastic coffee with a famous Whisk Away cake. Pitch 15 will be open for everyone to enjoy, not just customers of The Ledge.”

