Comfort Food Friday: Beef up your haggis with this enticing pie recipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Comfort Food Friday: Beef up your haggis with this enticing pie recipe

By Brian Stormont
January 27, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 27, 2023, 1:04 pm
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS

While Burns Night was on Wednesday, many people may be waiting for the weekend to celebrate.

In addition, haggis is more widely available in the shops at this time of year so why not make yourself a weekend treat with this recipe for beef and haggis pie?

You can’t go wrong with classic haggis, neeps and tatties, but if you’re looking to switch it up slightly this year, or looking for recipes to use your leftover haggis, this dish from Make It Scotch is the answer.

Scotch beef and haggis pie

(Serves 6-8)

Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS

Ingredients

For the pie filling:

  • 2 tbsp vegetable or Scottish rapeseed oil
  • 600g lean Scotch beef, minced
  • 135g pack of pancetta/lardon/bacon cubes
  • 1 large onion, finely diced
  • 2 medium carrots, finely diced
  • 1 stick celery, finely diced
  • 2 tbsp of flour to thicken
  • 1 tsp of thyme (fresh or dried)
  • Pinch of salt and black pepper
  • 454g good quality haggis
  • 600ml beef stock (fresh or made with a stock cube)
  • 1 tbsp of red wine vinegar
  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

For the pie topping:

  • 600g potatoes (Maris Piper or Desree varieties work well), peeled and chopped into equal sized chunks
  • 300g swede, peeled and chopped into equal sized chunks
  • 50ml milk
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 150g mature cheddar cheese (reserve a handful to scatter on top of the pie before baking)
  • 1 tsp English mustard (optional)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 190C/170 Fan/375F/Gas Mark 4.
  2. Cook the potatoes and swede in a large pan of salted boiling water until tender.
  3. While the potatoes and swede are boiling, heat a large saucepan on a medium heat and add a tablespoon of oil. Brown the minced beef in batches, turning when the meat is lightly browned and repeat on the other side (don’t skip this step as you’ll get a much better depth of flavour in the finished pie). Remove the browned meat and place to one side.
  4. In the same pan, add the rest of the oil and gently fry the pancetta, diced onion, carrot and celery until softened (about five minutes).
  5. Now, return the browned mince and any juices in the bowl, to the pan. Add the flour, thyme and seasoning and give it good stir to ensure the flour is well combined. Next add the haggis, ensuring you break it up so there aren’t any big lumps.
  6. Next, add the beef stock, red wine vinegar and Worcestershire sauce and bring to a simmer. Continue to simmer gently for around 20 minutes until the sauce has thickened slightly.
  7. When the potatoes and swede are very tender, drain. Allow as much steam to evaporate from the potatoes and swede as possible. Return them to the dry pan with the milk, butter and cheese. Mash together, then stir in the mustard (if using).
  8. Spoon the beef and haggis mix into a pie dish, top with the mash (use a fork to provide some texture on top of the pie which will help it to turn a lovely golden colour and give you those essential crispy bits!).
  9. Finish with some grated cheese, then bake for about 35-40 minutes until bubbling hot and golden.
  10. Serve with garden peas or sautéed kale.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Eden Court: Here are 6 restaurants in Inverness to visit for pre-theatre dinner and…
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Are these the best pizzas in Inverness? Here's how Black Isle Bar creates its…
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Banchory Farmers' Market: Celebrating more than 20 years of the event 'run by the…
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Restaurant Review: An evening of tasty tapas at La Tortilla in Inverness
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Devenick Drinks: Chapelton of Elsick duo puts local craft booze on the map with…
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
First taste: Here's what we thought of the steamboat dish at newly opened restaurant…
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Diageo bosses say US thirst for Scotch whisky will bounce back
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Try these 7 spots for the best cooked breakfast in Inverness
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
It's a family affair at The City Bar and Diner which is serving up…

Most Read

1
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

ferries
Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western…
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan
Gerry McDonagh celebrates after opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Dunipace. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers 'by mutual consent'
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
'Give it to someone who will make it work for the community': Invergordon Museum…
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 30
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Flybe administration
All flights cancelled and 240 jobs at risk as reborn Flybe collapses into administration
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores

Editor's Picks

Most Commented