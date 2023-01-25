Midweek meal: Celebrate Chinese New Year with this Thai chicken and vegetable stir fry with rice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With Chinese New Year in full swing, soy sauce maker Kikkoman has shared a Thai chicken and vegetable stir fry recipe.

Quick stir fries are an energy efficient way to cook and this recipe for mushroom and green bean stir fry is quick and healthy.

This easy chicken, broccoli and pepper recipe with Thai-style sauce takes just 10 minutes to cook.

Serve with fragrant jasmine rice for a quick and healthy meal and celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Rabbit in style.

The Lunar New Year is the biggest annual celebration across East Asia and is closely connected to food.

Families gather to celebrate the new year with fireworks and food, and will get together to eat special dishes.

Thai chicken and vegetable stir fry with rice

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

300g jasmine rice or other rice of choice

2 tbsp vegetable oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 onion, sliced

400g skinless chicken breast, sliced into strips

1 red pepper, deseeded and chopped

200g tenderstem broccoli, cut into small pieces

4 spring onions, sliced

Red chilli flakes, to serve (optional)

For the sauce:

2 tbsp Kikkoman Soy Sauce

2 tbsp fish sauce

2 tbsp white or brown sugar

4 tbsp water

Method

Mix all the sauce ingredients together in a small bowl. Cook the rice according to the pack instructions, then drain. Meanwhile heat the oil over a medium heat in a frying pan or wok. Add the garlic and onion, and cook for 30 seconds. Add the chicken and cook for one minute until it turns opaque. Add the red pepper and saute for two to three minutes, followed by the tenderstem broccoli. Cook for additional two to three minutes. Add the spring onions and sauce, and cook for one to two minutes. Serve with the rice, garnished with chilli flakes, if liked.

