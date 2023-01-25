Midweek meal: Celebrate Chinese New Year with this Thai chicken and vegetable stir fry with rice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Midweek meal: Celebrate Chinese New Year with this Thai chicken and vegetable stir fry with rice

By Brian Stormont
January 25, 2023, 5:00 pm
Stir fried Thai Chicken with Rice is an easy midweek win. Image: Kikkoman
Stir fried Thai Chicken with Rice is an easy midweek win. Image: Kikkoman

With Chinese New Year in full swing, soy sauce maker Kikkoman has shared a Thai chicken and vegetable stir fry recipe.

Quick stir fries are an energy efficient way to cook and this recipe for mushroom and green bean stir fry is quick and healthy.

This easy chicken, broccoli and pepper recipe with Thai-style sauce takes just 10 minutes to cook.

Serve with fragrant jasmine rice for a quick and healthy meal and celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Rabbit in style.

The Lunar New Year is the biggest annual celebration across East Asia and is closely connected to food.

Families gather to celebrate the new year with fireworks and food, and will get together to eat special dishes.

Thai chicken and vegetable stir fry with rice

Kikkoman’s Stir fried Thai chicken.

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 300g jasmine rice or other rice of choice
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 400g skinless chicken breast, sliced into strips
  • 1 red pepper, deseeded and chopped
  • 200g tenderstem broccoli, cut into small pieces
  • 4 spring onions, sliced
  • Red chilli flakes, to serve (optional)

For the sauce:

  • 2 tbsp Kikkoman Soy Sauce
  • 2 tbsp fish sauce
  • 2 tbsp white or brown sugar
  • 4 tbsp water

Method

  1. Mix all the sauce ingredients together in a small bowl.
  2. Cook the rice according to the pack instructions, then drain.
  3. Meanwhile heat the oil over a medium heat in a frying pan or wok. Add the garlic and onion, and cook for 30 seconds.
  4. Add the chicken and cook for one minute until it turns opaque.
  5. Add the red pepper and saute for two to three minutes, followed by the tenderstem broccoli. Cook for additional two to three minutes. Add the spring onions and sauce, and cook for one to two minutes.
  6. Serve with the rice, garnished with chilli flakes, if liked.

For more midweek meal recipes, click on our archive here. Kikkoman has a list of stir fry recipes here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'It's payback for us': Fraserburgh restaurant can't wait to get stuck into customers on…
The fillet of Aberdeenshire beef was the first dish Glynn Purnell kicked off with for his three dishes of the night. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Was Burns Night menu from Michelin star chef Glynn Purnell worth the £195…
The Pittodire Pie, pictured here in 2022 with Murdoch Allan boss Paul Allan, is flying high with a silver medal. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Pittodrie Pie outplays football team with silver medal at 2023 World Scotch Pie Championships…
The staff at Karen's Diner can't wait to insult the people of Aberdeen. Image: Karen's Diner On Tour
Here's how to get tickets for Karen's Diner as Aberdeen pop-up dates and location…
From left: Angus E (son) and Angus A (MacMillan (father) have launched MacMillan Spirits. Image: DC Thomson Design team
Uist father and son duo release first products by MacMillan Spirits ahead of Benbecula…
Tasty delights on offer at Namaste Delhi on Aberdeen's Bridge Street as part of Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Scott Begbie/DC Thomson
Namaste Delhi brings light and love of food to Aberdeen Restaurant Week
Rahsan Yucel opened Turquoise Cafe last month to realise a life-long dream. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Turquoise: The new Holburn Street cafe serving up Turkish coffee and Aberdeen's warmest welcome
Stuart Common is new Mackie's managing director. Image: Holyrood PR
New managing director at Aberdeenshire ice cream firm Mackie's of Scotland
James Watt has been awarded £600,000 compensation after court ruled in his favour. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
BrewDog boss James Watt blasts rising costs, train strikes and booze marketing ban plan
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Sarah Rankin from Kinross, who was born in Inverness is appearing on MasterChef 2022 Picture shows; Sarah Rankin - MasterChef 2022. London. Supplied by Shine TV/BBC Date; Unknown
MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin to host live cooking demonstrations in Inverness

Most Read

1
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
Jim Goodwin leaving Cormack Park on Tuesday. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
How we expect seismic day for Aberdeen to unfold – as future of under-fire…
2
4
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Child sex attacker facing 'substantial' sentence after stalking women Picture shows; Joseph Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Inverness Sheriff Court) / Facebook (Joseph Stewart) Date; Unknown
Child sex attacker faces ‘substantial’ jail sentence after stalking women
5
Kyle Ironside's DNA was found on drugs sold to a teenager. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
6
A paperwork mix-up meant Fergus and Glover was offering illegal dentistry for three years. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Fergus and Glover reprimanded over ‘illegal’ Aberdeen dentist
7
Mid Stocket Road was Aberdeen closed during the incident. Image: DC Thomson.
Two men charged following car crash during a police stop in Aberdeen
8
Lewis Tritton claims he only spat in a woman's face because she kicked him in the private parts. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who spat in woman’s face claims he only did it after she kicked…
9
veterans safe space
The Forces Manor: Ex-serviceman transforms Highland hotel into retreat for veterans
10
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…

More from Press and Journal

William Akio following Ross County's defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals he has briefed William Akio on his public responsibility in representing…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
25 January 2023. Christie Park, Park Street, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, AB54 8JE. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Huntly FC and Fraserburgh FC. PCTURE CONTENT:- Ryan sargent celebrates no 2
Ryan Sargent nets hat-trick as Fraserburgh thrash Huntly to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final
To go with story by Louise Glen. An area around Holburn Street in Aberdeen has been plunged into darkness. Image: Kirsten Brown. Picture shows; Holburn Street. Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Kirstin Brown Date; 25/01/2023
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected after his side lose 3-2 to Rangers. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen are right to give Jim Goodwin a final chance to turn…
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin stays: Aberdeen fans react to board decision
New Peterhead signing Josh Oyinsan in action against Cove Rangers. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Peterhead complete double signing of Elie Ikwa and Josh Oyinsan
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss - as Dave Cormack says players still…
Carolyn Leah captured the image on the road leading to the Quiraing. Image: Carolyn Leah.
'It doesn't make any sense': Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
Toll of Birness
After seven deaths in three years renewed calls are being made for upgrade of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented