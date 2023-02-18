Love big portions? Put these 6 places on your must-visit list in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Restaurants and food trucks with big portions in Elgin are not hard to come by. In fact, the area is spoilt for choice.

Having tried the mouth-watering grub from some of the businesses listed below myself, I can guarantee you won’t be feeling peckish after tucking into one or several of their dishes.

Here are the Press & Journal Food and Drink team’s top recommendations for places to visit for food (in big quantities) in Elgin.

The Bearded Chef

The Bearded Chef is a family-run business with great food at its heart.

The dishes take inspiration from owner Aaron Judge’s travels that have taken him to various destinations across Europe over the years.

If you happen to stop by on a Sunday, then I would highly recommend ordering a roast. You won’t regret it.

Address: 104 South Street, Elgin, IV30 1JB

Nae Bad Food

The garden of the Kirkie Bar is where you’ll spot Nae Bad Food, run by Buckie chef Danny Grant.

Expect vibrant grub made with flavoursome ingredients. Dirty fries, chicken boxes, and burgers are among the menu options. Danny is constantly working in the background to create new dishes to keep his offering fresh.

To keep up to date on opening hours, visit the Nae Bad Food Facebook page.

Address: 50 Main Street, New Elgin, Elgin, IV30 6BH

Ashvale

There’s no denying that you’re guaranteed a hefty portion of food at the Ashvale. And to top it all off, the dishes are reasonably priced.

If you’re up to the challenge, why not order the iconic Ashvale Whale (one pound of haddock fillet)?

Finish it by yourself and eat a second whale on the house or claim a free sweet of your choice. Desserts include sticky toffee pudding, knickerbocker glory, cheesecake of the day, chocolate fudge cake, caramel apple pie, or three scoops of ice cream.

Address: 11 Moss Street, Elgin, IV30 1LU

Humble Burger

You simply cannot go wrong with a visit to Humble Burger for some top-class food in big portions in Elgin.

I have tried everything from the halloumi burrito and Humble classic burger to the salt and chilli fries. All the menu items are large, eye-catching, and of course delicious.

Address: Munro Place, Elgin, IV30 4LL

The Big Orange

Acclaimed Moray chef Mike McGarrie is the founder of The Big Orange, a street food truck that has been operating since 2017.

It can be spotted at more than 20 sites in and around Moray, including Elgin, Buckie, Forres, and Keith. And Mike always keeps his followers updated on where the van is heading on the business’ Facebook page.

Having also tried some dishes from The Big Orange, you’re guaranteed to feel both full and satisfied after tucking into your dish(es) of choice.

Address: B&Q Car Park, Edgar Road, Elgin, IV30 6BA

Qismat Tandoori

You can take your food away or sit in at Qismat Tandoori in Elgin. Regardless, you’ll find yourself met with food in generous portions.

The menu boasts a vast range of dishes and plenty of them, too, so you’ll struggle to whittle down your choice.

Address: 204 High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BA