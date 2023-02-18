Love big portions? Put these 6 places on your must-visit list in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love big portions? Put these 6 places on your must-visit list in Elgin

By Karla Sinclair
February 18, 2023, 6:00 am
A burger being prepared at The Big Orange food truck. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A burger being prepared at The Big Orange food truck. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Restaurants and food trucks with big portions in Elgin are not hard to come by. In fact, the area is spoilt for choice.

Having tried the mouth-watering grub from some of the businesses listed below myself, I can guarantee you won’t be feeling peckish after tucking into one or several of their dishes.

Here are the Press & Journal Food and Drink team’s top recommendations for places to visit for food (in big quantities) in Elgin.

The Bearded Chef

The Bearded Chef is a family-run business with great food at its heart.

The dishes take inspiration from owner Aaron Judge’s travels that have taken him to various destinations across Europe over the years.

If you happen to stop by on a Sunday, then I would highly recommend ordering a roast. You won’t regret it.

Address: 104 South Street, Elgin, IV30 1JB

Kayleigh and Aaron Judge of The Bearded Chef. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Nae Bad Food

The garden of the Kirkie Bar is where you’ll spot Nae Bad Food, run by Buckie chef Danny Grant.

Expect vibrant grub made with flavoursome ingredients. Dirty fries, chicken boxes, and burgers are among the menu options. Danny is constantly working in the background to create new dishes to keep his offering fresh.

To keep up to date on opening hours, visit the Nae Bad Food Facebook page.

Address: 50 Main Street, New Elgin, Elgin, IV30 6BH

The menu at Nae Bad Food features burgers, nachos, and dirty fries, plus a few surprises. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ashvale

There’s no denying that you’re guaranteed a hefty portion of food at the Ashvale. And to top it all off, the dishes are reasonably priced.

If you’re up to the challenge, why not order the iconic Ashvale Whale (one pound of haddock fillet)?

Finish it by yourself and eat a second whale on the house or claim a free sweet of your choice. Desserts include sticky toffee pudding, knickerbocker glory, cheesecake of the day, chocolate fudge cake, caramel apple pie, or three scoops of ice cream.

Address: 11 Moss Street, Elgin, IV30 1LU

The Ashvale is among the places that have big portions in Elgin. Image: Kath Flanner/DC Thomson

Humble Burger

You simply cannot go wrong with a visit to Humble Burger for some top-class food in big portions in Elgin.

I have tried everything from the halloumi burrito and Humble classic burger to the salt and chilli fries. All the menu items are large, eye-catching, and of course delicious.

Address: Munro Place, Elgin, IV30 4LL

From left, Humble Burger BBQ pulled pork with loaded fries and chicken fajita loaded fries. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Big Orange

Acclaimed Moray chef Mike McGarrie is the founder of The Big Orange, a street food truck that has been operating since 2017.

It can be spotted at more than 20 sites in and around Moray, including Elgin, Buckie, Forres, and Keith. And Mike always keeps his followers updated on where the van is heading on the business’ Facebook page.

Having also tried some dishes from The Big Orange, you’re guaranteed to feel both full and satisfied after tucking into your dish(es) of choice.

Address: B&Q Car Park, Edgar Road, Elgin, IV30 6BA

The Big Orange owner Mike McGarrie with a BBQ brisket bacon stacker. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Qismat Tandoori

You can take your food away or sit in at Qismat Tandoori in Elgin. Regardless, you’ll find yourself met with food in generous portions.

The menu boasts a vast range of dishes and plenty of them, too, so you’ll struggle to whittle down your choice.

Address: 204 High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BA

