19-year-old Inverness student from Ukraine bags baking crown as Scottish Baker of the Year awards launches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

19-year-old Inverness student from Ukraine bags baking crown as Scottish Baker of the Year awards launches

After dreaming that she'd one day own her own baking mixer and Googling said item just days earlier, fourth year Inverness Professional Cookery student Tetiana Potapko has done just that.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
February 8, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 8, 2023, 10:16 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Tetiana Potapko, who fled Ukraine with her family last year with her winning entry of the Loch Ness monster. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tetiana Potapko, who fled Ukraine with her family last year with her winning entry of the Loch Ness monster. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

After dreaming that she’d one day own her own baking mixer and Googling said item just days earlier, fourth year Inverness Professional Cookery student Tetiana Potapko has done just that.

The Ukrainian-born student fled her home country last year and was forced to leave her dad behind as she, her mother and two sisters relocated to Aviemore last August.

To continue her studies, Tatiana had to move to Inverness at the start of this year, picking up from her Food Technologies course she had started in Ukraine.

Tetiana’s Loch Ness cake as judged by Little Venice Cake Company Founder Mich Turner MBE. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

While she has faced many challenges, she was delighted to have won a Kenwood mixer at a cake decorating competition which helped launch the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards.

Tetiana also celebrates her 20th birthday in two days time and said it was the perfect gift. She’s also planning on tucking into the cake when her mum and sisters arrive in the city this weekend.

The winning cake

Decorating her cake with a hand molded Nessie and hand painted  flower detailing, Tetiana, who used to work as a confectioner in Ukraine at her parent’s business, impressed the judges with her creativity, innovation and skills.

She was overwhelmed at winning and was presented with her new baking equipment by Mich Turner MBE who founded Little Venice Cake Company, who also signed a copy of her latest cookbook for every student.

Winner of the student competition at the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards launch, Tetiana Potapko with her winning entry and MBE Mich Turner. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I was looking on internet to buy a mixer because but I don’t have enough money for one,” said Tetiana. “I really, really liked this mixer and almost purchased it, but it was so expensive. When I was told this was my prize I couldn’t believe it. I was almost crying.

“I changed my design a few days ago as I was going to include whisky in the design, but I found out that wasn’t allowed. I made the flowers once in class and the Loch Ness monster I tried for the first time a few days ago.

“45 minutes is not long and everyone had some great designs. I just wish everyone could have won a prize.”

The line-up of students who took part in the competition. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Tetiana went head-to-head with six other University of the Highlands and Islands students’ in the competition at the Inverness campus which was organised by Scottish Bakers.

The culinary students were tasked with decorating a bake with the theme ‘Scotland on a cake’ in mind, many of whom used Nessie, Highland cows, saltires and thistles to illustrate their bakes.

The competitors included:

Level 4 Professional Cookery

  • Leah Scott – Nessie on a saltire
  • Jaimie Walker – bold saltire
  • Tetiana Potapko – Nessie in a tam-o-shanter with detailed hand painted heather

Level 5 Professional Cookery

  • Ashley Chapman – bold Highland cow

Level 6 Professional Cookery

  • Louise Robertson  – Highland cow with thistle

HNC Hospitality Operations

  • Lorraine Wormald – a man feeding Nessie

Judges watched on for 45 minutes as the students decorated and presented their cakes. They were able to call upon Scottish Baker of the Year, Paddy Murphy from The Three Little Bakers in Inverness, and from Scottish Bakers, president and director of McGhees Bakery, Ian McGhee for advice.

The Scottish Baker of the Year Awards celebrate the best of Scottish baking.

Mich Turner with competitor Jaimie Walker. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Customer Choice awards winners are dictated by shoppers who will vote for their favourite bakeries in the Craft Baker, Retail Craft Baker, Wholesale Baker and Bakery Café category.

Product-focused categories include Biscuit, Bread: traditional & sourdough, Celebration Cake, Individual Cake, Morning Roll, Butteries, French/Danish pastries, Savoury, Scone (including special award for potato scone) and Free From.

The four business categories are Craft Baker of the Year, Retail Craft Baker of the Year, Wholesale Baker of the Year and Bakery Café of the Year.

One of the students working on their cakes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The ultimate Scottish Baker of the Year Award will be awarded to one of the four category winners.

Voting for the awards opens today and will close on April 5. Shoppers can vote online at www.bakeroftheyear.scot

The judging day for product categories will take place in Dunfermline on March 15 and the winner will be announced at a glittering gala dinner at the Glasgow Hilton on Saturday May 6.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Lauren Brook wants to take her Butterfly Effect refillery to as many people as possible. Image: Butterfly Effect
Insch refillery Butterfly Effect sets £5,000 crowdfunding goal to take mobile shop on the…
Whisky pairs with Asian flavours in this Sichuan fragrant aubergine recipe. Image: Benriach/Julie Lin
Midweek meal: East meets West in this whisky-tinged Sichuan fragrant aubergine recipe
Box 114 War - Ration Cards in Shops 1940-01-00 (C)AJL Sugar, Bacon and Butter - Ration Cards in shops in Aberdeen. Picture taken in January 1940. Aberdeen Journals Archive. EE 05/09/2022
Sweet relief when confectionery rationing ended in Aberdeen 70 years ago
Ella Clarke outside Culture Cafe and Deli, whihch opened recently in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Zen party: A first look at Culture, the 'only 100%-plant-based cafe' in Inverness
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland's Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
The video was played on a billboard in Times Square, New York. Image: Scott Anderson.
From Aberdeen to New York: Bar staff show off Granite City on Times Square…
The Moray coastal town of Cullen will once again host the Cullen Skink World Championships, and reigning champ Margaret Macrae is all set to return.
Cullen Skink World Championships returns to Moray for the first time in three years…
Steven Lewis, head brewer at Burnside Brewery in Laurencekirk is going to enter the North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards 2023. Image: Opportunity North East
North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards 2023 to celebrate the best of local…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; John-Eric Ritchie, director, Ritchies of Aultbea. Aultbea. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
North pudding-maker 'very proud' to have met late Queen at Turriff Show
Make this rainbow cake for your next birthday celebration. Image: Denby
Sweet treats: Brighten up every birthday with this colourful Rainbow cake

Most Read

1
Andrew Ross has been named as the man who died in Peterhead on Sunday night. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Two men charged with murder after Peterhead stabbing
2
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Jail for domestic abuser after assaulting girlfriend following memorial drinks
3
Dwight Yorke whilst manager of coach of Macarthur FC in Australia. Image: Shutterstock
Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job
2
4
Masked man at the incident on Polvanie View. Supplied by Jason Hedges/Alasdair MacNeill
Inverness knifeman who was shot by police acquitted of petrol bomb attacks
5
Marek Novikovs. Image: Facebook
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
6
Pictured is councillor Mark Findlater with a bridge near King Edward that has been damaged after flooding. The U.K Government has no granted funding for the bridges to be replaced but Councillor Mark Findlater has said hope is not lost on them being repaired in the future. Pictured by Darrell Benns Pictured on 30/10/2020 CR0024782
Aberdeenshire leader warns of council tax rise as services ‘at danger’ of cuts
7
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
8
Chris Steele, from Lochboisdale Coastguard Team, has been named volunteer of the year for his response to the South Uist flooding last year. Image: Supplied/Western Isles News Agency
South Uist coastguard named volunteer of the year for flood response
9
hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, charged following hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Joseph Chandler. Liverpool. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Liverpudlian drug courier didn’t know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash

More from Press and Journal

Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
'I'm lucky they caught it early - there are people who are not so…
Huw Jones is back in the Scotland team.
Six Nations: Huw Jones' defence as much as his try-scoring won his place back…
seals newburgh
Woman charged following incident involving dogs and seals in Newburgh
Dundee United celebrate after scoring against Aberdeen at Balmoor. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women suffer disappointing 2-1 defeat against Dundee United
Fergus Alberts, right, in action for Huntly. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Turriff United sign striker Fergus Alberts from Inverurie Locos
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
'Spectra is for everyone': Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen
Rendezvous Nargile Restaurant is donating all the money taken in on Thursday to charities working in Turkey and Syria. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Turkish restaurant donating 'every penny' of meals sold to raise funds for Turkey…
easyJet plane flies over Aberdeen Airport
Aberdeen Airport drop-off charge to increase to £5 due to rise in 'operational costs'
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
Protesters held a banner and signs outside Marischal Square. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Climate change activists protest Rosebank oil field outside Marischal Square in Aberdeen

Editor's Picks

Most Commented