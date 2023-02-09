‘I was absolutely terrified’: Fraserburgh’s newest TV stars under the spotlight in BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

‘I was absolutely terrified’: Fraserburgh’s newest TV stars under the spotlight in BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town

By Andy Morton
February 9, 2023, 9:00 pm
Megan Scott, centre, and the cast and crew of BBC Scotland's Eat the Town when they visited Megan's Wholehearted shop in Fraserburgh to film last year. Image: Megan Scott
Megan Scott, centre, and the cast and crew of BBC Scotland's Eat the Town when they visited Megan's Wholehearted shop in Fraserburgh to film last year. Image: Megan Scott

Three newly-minted Fraserburgh food stars have spoken about their “three seconds of fame” on BBC TV show Eat the Town that highlights the best eating in the Broch.

Eat the Town visited the north-east fishing town for its second episode, which aired Thursday night on BBC Scotland.

The show featured presenters and comedians Darren Dowling, known as Dazza, and Natalie Erskine searching through Fraserburgh for snacks and dishes to feed each other.

Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling visited Fraserburgh in Eat the Town this week. Image: BBC Scotland

Dropping into some well-known Fraserburgh food spots, the duo put the spotlight on a few leading names on the town’s food scene along the way.

“It was my three seconds of fame,” says Megan Scott, who owns the Wholehearted zero-waste refillery on the High Street.

Megan makes a brief appearance on the show handing over a macaroni pie – made by Fraserburgh baker Pie Aroma – to one of the hosts.

But despite the limited screen time, Megan is delighted the show has given viewers a glimpse of the great food on offer in her home town.

“We just think it’s great,” she says. “Any promotion that the Broch gets is a good thing. And they painted it in a really good light.”

‘Fraserburgh is sometimes overlooked’ as a food destination

Over at The Captain’s Table, a seafood restaurant on Seaforth Street, owner Sam Masson is also over the moon with her star turn on the show.

Sam delivers some of the Captain’s Table signature dishes to the duo for dinner, including her langoustine cocktail.

Sam Masson at The Captain’s Table in Fraserburgh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Fraserburgh is sometimes overlooked,” Sam says. “But it showed the town in a fantastic light.”

She’s even happy that Natalie and Dazza plumped for a chicken dish rather than her famous fish and chips, if only to prove to customers there’s more to The Captain’s Table.

“Even after five years of being here, people say that we only do seafood,” she explains. “But we always say, no! We do chicken and steak, too!”

Meanwhile, Alistair Bruce’s Jack Daniel’s chicken pie gets top billing in the TV show when Dazza scores it 10 out of 10.

For Alistair, owner of award-winning butchers Bruch of the Broch, Fraserburgh is the ultimate surf ‘n’ turf town.

“We’ve got the world’s best cattle on our doorstep and the freshest fish and seafood as well,” he says.

Megan outside Wholehearted before it opened in 2020. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

As for stage fright, there were mixed emotions for the Fraserburgh starlets when the cameras rolled last November.

“I’ve done quite a few things like this over the years,” says Alistair, who’s pies have picked up numerous awards including at the recent World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

For Megan at Wholehearted, it was a different experience.

“I was absolutely terrified,” she says.

Eat The Town is available on BBC iPlayer.

