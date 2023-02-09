‘I was absolutely terrified’: Fraserburgh’s newest TV stars under the spotlight in BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three newly-minted Fraserburgh food stars have spoken about their “three seconds of fame” on BBC TV show Eat the Town that highlights the best eating in the Broch.

Eat the Town visited the north-east fishing town for its second episode, which aired Thursday night on BBC Scotland.

The show featured presenters and comedians Darren Dowling, known as Dazza, and Natalie Erskine searching through Fraserburgh for snacks and dishes to feed each other.

Dropping into some well-known Fraserburgh food spots, the duo put the spotlight on a few leading names on the town’s food scene along the way.

“It was my three seconds of fame,” says Megan Scott, who owns the Wholehearted zero-waste refillery on the High Street.

Megan makes a brief appearance on the show handing over a macaroni pie – made by Fraserburgh baker Pie Aroma – to one of the hosts.

But despite the limited screen time, Megan is delighted the show has given viewers a glimpse of the great food on offer in her home town.

“We just think it’s great,” she says. “Any promotion that the Broch gets is a good thing. And they painted it in a really good light.”

‘Fraserburgh is sometimes overlooked’ as a food destination

Over at The Captain’s Table, a seafood restaurant on Seaforth Street, owner Sam Masson is also over the moon with her star turn on the show.

Sam delivers some of the Captain’s Table signature dishes to the duo for dinner, including her langoustine cocktail.

“Fraserburgh is sometimes overlooked,” Sam says. “But it showed the town in a fantastic light.”

She’s even happy that Natalie and Dazza plumped for a chicken dish rather than her famous fish and chips, if only to prove to customers there’s more to The Captain’s Table.

“Even after five years of being here, people say that we only do seafood,” she explains. “But we always say, no! We do chicken and steak, too!”

Meanwhile, Alistair Bruce’s Jack Daniel’s chicken pie gets top billing in the TV show when Dazza scores it 10 out of 10.

For Alistair, owner of award-winning butchers Bruch of the Broch, Fraserburgh is the ultimate surf ‘n’ turf town.

“We’ve got the world’s best cattle on our doorstep and the freshest fish and seafood as well,” he says.

As for stage fright, there were mixed emotions for the Fraserburgh starlets when the cameras rolled last November.

“I’ve done quite a few things like this over the years,” says Alistair, who’s pies have picked up numerous awards including at the recent World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

For Megan at Wholehearted, it was a different experience.

“I was absolutely terrified,” she says.

Eat The Town is available on BBC iPlayer.