Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness

Trips to Inverness mean one thing to me - I get to see one of my best friends Kelly.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
March 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Trips to Inverness mean one thing to me – I get to see one of my best friends Kelly.

We met on Instagram during the pandemic, connecting over food of course, and quite honestly she’s become someone I would regard as a very, very good friend.

What I find even more incredible about our connection is how much we have in common. Our family situations are similar, we like a lot of the same things, and, our obsession with posting pictures of our food online is one that only those in the Instagram world will understand.

Scotch and Rye is located in the centre of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

I’d been in Inverness at a food and drink conference she was speaking at and figured a post event dinner was a must.

We arranged to meet at Scotch and Rye that Thursday night where her partner Adam would join us.

When you dine with foodies, you know majority of the conversation is going to be centred around the food you eat. And it absolutely was when we visited.

Inside the restaurant on Queensgate. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Scotch and Rye

Kelly assured me Scotch and Rye was a good choice for a casual bite to eat, so we met at the Queensgate venue around 7pm.

It wasn’t overly busy, but there were a few groups of people scattered throughout. The brand’s name lit up in bold bulb lighting caught my eye, as did the DJ decks that were covered on this occasion.

The Scotch & Rye sign can’t be missed. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

We were shown to our table and advised of any dishes they didn’t have.

The menu boasts all sorts of American-inspired options including chicken wings, nachos, fried pickles, jalapeno poppers and fried cheese to name a few of the starters. There’s burgers galore on the main offering, as well as hot dogs, steak sandwiches, ribs, mac and cheese and a meatball sub on the ‘comfort food’ section.

The food

Hungry after a busy day, we ordered a starter each to share. Nachos with chilli (£7.50), southern fried chicken goujons (£6) and cauliflower wings (£7) all made the cut.

I’d sought reassurance on the goujons being homemade, to which our server checked with the kitchen and confirmed.

Cauliflower wings with a salad. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Adam’s Dog Falls Brewery beer tasted fresh and crisp, while Kelly and I sipped our Diet Cokes while we waited. It was around 10 minutes later that our food arrived and we tore in.

The crunchy tortillas were topped with sour cream, guacamole and nacho cheese and the portion was a substantial size for one person.

I have a real appreciation for good chilli, as I make a hell of a good one myself, so I was happy a reasonable amount of spice had been used. I have noticed more and more venues now no longer offer salsa with nachos, but to me, this should a mandatory addition.

There’s a variety of different nachos to pick from. I chose the chilli ones. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Kelly commented on the homemade goujons which were succulent yet slightly crunchy thanks to the breadcrumbs on the outside. The seasoning was nice, but we all agreed it lacked in flavour. Barbecue, ranch and buffalo sauces were served on the side, with the barbecue a firm favourite.

The cauliflower wings were quite dry and lacked texture, flavour and presentation. They really needed to be served with a sauce and the lightly dressed salad was in fact just a few leaves and a cherry tomato chopped in half.

Mains were what we were all most excited about.

Kelly had spoken highly of the burgers before, and I wasn’t surprised she ordered the one I would have went for too – after all, her partner says we’re like two peas in a pod.

Some of the dishes I and my friends enjoyed.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Big Dipper (£11) is a six ounce Scotch and Rye home recipe steak burger with cheese sauce, crispy Cajun onions and even more cheese sauce on the side for good measure.

The sauce was by far the stand out. Kelly had doubled up on beef patties, but the meat was quite overdone and made it harder to bite into. The pretzel bun was appreciated, as was the chunky piece of tomato inside, but it didn’t hit the spot like she’d hoped.

Because the burgers aren’t served with chips we ordered a portion topped with crispy bacon and cheese sauce (£6).

The crispy bacon wasn’t crispy although the chips were. I picked as many as I could out that were covered in the cheese sauce as it was devilishly creamy.

The Big Dipper burger with bacon and cheese fries. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Adam had selected the quesadilla (£9.50) with buffalo pulled chicken, mozzarella and jalapeño out of the varying options of filling. It was served with sour cream, salsa and guacamole.

The chicken was juicy and the spicy pepper added a lovely heat to the meat that was tangy buffalo sauce. There was plenty eating in it, too.

I on the other hand opted for the baby back ribs. Priced at £12 I thought this was a steal. The rack had been cooked low and slow and was smothered in a fruity, sweet barbecue sauce. The pork was succulent and the spices used in the sauce sang in harmony with the sweet meat that pulled away from the bones easily.

The only downside? It came served with the same lackluster salad as the cauliflower wings.

Try a side of bacon and cheese fries with your burger. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Service throughout our experience whittled off and died a death by the end which made paying, or even declining the option of dessert quite challenging.

I ended up making my way to the bar to settle the bill despite the venue almost being empty. It must have been around 9pm, so it wasn’t quite closing time just yet.

After settling, I parted ways with my friends, not before posting a picture of my juicy ribs on Instagram though.

What I will say is the cocktail menu looks fantastic, so if you’re looking for somewhere to grab a drink, be sure to pay them a visit. And I have heard they have vegan cocktails available, too, which I know some people will really appreciate.

The verdict

Scotch and Rye is a great place for some casual food and drinks.

It’s familiar in the sense of the menu isn’t too adventurous, but I appreciate the nod to Scottish produce and dishes on their menu where they can.

If you want a homely meal and aren’t too fussy and don’t need any frills, then it is a great dinner or lunch spot.

Information

Address: 21 Queensgate, Inverness IV1 1DF

T: 01463 715374

W: www.scotchandrye.co.uk

Price: £85.10 for three starters, three mains, two Diet Coke’s, one blackcurrant and lemonade and one pint of Dogfalls beer

Scores: 

  • Food: 3/5
  • Service: 3/5
  • Surroundings: 3/5

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2022 URN: CR0034802 & CR0035358 F&D story on Taste of Nairn, which makes its highly-anticipated return this today. Picture: Celest Horner and Stuart Horner from Elgin Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Everything you need to know about the Taste of Nairn festival 2023
CR0041617. Karla Sinclair. Owner Sally recently purchase a coffee trailer. Pictured is Sally Adam at her trailer. Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 15/03/23
Team at Sally's cafe in Portlethen unveil new food trailer - which will be…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Producing more than 2,400 bakes weekly is piece of cake for 21-year-old Aberdeen confectioner Amber Hurst Picture shows; Amber Hurst, confectioner at The Bread Guy. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Producing more than 2,400 bakes weekly is piece of cake for 21-year-old Aberdeen confectioner…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu March 11, Mother's Day breakfasts Picture shows; Middle Eastern shakshuka / bacon and egg pots. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…
North in Peterhead, which officially opens this weekend, has a distinctly Eurasian flair thanks to its co-owners Azerbaijani roots. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
North: First look at former Peterhead school turned into bar and restaurant with Eurasian…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy 'excellence' awards
A pint of Guinness sat on the bar
The 6 best places to order a Guinness in Inverness this St Patrick's Day
Aberdeen's vibrant pre-theatre dinner scene will have you salivating at places such as the Chop Grill and Bar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Curtain raisers: 8 of the best restaurants in Aberdeen for pre-theatre dinner
How the proposed McDonald's in Ellon will look. Image: McDonald's.
First look at what new McDonald's in Ellon could look like

Most Read

1
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Kerry Davidson is one of the amazing foster mums who is going the extra mile for children. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren't reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done -…
There are some security concerns over the TikTok app (Image: Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Where will Michael Gove learn his dance moves if TikTok gets…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented