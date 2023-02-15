Midweek meal: This prawn and chorizo stir fry recipe is a tasty take on Chinese cooking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Midweek meal: This prawn and chorizo stir fry recipe is a tasty take on Chinese cooking

By Brian Stormont
February 15, 2023, 5:00 pm
This prawn and chorizo stir fry will have you salivating. Image: U:ME
Looking to add a taste of the Orient to your table and pep up your midweek meal offering?

Look no further than this recipe from cooking oil maker U:ME. A tasty take on a Chinese stir fry, they have added chorizo into the mix to give it a different dimension.

The recipe also uses wholewheat noodles, which add a bit of fibre to the mix.

The noodles work perfectly with the coconut oil blend recommended for the U:ME recipe.

Prawn and chorizo stir fry

(Serves 1)

The prawn and chorizo stir fry from U:ME. Image: U:ME

Ingredients

  • 35g wholewheat noodles
  • 1 tsp U:ME Coconut Oil Blend or a few sprays of U:Me Coconut Oil Blend
  • 50g sliced chorizo
  • 100g raw prawns
  • ½ red onion, peeled and sliced
  • ½ green pepper, deseeded and sliced
  • 1 medium courgette, sliced
  • 1 red chilli, finely chopped
  • 3 spring onions, sliced
  • 1 tbsp chilli sauce
  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. Bring a pan of water to the boil, add the noodles and cook according to the instructions.
  2. Pre-heat a wok or large frying pan over a medium heat.
  3. Heat the 1 tsp U:ME Coconut Oil Blend or a few sprays of U:Me Coconut Oil Blend then add the chorizo and fry gently for 3-4 minutes until crisp.
  4. Remove the chorizo and drain.
  5. Increase the heat, add the prawns and stir-fry for a couple of minutes until they turn pink.
  6. Remove the prawns and set aside.
  7. Add the onion, pepper, courgette and chilli and fry for 3-4 minutes until the vegetables start to soften.
  8. Add the spring onions, stir-fry for a minute then add the cooked noodles and chilli sauce.
  9. Return the chorizo and prawns to the pan, toss to coat then season to taste and serve.

For more midweek meal ideas, check out our extensive archives here. U:ME also has a lot of recipe ideas on its website that use the company’s many different cooking oil blends.

