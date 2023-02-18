Food and drink fans in for a treat as Taste of Nairn dates revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Taste of Nairn is returning for its third installment this spring to the delight of food and drink fans in the Highlands.

Organised by Nairn Business Improvement District (BID), it has been revealed that the festival will be expanding its offering this time around with the addition of a wellbeing hub and more spin-off events.

Taste of Nairn will run across three days – from Friday April 28 to Sunday April 30 – incorporating demonstrations, tastings, and children’s activities.

The food and drink festival will also give the public a chance to put their culinary skills to the test in the World Tattie Scone Championship and a showstopper-style cake competition.

This time, it will return with a royal theme to pay homage to King Charles’ Coronation.

Cakes inspired by royalty

Saturday and Sunday visitors can expect a food and drink market at the Nairn Community & Arts Centre on King Street, running from 10am to 4pm.

This location will play host to a wellbeing hub on both days, as well.

The World Tattie Scone Championship is taking place on Saturday and is supported by the Oakwood Cookery School.

The showstopper-style cake competition is running on Sunday and is sponsored by Lifestyle Magazine. This event will form the centrepiece of the day.

Lucy Harding, Nairn BID manager, said: “We are very lucky to have continued support from Oakwood Cookery School and Lifestyle Magazine who enable us to put on these two fun competitions.

“Last year’s Tattie Scone Championship was such a giggle.

“This year, cakes entered [into the showstopper-style cake competition] will have a royal theme in preparation for the King’s Coronation which takes place the weekend following Taste of Nairn.”

‘It’s really found its feet’

Nairn BID, which works to enhance Nairn’s reputation as a place to visit and shop, is delighted to welcome back Ashers Bakery as the title sponsor.

Ashers Bakery is one of the leading retail bakers in the North of Scotland.

Lucy said: “It is great to see Taste of Nairn returning. It’s really found its feet now and this year is shaping up to offer more than ever before.

“Nairn BID is staging a two-day food and drink market in the Nairn Community & Arts Centre. This will feature producers from all over the region and will incorporate loads of demonstrations and tastings.

“However, in addition to the market, we are delighted to be welcoming Highland Yoga Collective, a social enterprise who will be running a wellbeing hub to complement the markets.

“This will include lots of different workshops including cacao yoga and sound baths.”

Ali Asher from Ashers Bakery said he was delighted to be involved for a third time.

He added: “Events like Taste of Nairn are hugely important for the town. They entice people into Nairn and once they are here and see how fantastic our great town is, they usually return.

“Taste of Nairn really puts the spotlight on what fantastic food and drink Nairn and the surrounding area offer.

“We are very fortunate in Nairnshire and the Highlands to have so many fantastic producers; this is the perfect platform to showcase what we all do.”

Appeal to local businesses

The festival’s organisers are currently encouraging businesses around the town to stage their own events over the weekend.

Nairn BID will announce all updates on Taste of Nairn 2023 on the Taste of Nairn Facebook page.

Lucy said: “The other great thing is that we are already hearing from businesses from across Nairnshire about what they are planning to ensure they join in with this great celebration of what Nairn has to offer.”

For more information, contact claire@clairedoughtypublicity.uk or call 07846145050.