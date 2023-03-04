Where to enjoy a Guinness (or 2) in and around Elgin this St Patrick’s Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Patrick’s Day is less than two weeks away. What does the occasion call for? That’s right, a pint of Guinness.

Running on Friday, March 17, the Press & Journal Food and Drink team thought it wise to pull together a list of all the places that may potentially be offering Guinness in Elgin and the surrounding areas.

So, here are seven pubs, bars, and eateries we would encourage you to visit if you’re keen to celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023 in style.

The Kimberley Inn

The Kimberley Inn is situated on the bay in Findhorn and is considered Moray’s favourite seafood pub on the business’ website.

Here, not only could you sip away at a Guinness or two, but you can indulge in delicious grub too. Trust us, the food menu is something to shout about.

Expect everything from fresh Buckie haddock, cajun salmon, and smoked haddock fishcake to vegetable pie and five bean chilli.

Address: 94, Findhorn, Forres IV36 3YG

Foggies

In our eyes, one of the best ways for Elgin locals to spend St Patrick’s Day this year is by visiting Foggies Vape Bar.

The drinks selection is eclectic, to say the least, and customers have the opportunity to order goods from Humble Burger to enjoy inside the bar.

A pint of Guinness paired with a hefty burger and dirty fries? Don’t mind if we do.

Address: Munro Place, Elgin IV30 4LL

The Copper Dog

Located in the heart of The Craigellachie Hotel, The Copper Dog serves amazing food and drink in a friendly atmosphere.

Whether the weather is looking up or down on the special day, you’ll feel right at home in the eatery.

Choose from a selection of excellent beers from local craft breweries, alongside familiar favourite ales, an enticing cocktail list, and the finest whiskies.

Address: Victoria Street, Craigellachie, Aberlour AB38 9SR

The Drouthy Cobbler

If The Drouthy Cobbler is on your radar, then we would highly recommend making a booking via the business’ online booking system to guarantee a table.

Open from noon to 1.30am on Fridays – the day St Patrick’s Day falls on this year – there is a big window of opportunity for those craving a Guinness in Elgin to pay the laid-back tavern a visit.

Address: 48a High Street, Elgin IV30 1BU

Mosset Tavern

The braw bar is at the heart of Mosset Tavern, featuring large screens to play sports and a jukebox. It also hosts live entertainment from ceilidh bands and soul singers as well as a weekly quiz.

The bar is dog-friendly, so feel free to bring your furry friend(s) along when you stop by for a pint and a home-cooked dish which are served from noon.

Address: Gordon Street, Forres IV36 1DY

Brewers Fayre Linkwood Lodge

A Guinness in Elgin may also be on the cards at Brewers Fayre Linkwood Lodge. And what could be a better pairing with the stout than some mouth-watering pub grub?

Choose from buttermilk chicken goujons, garlic flatbread with cheese, burgers, steaks, macaroni and cheese, and a superb selection of fish dishes.

The dessert selection includes jam roly poly, sticky toffee pudding, chocolate layer torte, and much more.

Address: 15 Linkwood Way, Elgin IV30 1HY

Brander Arms

A well-loved local in the community, Brander Arms is sure to prove a busy spot in Lossiemouth during St Patrick’s Day 2023.

The pub is open from 11am to 1am and boasts both in and outside seating areas for customers.

Address: Shore Street, Lossiemouth IV31 6PB

Please note: The availability of Guinness at the listed venues may vary daily so consider checking with your pub(s) of choice prior to visiting to avoid disappointment.