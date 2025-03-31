5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen

The sea is the soul of the north-east, which is why Aberdeen has some of the best seafood restaurants in the country.

Whether it’s traditional-style fish and chips or a seafood special in a fine-dining setting, the region has you covered.

We have put together a list of some of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen to help you choose your next meal out.

The Silver Darling

A favourite with celebrities – visitors include Dame Judi Dench and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville and reality star Georgia Toffolo – The Silver Darling is a seafood hotspot.

The Aberdeen harbour restaurant specialises in fish and shellfish dishes and has built a solid reputation over the years as one of the best seafood restaurants in town.

What’s more, the restaurant’s vantage point, looking out over the entrance to Aberdeen harbour, allows for some spectacular views of passing ships.

The menu includes lobster bisque, smoked cod croquette, seafood linguine, tuna wellington and much more.

There are a range of mussels and oysters on offer, or you could share a seafood platter with friends.

The Silver Darling platter includes a pair of oysters, deep-fried white bait, locally hot smoked salmon, Stonehaven langoustines and much more.

Address: Pocra Quay, Aberdeen, AB11 5DQ

Bistro Verde

Bistro Verde is another well-loved Aberdeen seafood restaurant.

Described as a “seafood haven”, the menu boasts mussels, oysters, scallops, prawns and more.

Other items on the menu include seafood bouillabaisse, Cullen skink and North Sea breaded sole goujons.

As well as dinner, there is also a set lunch menu at an excellent price (just £22.95 for two courses).

The large windows look directly on to the cobbled Green near the old Aberdeen market, and this is a great spot for a pre-gig or pre-theatre meal.

Address: Unit 1, 2 The Green, Aberdeen, AB11 6NY

Moonfish Cafe

Offering a casual dining experience and a constantly changing, innovative menu of modern British cuisine, Moonfish Cafe is a must-try restaurant in Aberdeen.

While the food is made with local and seasonal produce and is undeniably mouth-watering, there is a beverage list to match with extensive gin and wine lists.

The dinner menu includes delights such as Loch Fyne oysters, picked mackerel, crab and ginger crème brulée and wild halibut.

Or at lunchtime, you could enjoy the Shetland mussels, breaded haddock or hake.

Address: 9 Correction Wynd, Aberdeen AB10 1HP

Coterie

A relative newcomer to the Aberdeen food and drink scene, Coterie is the new restaurant at The Ferryhill House Hotel.

The newly renovated interior is stylish and sleek, and the staff here are friendly and welcoming.

The restaurant serves European-inspired dishes, many of which celebrate seafood.

There are Shetland scallops, steamed mussels and pil pil prawns to start.

And for main dishes, I would definitely recommend the seafood linguine.

This dish is packed with scallops, mussels and prawns, wrapped in a silky but not at all heavy wine, dill and garlic butter sauce.

You could also try the Za’atar crusted salmon or halibut kiev.

Address: The Ferryhill House Hotel, 169 Bon-Accord St, Aberdeen, AB11 6UA

Café Bohème

This French restaurant in Aberdeen serves up some great seafood.

Combining a Scottish and French dining experience, the restaurant is a gem in the heart of the city.

The menu, as well as offering a variety of French classics, has a range of mouth-watering seafood dishes to choose from.

You could try their roast langoustine bisque or the gin-cured smoked sea trout, which comes with Avruga “caviar”.

The pan-fried cod fillet, served with parsnip veloute and confit potatoes, also sounds like a delicious ode to seafood.

Here, you can enjoy two courses for £38, or three courses for £49.

Address: 23 Windmill Brae, Aberdeen, AB11 6HU

What is your favourite fish restaurant in Aberdeen? Let us know in the comments below