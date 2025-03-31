5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen

Aberdeen is a must-visit spot for trying out seafood, whether you're a local or a tourist. Here is our guide on where to get the finest fish in the city.

a plate of langoustines on a table at The Silver Darling, a fish restaurant in Aberdeen
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton & Joanna Bremner

The sea is the soul of the north-east, which is why Aberdeen has some of the best seafood restaurants in the country.

Whether it’s traditional-style fish and chips or a seafood special in a fine-dining setting, the region has you covered.

We have put together a list of some of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen to help you choose your next meal out.

The Silver Darling

A favourite with celebrities – visitors include Dame Judi Dench and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville and reality star Georgia Toffolo – The Silver Darling is a seafood hotspot.

The Aberdeen harbour restaurant specialises in fish and shellfish dishes and has built a solid reputation over the years as one of the best seafood restaurants in town.

Stonehaven langoustines from The Silver Darling, one of Aberdeen's finest fish restaurants.
Stonehaven langoustines from The Silver Darling, one of Aberdeen’s finest fish restaurants. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What’s more, the restaurant’s vantage point, looking out over the entrance to Aberdeen harbour, allows for some spectacular views of passing ships.

The menu includes lobster bisque, smoked cod croquette, seafood linguine, tuna wellington and much more.

There are a range of mussels and oysters on offer, or you could share a seafood platter with friends.

The Silver Darling platter includes a pair of oysters, deep-fried white bait, locally hot smoked salmon, Stonehaven langoustines and much more.

Address: Pocra Quay, Aberdeen, AB11 5DQ

Bistro Verde

Bistro Verde is another well-loved Aberdeen seafood restaurant.

Described as a “seafood haven”, the menu boasts mussels, oysters, scallops, prawns and more.

Other items on the menu include seafood bouillabaisse, Cullen skink and North Sea breaded sole goujons.

a seafood dish including white fish in a cheese sauce from Bistro Verde
Bistro Verde is the place for seafood. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

As well as dinner, there is also a set lunch menu at an excellent price (just £22.95 for two courses).

The large windows look directly on to the cobbled Green near the old Aberdeen market, and this is a great spot for a pre-gig or pre-theatre meal.

Address: Unit 1, 2 The Green, Aberdeen, AB11 6NY

Moonfish Cafe

Offering a casual dining experience and a constantly changing, innovative menu of modern British cuisine, Moonfish Cafe is a must-try restaurant in Aberdeen.

While the food is made with local and seasonal produce and is undeniably mouth-watering, there is a beverage list to match with extensive gin and wine lists.

the glass front window on the exterior of Moonfish Cafe in Aberdeen, with glasses and bottles visible on a shelf inside
Oysters, mussels and crab are just some of the seafood options at Moonfish Cafe. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The dinner menu includes delights such as Loch Fyne oysters, picked mackerel, crab and ginger crème brulée and wild halibut.

Or at lunchtime, you could enjoy the Shetland mussels, breaded haddock or hake.

Address: 9 Correction Wynd, Aberdeen AB10 1HP

Coterie

A relative newcomer to the Aberdeen food and drink scene, Coterie is the new restaurant at The Ferryhill House Hotel.

The newly renovated interior is stylish and sleek, and the staff here are friendly and welcoming.

The restaurant serves European-inspired dishes, many of which celebrate seafood.

There are Shetland scallops, steamed mussels and pil pil prawns to start.

The seafood linguine from Coterie at The Ferryhill House Hotel.
The seafood linguine from Coterie at The Ferryhill House Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And for main dishes, I would definitely recommend the seafood linguine.

This dish is packed with scallops, mussels and prawns, wrapped in a silky but not at all heavy wine, dill and garlic butter sauce.

You could also try the Za’atar crusted salmon or halibut kiev.

Address: The Ferryhill House Hotel, 169 Bon-Accord St, Aberdeen, AB11 6UA

Café Bohème

This French restaurant in Aberdeen serves up some great seafood.

Combining a Scottish and French dining experience, the restaurant is a gem in the heart of the city.

The menu, as well as offering a variety of French classics, has a range of mouth-watering seafood dishes to choose from.

A cod dish from Café Bohème in Aberdeen.
A cod dish from Café Bohème. Image: Chris Sumner.

You could try their roast langoustine bisque or the gin-cured smoked sea trout, which comes with Avruga “caviar”.

The pan-fried cod fillet, served with parsnip veloute and confit potatoes, also sounds like a delicious ode to seafood.

Here, you can enjoy two courses for £38, or three courses for £49.

Address: 23 Windmill Brae, Aberdeen, AB11 6HU

What is your favourite fish restaurant in Aberdeen? Let us know in the comments below

