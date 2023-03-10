Aberdeen chef wows celebrity judge James Martin to reach Roux Scholar 2023 final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen chef wows celebrity judge James Martin to reach Roux Scholar 2023 final

By Andy Morton
March 10, 2023, 3:47 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 5:12 pm
James Martin, centre, congratulates Alex Rothnie, second left, and other winners of the Birmingham final of the Roux Scholar 2023. Image: Anna Lythgoe
James Martin, centre, congratulates Alex Rothnie, second left, and other winners of the Birmingham final of the Roux Scholar 2023. Image: Anna Lythgoe

A young Aberdeen chef has spoken of his delight at making it to the final of a prestigious cooking competition.

Alex Rothnie, 26, said he was “very happy” after his dish won over judges for the Roux Scholar 2023 including former Saturday Kitchen host James Martin.

His win on Thursday secured one of six spots in the 2023 final, which will be held in London on Monday April 3.

Up for grabs is a £12,000 cash prize as well as a two-month stint at a three-star Michelin restaurant anywhere in the world.

Past winners include Luke Selby, who is now executive head chef at the renowned Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire.

The scholarship programme is overseen by celebrity chef Michel Roux Jr, who last year gave his opinion on a buttery to The P&J.

Alex Rothnie with his regional final winner’s certificate. Image: Anna Lythgoe

Alex, who is senior sous chef at L’Enclume in Cumbria, said: “That was the fastest two and a half hours I have ever experienced, particularly the last half an hour which was stressful but I’m very happy with the results.

“I was under a lot of pressure because I work with Tom Barnes, a former winner, and he said many times ‘You’ll get through to the final,’ and so he will be very happy.”

A Roux Scholar menu of dry-aged beef and offal

Alex won through at the Birmingham regional final, where he was required to cook a meal of his choosing for the judging panel.

The dish had to include certain ingredients, including a striploin of dry-aged beef and one piece of beef offal (either heart, tongue, or kidney)

Alex had two and half a half hours’ cooking time for the dish, alongside a dessert to serve four people made from a ‘mystery box’ of ingredients given on the day.

Michel Roux Jr eats a buttery for The P&J last year.

For the final, he will be given a surprise recipe 30 minutes prior to the start time. He has up to three hours to prepare and present it to the judges.

Last year, a team of chefs including three from the north-east travelled to Luxembourg to compete in the Culinary World Cup representing Scotland.

The team finished the competition with a double bronze medal.

