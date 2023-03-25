The 5 best al fresco dining spots in Elgin and surrounding areas

It’s official, spring has arrived. And while this doesn’t necessarily mean we Scots will be treated to unlimited days of sunshine, we’ll be looking to eat outdoors at any given opportunity.

There are few things better than indulging in top-notch grub whilst basking in the sun, after all.

So if you want to get the most out of the Elgin al fresco dining scene this spring and summer, then we have got you covered.

The town boasts a handful of thriving hospitality businesses that offer you the opportunity to enjoy their food and drinks outdoors. We have listed them below.

Nae Bad Food at The Kirkie Bar

Buckie chef Danny Grant launched his Nae Bad Food project from a static caravan in the garden of New Elgin pub the Kirkie Bar last June.

And the business has been booming ever since.

You can grab burgers, dirty fries, nachos, chicken wings, and a range of sides including onion rings, mac and cheese bites, and honey mustard glazed sausages.

Address: 50 Main Street, New Elgin, Elgin, IV30, 6BH

The Drouthy Cobbler

The outdoor seating area at The Drouthy Cobbler is heated, making it a great spot for al fresco dining if the weather is on the cooler side.

Not only that but there are also cushions and blankets available on request should they be required. A lovely touch.

Here, you can enjoy a selection of dishes and drinks from the business’ impressive menu.

Address: 48a High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BU

Badenoch’s

Badenoch’s reopened under new ownership just last week after Nathan Davies and his partner Ashlyn saw a great deal of potential in the venue, which closed its doors around four months ago.

They have undoubtedly created a space that will attract food and drink fans from far and wide, and we can’t wait to stop by at the first given opportunity.

There are cocktails galore on the menu such as the Flirtini and Nathan and Ashlyn’s signature drink combining Local Red Door Gin, Chambord, peach essence, fresh lemon, and muddled berries.

Address: 178-182 High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BA

Grampian Coffee House

You’ll find Grampian Coffee House in the Grampian Furnishers building on the outskirts of Elgin.

Whether you’re after a cup of coffee and a tray bake or a substantial breakfast or lunch with a view, then this is the place to visit.

The team serves everything from hot-filled rolls, sandwiches, paninis, and soups to croissants and homemade bakes.

Address: Waulkmill House, Linkwood Place, Elgin IV30 8QN

Bootleggers Bar and Grill

Elgin al fresco dining is at its finest at Bootleggers Bar and Grill, to say the least.

With far-stretching sea views and a line-up of mouth-watering dishes to choose from, it needs to go straight onto your must-visit list.

Above all, I would recommend opting for the Asian noodles and crispy squid. You won’t regret your decision.

Address: Harbour Street, Hopeman, Elgin, IV30 5RU