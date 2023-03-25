The 5 best al fresco dining spots in Elgin and surrounding areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The 5 best al fresco dining spots in Elgin and surrounding areas

From quirky caravans to beachside bars, here's our guide to eating outside, in and around Elgin.

Enjoy spectacular views at Bootlegger's Bar and Grill. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Enjoy spectacular views at Bootlegger's Bar and Grill. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

It’s official, spring has arrived. And while this doesn’t necessarily mean we Scots will be treated to unlimited days of sunshine, we’ll be looking to eat outdoors at any given opportunity.

There are few things better than indulging in top-notch grub whilst basking in the sun, after all.

So if you want to get the most out of the Elgin al fresco dining scene this spring and summer, then we have got you covered.

The town boasts a handful of thriving hospitality businesses that offer you the opportunity to enjoy their food and drinks outdoors. We have listed them below.

Nae Bad Food at The Kirkie Bar

Buckie chef Danny Grant launched his Nae Bad Food project from a static caravan in the garden of New Elgin pub the Kirkie Bar last June.

And the business has been booming ever since.

You can grab burgers, dirty fries, nachos, chicken wings, and a range of sides including onion rings, mac and cheese bites, and honey mustard glazed sausages.

Address: 50 Main Street, New Elgin, Elgin, IV30, 6BH

The beer garden at the Kirkie Bar offers room for plenty of people. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Drouthy Cobbler

The outdoor seating area at The Drouthy Cobbler is heated, making it a great spot for al fresco dining if the weather is on the cooler side.

Not only that but there are also cushions and blankets available on request should they be required. A lovely touch.

Here, you can enjoy a selection of dishes and drinks from the business’ impressive menu.

Address: 48a High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BU

The cosy snug at The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Badenoch’s

Badenoch’s reopened under new ownership just last week after Nathan Davies and his partner Ashlyn saw a great deal of potential in the venue, which closed its doors around four months ago.

They have undoubtedly created a space that will attract food and drink fans from far and wide, and we can’t wait to stop by at the first given opportunity.

There are cocktails galore on the menu such as the Flirtini and Nathan and Ashlyn’s signature drink combining Local Red Door Gin, Chambord, peach essence, fresh lemon, and muddled berries.

Address: 178-182 High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BA

You can enjoy an Elgin al fresco dining experience at Badenoch’s. Image: Supplied by Nathan Davies

Grampian Coffee House

You’ll find Grampian Coffee House in the Grampian Furnishers building on the outskirts of Elgin.

Whether you’re after a cup of coffee and a tray bake or a substantial breakfast or lunch with a view, then this is the place to visit.

The team serves everything from hot-filled rolls, sandwiches, paninis, and soups to croissants and homemade bakes.

Address: Waulkmill House, Linkwood Place, Elgin IV30 8QN

Grampian Furnishers boasts a balcony area for coffee house customers to take advantage of. Image: Supplied by Gillies of Broughty Ferry

Bootleggers Bar and Grill

Elgin al fresco dining is at its finest at Bootleggers Bar and Grill, to say the least.

With far-stretching sea views and a line-up of mouth-watering dishes to choose from, it needs to go straight onto your must-visit list.

Above all, I would recommend opting for the Asian noodles and crispy squid. You won’t regret your decision.

Address: Harbour Street, Hopeman, Elgin, IV30 5RU

Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson





























