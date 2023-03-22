Inverness Street Food Zone to host 2023 spring event as organisers hail first year a success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Inverness Street Food Zone to host 2023 spring event as organisers hail first year a success

By Karla Sinclair
March 22, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 22, 2023, 5:57 pm
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It has been roughly one year since city-goers in Inverness were introduced to the Highland Food and Drink Trail (HFDT) Street Food Zone – and organisers are inviting the public to celebrate its success at a spring launch event.

Set alongside the River Ness next to Inverness Cathedral, the Zone first launched in February 2022 and has proved a hit with locals and tourists alike ever since.

Not only that but it has allowed local street food vendors the opportunity to increase their exposure to the public due to its central location, thus many if not all of them have grown considerably.

The Redshank’s Peterhead haddock in beer batter with chips, mushy peas, lemon, and tartar sauce. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Next weekend – Friday March 31 to Sunday April 2 – HFDT, who manage the Street Food Zone, are hosting an event that will see at least five different food trucks open each day.

There will also be live music from Christopher Guibarelli on Friday, and from Dylan James Tierney on Saturday.

What can I eat and drink?

In terms of food and drink available throughout the weekend, there will be something to suit all tastes.

You can grab a range of seafood dishes at The Redshank or The Angry Seagull or a refreshing smoothie from JuicyNess.

Bad Girl Bakery will also be at hand supplying a range of tasty home bakes on Saturday, while your pizza cravings can be curbed on Sunday as Blazin Pizza opens its hatch.

Isla MacKenzie, right, tucking into a treat at the Zone last March with her mother Sheona. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The vendors in attendance each day are as follows.

  • Friday: Oregano, Ollie’s Pops, The Redshank, The Angry Seagull, The Kiosk on Ness Walk, and Cafe Ness by the Cathedral
  • Saturday: JuicyNess, Oregano, Ollie’s Pops, Bad Girl Bakery, The Angry Seagull, The Kiosk on Ness Walk, and Cafe Ness by the Cathedral
  • Sunday: Ollie’s Pops, The Redshank, JuicyNess, The Angry Seagull, Blazin’ Pizza, The Kiosk on Ness Walk, and Cafe Ness by the Cathedral

‘Trail so much fun’

Alison MacKintosh, owner of JuicyNess, said: “We loved being part of the first year of the HFDT, being able to trade in such a beautiful part of the city showcasing our business to locals and tourists alike.

Burgers and chips will be on offer at the spring launch event, as well. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We look forward to what the next year brings and can’t wait to get back out alongside some of the best street food vendors the Highlands has to offer. ”

Chloe Ross of Oregano added: “My first year on the Trail was so much fun! With my business still being relatively new, the Trail allowed me to gain lots of new customers whilst trading in a beautiful location.

“I am really looking forward to the season ahead with my trailer buddies. Sunny days down by the riverside are almost upon us!”

‘The first year has exceeded our expectations’

The Inverness Street Food Zone has reached national recognition as a major food and drink destination for the city.

And, as it enters its second year, HFDT director Douglas Hardie has been reflecting on its success to date.

“This first year has exceeded our expectations for showcasing local street food in the heart of Inverness,” says Douglas.

“So many of our vendors have come together in all weathers to showcase some of the best food from the Highlands and Islands, bringing more and more people into town.

Jeni, of Bad Girl Bakery, and Douglas Hardie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“This year looks even better, with more vendors and more new businesses taking their first steps. The exposure and turnover they gain from such a high-profile location are essential for their success and growth.”

This year, HFDT are expecting another three or four new business to join them on the Zone.

They are also working with a number of large-scale local events to ensure that small Inverness food and drink businesses and food of local provenance are well represented.

Praise for  Inverness Street Food Zone

HFDT – supported by Visit Inverness Loch Ness, LNER, Highland Council, Inverness Common Good Fund, and Scotland Food and Drink – also manages a pop-up unit in the newly developed Victorian Market Food Hall.

Humza Yousaf. Image: Jasperimage

SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf said: “The support provided by the Trail, the Street Food Zone and the Victorian Market Food Hall are helping local food and drink businesses thrive – attracting both local residents and tourists into the heart of the city.

“Forward-looking initiatives like this are exactly what we need in towns and cities across Scotland to bring life to our city centres and support the local economy.”

Michael Golding, CEO of Visit Inverness Loch Ness, added: “It was great to be involved in the development process of the Highland Food and Drink Trail.

“It has made a substantial difference to the footfall along the riverside and the food and drink offering in Inverness in its first year. Street food is very much a growing trend.

The Zone has proved incredibly popular. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Providing local, fresh, and vibrant food will help to encourage visitors to the destination and Visit Inverness Loch Ness will connect these visitors with accommodation providers and things to do in the area.

“We look forward to what promises to be another good year for The Highland Food and Drink Trail.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I’m very happy they are here': New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Noemi Carifi: My inspirational colleagues became family when I moved to Aberdeen
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Midweek meal: Try this pulled spiced Scotch beef brisket with vegetables to give your…
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Baked in Aberdeen: The truth behind the world's most expensive loaf of bread
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Peterhead mum-of-five opens new smoothie and juice bar Juiced in town centre
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New whisky tasting room offering views of historic Scapa Flow opens at Scapa Distillery
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How many food trucks can Aberdeen beach handle? Council defers five new licences amid…
Caught Snackin's giant pan cookie
Sweet treats: Have fun with all the family tucking into this giant pan cookie
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness

Most Read

1
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from ‘vulnerable’ man who thought she…
2
Fraserburgh coastguard
Search launched off Fraserburgh coast following reports of man in water
3
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
4
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Work up a sweat in this stunning Cults property complete with home gym and…
5
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
6
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square
7
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
8
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘Happiest girl in the world’: Aberdeen couple remember wedding day 65 years on
9
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
10
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid

More from Press and Journal

From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Safety watchdog finds hole in deck of North Sea missing worker rig
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Meet the Shetland teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Nescol city campus and Aberdeen roads closed due to weather damage
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Team Morrison bounce back with victory against USA at Women's World Championships
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aberdeen icon John Hewitt - who scored goal to seal 1983 European Cup Winners'…
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Men rounded on relative's attacker with baseball bat after 'rage took over'
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Supremely stylish home on the market in Cove for £235,000
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Kirstin Innes: Councillors closing libraries are oblivious to what struggling communities need
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Ledge and Whin Park among 11 projects vying for Inverness funding
From left, Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with Alison MacKintosh, the owner of JuicyNess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I can be myself': How joining the Beavers has transformed the life of little…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented