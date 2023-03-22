Inverness Street Food Zone to host 2023 spring event as organisers hail first year a success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It has been roughly one year since city-goers in Inverness were introduced to the Highland Food and Drink Trail (HFDT) Street Food Zone – and organisers are inviting the public to celebrate its success at a spring launch event.

Set alongside the River Ness next to Inverness Cathedral, the Zone first launched in February 2022 and has proved a hit with locals and tourists alike ever since.

Not only that but it has allowed local street food vendors the opportunity to increase their exposure to the public due to its central location, thus many if not all of them have grown considerably.

Next weekend – Friday March 31 to Sunday April 2 – HFDT, who manage the Street Food Zone, are hosting an event that will see at least five different food trucks open each day.

There will also be live music from Christopher Guibarelli on Friday, and from Dylan James Tierney on Saturday.

What can I eat and drink?

In terms of food and drink available throughout the weekend, there will be something to suit all tastes.

You can grab a range of seafood dishes at The Redshank or The Angry Seagull or a refreshing smoothie from JuicyNess.

Bad Girl Bakery will also be at hand supplying a range of tasty home bakes on Saturday, while your pizza cravings can be curbed on Sunday as Blazin Pizza opens its hatch.

The vendors in attendance each day are as follows.

Friday: Oregano, Ollie’s Pops, The Redshank, The Angry Seagull, The Kiosk on Ness Walk, and Cafe Ness by the Cathedral

Oregano, Ollie’s Pops, The Redshank, The Angry Seagull, The Kiosk on Ness Walk, and Cafe Ness by the Cathedral Saturday: JuicyNess, Oregano, Ollie’s Pops, Bad Girl Bakery, The Angry Seagull, The Kiosk on Ness Walk, and Cafe Ness by the Cathedral

JuicyNess, Oregano, Ollie’s Pops, Bad Girl Bakery, The Angry Seagull, The Kiosk on Ness Walk, and Cafe Ness by the Cathedral Sunday: Ollie’s Pops, The Redshank, JuicyNess, The Angry Seagull, Blazin’ Pizza, The Kiosk on Ness Walk, and Cafe Ness by the Cathedral

‘Trail so much fun’

Alison MacKintosh, owner of JuicyNess, said: “We loved being part of the first year of the HFDT, being able to trade in such a beautiful part of the city showcasing our business to locals and tourists alike.

“We look forward to what the next year brings and can’t wait to get back out alongside some of the best street food vendors the Highlands has to offer. ”

Chloe Ross of Oregano added: “My first year on the Trail was so much fun! With my business still being relatively new, the Trail allowed me to gain lots of new customers whilst trading in a beautiful location.

“I am really looking forward to the season ahead with my trailer buddies. Sunny days down by the riverside are almost upon us!”

‘The first year has exceeded our expectations’

The Inverness Street Food Zone has reached national recognition as a major food and drink destination for the city.

And, as it enters its second year, HFDT director Douglas Hardie has been reflecting on its success to date.

“This first year has exceeded our expectations for showcasing local street food in the heart of Inverness,” says Douglas.

“So many of our vendors have come together in all weathers to showcase some of the best food from the Highlands and Islands, bringing more and more people into town.

“This year looks even better, with more vendors and more new businesses taking their first steps. The exposure and turnover they gain from such a high-profile location are essential for their success and growth.”

This year, HFDT are expecting another three or four new business to join them on the Zone.

They are also working with a number of large-scale local events to ensure that small Inverness food and drink businesses and food of local provenance are well represented.

Praise for Inverness Street Food Zone

HFDT – supported by Visit Inverness Loch Ness, LNER, Highland Council, Inverness Common Good Fund, and Scotland Food and Drink – also manages a pop-up unit in the newly developed Victorian Market Food Hall.

SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf said: “The support provided by the Trail, the Street Food Zone and the Victorian Market Food Hall are helping local food and drink businesses thrive – attracting both local residents and tourists into the heart of the city.

“Forward-looking initiatives like this are exactly what we need in towns and cities across Scotland to bring life to our city centres and support the local economy.”

Michael Golding, CEO of Visit Inverness Loch Ness, added: “It was great to be involved in the development process of the Highland Food and Drink Trail.

“It has made a substantial difference to the footfall along the riverside and the food and drink offering in Inverness in its first year. Street food is very much a growing trend.

“Providing local, fresh, and vibrant food will help to encourage visitors to the destination and Visit Inverness Loch Ness will connect these visitors with accommodation providers and things to do in the area.

“We look forward to what promises to be another good year for The Highland Food and Drink Trail.”