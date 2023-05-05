Hannah Munro, 19, prepares to take Inverness street food scene by storm (again) as peak season approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hannah Munro, 19, prepares to take Inverness street food scene by storm (again) as peak season approaches

Hannah runs Inverness food trailer The Treat Truck.

Hannah Munro. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Hannah Munro. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

As summer approaches, street food vendors across the north of Scotland are preparing to hit the roads and serve their dishes to hungry locals and tourists.

This is something that 19-year-old Hannah Munro has been looking forward to for some time having launched her food trailer The Treat Truck last April.

Locals and tourists flock to the Highland Food and Drink Trail regularly to enjoy the best of Inverness street food. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The avid baker paid a visit to several events and venues in and around Inverness for the remainder of 2022, including Exclusively Highlands’ Eden Court Christmas Market and the Highland Food and Drink Trail on Ness Walk.

And now that we’re well into May, Hannah is counting down the days until The Treat Truck makes its comeback.

An ever-expanding menu

Hannah, who resides in the Highland capital, has “always had a passion for making cakes”.

The entrepreneur founded her first business The Treat Trike – consisting of a three-wheeled bike with a counter and an umbrella – in 2021.

The Treat Trike. Image: Supplied by Hannah Munro

However, she decided to expand around six months later by replacing the trike with a trailer.

“When the opportunity to get the trailer came along I was exited to expand into street food,” Hannah added.

While The Treat Trike sold crepes and waffles, The Treat Truck provided more space for the menu to be extended. It also sells hot dogs, nachos and baked potatoes.

A Kinder Bueno crepe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Soup, breakfast rolls and cupcakes were also available for customers on occasion.

Hannah will be adding to this line-up over the summer period after her street food trailer reopens to the public in two weeks time.

‘You will see us out a lot more’

The business owner says: “As last year was our first year we were just getting the feel for the new trailer. This year you will see us out and about a lot more.

“We are back in two weeks at [Inverness outdoor activity centre] Wildwoodz for one of its markets.

“Then I will be out every week at various places. I will be posting the dates and locations of where I will be on my business’ Facebook page.”

Hannah in front of The Treat Truck at the Highland Food and Drink Trail last September. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

As well as her work with The Treat Truck, Hannah has worked for a small local bakery that produces a wide variety of cakes for local cafes since leaving school.

She runs her own home baking business too.

“In the future, I want to gain more experience in my day to day job,” she added.

“I’m keen to learn more about the business aspects of running your own business and expanding the range I offer within the trailer.

Loaded nachos are on the menu at The Treat Truck. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I am looking forward to getting out to serve delicious street food and meeting lots of new people.”

