Hannah Munro, 19, prepares to take Inverness street food scene by storm (again) as peak season approaches

As summer approaches, street food vendors across the north of Scotland are preparing to hit the roads and serve their dishes to hungry locals and tourists.

This is something that 19-year-old Hannah Munro has been looking forward to for some time having launched her food trailer The Treat Truck last April.

The avid baker paid a visit to several events and venues in and around Inverness for the remainder of 2022, including Exclusively Highlands’ Eden Court Christmas Market and the Highland Food and Drink Trail on Ness Walk.

And now that we’re well into May, Hannah is counting down the days until The Treat Truck makes its comeback.

An ever-expanding menu

Hannah, who resides in the Highland capital, has “always had a passion for making cakes”.

The entrepreneur founded her first business The Treat Trike – consisting of a three-wheeled bike with a counter and an umbrella – in 2021.

However, she decided to expand around six months later by replacing the trike with a trailer.

“When the opportunity to get the trailer came along I was exited to expand into street food,” Hannah added.

While The Treat Trike sold crepes and waffles, The Treat Truck provided more space for the menu to be extended. It also sells hot dogs, nachos and baked potatoes.

Soup, breakfast rolls and cupcakes were also available for customers on occasion.

Hannah will be adding to this line-up over the summer period after her street food trailer reopens to the public in two weeks time.

‘You will see us out a lot more’

The business owner says: “As last year was our first year we were just getting the feel for the new trailer. This year you will see us out and about a lot more.

“We are back in two weeks at [Inverness outdoor activity centre] Wildwoodz for one of its markets.

“Then I will be out every week at various places. I will be posting the dates and locations of where I will be on my business’ Facebook page.”

As well as her work with The Treat Truck, Hannah has worked for a small local bakery that produces a wide variety of cakes for local cafes since leaving school.

She runs her own home baking business too.

“In the future, I want to gain more experience in my day to day job,” she added.

“I’m keen to learn more about the business aspects of running your own business and expanding the range I offer within the trailer.

“I am looking forward to getting out to serve delicious street food and meeting lots of new people.”