From Amsterdam to Aberdeen: Dutch fries with a Scottish twist

This Summer, the Taste of Grampian 2023 makes its way to the P&J Live Arena in Aberdeen.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The Taste of Grampian 2023 is the north-east of Scotland’s premier food and drink festival celebrating the industry’s tastiest and most creative culinary stars. The annual festival invites foodies from across the country to taste world-class food and drinks.

From live cooking shows with celebrity chefs to masterclasses from local chefs, demonstrations from food-savvy bloggers, family-friendly entertainment to drinks-tastings – there really is something for everyone at the Taste of Grampian.

One stop certainly not to be missed is the effortlessly cool and undeniably delicious Dutch fry shop, ABERDAM Dutch Fries.

Amsterdam-inspired with Aberdeen heart

If you know, then you know; Dutch fry company ABERDAM Dutch Fries is proving popular in Aberdeen since its launch.

ABERDAM was founded by David Griffiths and Michael Robertson, both born and raised in Aberdeen and equally as passionate as each other when it comes to driving positive change in the Aberdeen hospitality sector. The concept was born out of many trips to the Netherlands and namely Amsterdam, where both identified the potential to marry up the city’s unique street food scene with the world-class local produce of Grampian.

David said: “We are both huge fans of Dutch street food culture and felt that this was massively underrepresented in the UK. The more the business developed the more the concept made sense to us. ‘ABER’ represents our commitment to representing our roots in Aberdeen, mainly through our now infamous PGI-certified Aberdeen Angus smash burgers and the support of local suppliers. Then ‘DAM’ represents the culture of innovation in Amsterdam, from where we exclusively import many ingredients seldom found in the UK, such as Dutch Frietessaus, Satay, Bitterballen etc.”

From humble beginnings with a self-funded stall at a local summer street food market, the fry purveyor has taken Scotland by storm, winning 6 regional and national business awards including Start-Up Business of the year at the Federation of Small Businesses’ Scottish and UK finals.

So, what exactly are Dutch fries? At ABERDAM, fries get the ‘dirty’ treatment and are triple cooked and served salted, skin-on. Insatiably moreish, the fries are served the authentic Dutch way, in paper cones and doused in exclusively imported Dutch sauces rarely available in the UK.

ABERDAM will be bringing their custom-built ‘Scran Van’ to Taste of Grampian, a familiar sight to those from the shire. The Scran Van has been making waves in local communities in recent months, partnering up with small businesses to operate pop-up events bringing a taste of Amsterdam to more remote towns and villages.

On the menu at Taste of Grampian will be a selection of ABERDAM’s most popular dirty Dutch fries, like their fan favourite ‘Salt and Pepper Chicken’, as well as their build-your-own fries menu where hungry festival goers can choose from 8 seasonings by local pitmasters Angus and Oink and a whopping 16 different sauces to go on top!

Packed with flavours and perfect for a wonderful day out for all whole family, don’t miss your chance to buy your tickets for the Taste of Grampian 2023. Bon Appetit!