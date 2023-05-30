From Amsterdam to Aberdeen: Dutch fries with a Scottish twist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Amsterdam to Aberdeen: Dutch fries with a Scottish twist

Award-winning flavours come to the Taste of Grampian

ABERDAM spread of fries and burgers on a wooden barrel table.

This Summer, the Taste of Grampian 2023 makes its way to the P&J Live Arena in Aberdeen.

The Taste of Grampian 2023 is the north-east of Scotland’s premier food and drink festival celebrating the industry’s tastiest and most creative culinary stars. The annual festival invites foodies from across the country to taste world-class food and drinks.

From live cooking shows with celebrity chefs to masterclasses from local chefs, demonstrations from food-savvy bloggers, family-friendly entertainment to drinks-tastings – there really is something for everyone at the Taste of Grampian.

One stop certainly not to be missed is the effortlessly cool and undeniably delicious Dutch fry shop, ABERDAM Dutch Fries.

Amsterdam-inspired with Aberdeen heart

Hand holding fries with pink mayo.
Dirty Dutch fries are packed with the flavours of Amsterdam and made with the heart and soul of Aberdeen.

If you know, then you know; Dutch fry company ABERDAM Dutch Fries is proving popular in Aberdeen since its launch.

ABERDAM was founded by David Griffiths and Michael Robertson, both born and raised in Aberdeen and equally as passionate as each other when it comes to driving positive change in the Aberdeen hospitality sector. The concept was born out of many trips to the Netherlands and namely Amsterdam, where both identified the potential to marry up the city’s unique street food scene with the world-class local produce of Grampian.

David said: “We are both huge fans of Dutch street food culture and felt that this was massively underrepresented in the UK. The more the business developed the more the concept made sense to us. ‘ABER’ represents our commitment to representing our roots in Aberdeen, mainly through our now infamous PGI-certified Aberdeen Angus smash burgers and the support of local suppliers. Then ‘DAM’ represents the culture of innovation in Amsterdam, from where we exclusively import many ingredients seldom found in the UK, such as Dutch Frietessaus, Satay, Bitterballen etc.”

From humble beginnings with a self-funded stall at a local summer street food market, the fry purveyor has taken Scotland by storm, winning 6 regional and national business awards including Start-Up Business of the year at the Federation of Small Businesses’ Scottish and UK finals.

So, what exactly are Dutch fries? At ABERDAM, fries get the ‘dirty’ treatment and are triple cooked and served salted, skin-on. Insatiably moreish, the fries are served the authentic Dutch way, in paper cones and doused in exclusively imported Dutch sauces rarely available in the UK.

ABERDAM will be bringing their custom-built ‘Scran Van’ to Taste of Grampian, a familiar sight to those from the shire. The Scran Van has been making waves in local communities in recent months, partnering up with small businesses to operate pop-up events bringing a taste of Amsterdam to more remote towns and villages.

On the menu at Taste of Grampian will be a selection of ABERDAM’s most popular dirty Dutch fries, like their fan favourite ‘Salt and Pepper Chicken’, as well as their build-your-own fries menu where hungry festival goers can choose from 8 seasonings by local pitmasters Angus and Oink and a whopping 16 different sauces to go on top!

Tuck in to favourites like the salt and pepper chicken.
From humble beginnings in a self-funded food truck to new locations on Ship Row and Glasgow.
Look for the food truck at the Taste of Grampian.
Loaded burgers galore.

Packed with flavours and perfect for a wonderful day out for all whole family, don’t miss your chance to buy your tickets for the Taste of Grampian 2023. Bon Appetit!

