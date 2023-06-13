Everything you need to throw the best BBQ in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everything you need to throw the best BBQ in Aberdeenshire

Have a butchers at our top local businesses in Aberdeenshire for BBQ season

A man with a barbecue plate at a party between friends
We’re bringing you top tips and some inspiration for where to find the finest meats for your BBQ.

Aberdeenshire has well earned its international reputation for fresh produce and the highest quality meat, such as the world famous Aberdeen Angus.

It’s no wonder then that our butchers in Aberdeenshire know what they’re talking about when it comes to providing the best that Scotland has to offer!

So get ready for BBQ season as butchers and other local businesses share what’s on offer.

The Tilly Butcher

A tomohawk steak from The Tilly Butcher
Prepare the best tomahawk steak for your BBQ.

The Tilly Butcher shares 10 top steps to perfectly smoke and sear a tomahawk steak:

  1. Ask your favourite butcher for a tomahawk steak.
  2. Have an existential crisis about the price.
  3. Put the seat down in your car for it to fit and humph it home.
  4. Salt it with a high-quality salt and let it temper for 20 minutes.
  5. Cover it in a few of your favourite YouTube BBQ Rubs, let it sit while you light your smoker.
  6. Get your smoker rolling at about 130- 150 degrees and throw in one or two lumps of your favourite wood.
  7. Get a probe in the centre of the tomahawk, so you don’t overcook it, and place it on the smoker.
  8. Dribble melted butter over the steak every 10 minutes (you can cold infuse the butter with one of the rubs) until it reaches your desired internal temperature – for us, it’s 52 degrees.
  9. Get a pan screaming hot or the grates of your BBQ if you’re fancy and seer it for 90 seconds per side.
  10. Rest the steak for 20 minutes, slice and enjoy!

Find more recipes and products from the The Tilly Butcher – BBQ packs are available to buy in-store!

Chattan Quality Meats

A picture of the butcher standing behind the counter at Chattan Quality Meats
High quality meat and service from Chattan Quality Meats.

A traditional family butcher providing locally sourced Scottish produce at affordable prices right on your doorstep, Chattan Quality Meats’ aim is to provide customers with only the highest quality, locally sourced meats and poultry.

Chattan prides itself on being able to deliver fresh, locally sourced meat and poultry along with premium, handpicked produce such as fresh eggs and vegetables.

You can expect high quality cuts in shop as well as fresh pies and butchers’ favourites products. This is a highly experienced butcher that offers affordable prices, and you’ll be supporting a local business.

Find out more about Chattan Quality Meats.

JK Fine Foods

a smorgasbord of meat from JK fine foods
High quality meat and produce from JK Fine Foods

JK Fine Foods is one of the best places to get all your BBQ products this year.

Offering a huge selection or raw meats, fish, ready meals, fruit, vegetables and everything in-between, all produce is fresh and locally sourced.

With butchery shops in both Aberdeen and Westhill and a team of expert butchers and chefs, JK Fine Foods offers the highest quality service, product knowledge and advice to customers.

This year, JK Fine Foods will be rolling out a range of BBQ packs including all the essentials like skewers, burgers, sausages and steaks. Perfect for any occasion, big or small.

Click to see more of JK Fine Foods!

Celebrations of Turriff

A picture of BBQ.
Grills and supplies from Celebrations of Turriff.

Celebrations of Turriff has an amazing offer on right now: ‘Have your first BBQ on us!’

Customers who buy any BBQ in store will receive a voucher worth £50 to spend in either of the two award winning local butchers in Turriff – A.E Brown & Son Quality Butcher or Gillies & Grant Artisan Butcher.

In-store there are amazing options. The scorpion 4.1 Gas BBQ comes with a stainless steel hood, control panel and four stainless steel burners plus a side burner.

The Roquito cCmbi Dual Fuel BBQ gives the best of both worlds with gas and charcoal cooking in one package! The gas side has two stainless steel burners and a side burner for extra cooking action. If you don’t use the side burner, you can flip the top down and use to place the chef’s vino.

Find out more about what’s on offer at Celebrations of Turriff.

