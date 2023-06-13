Everything you need to throw the best BBQ in Aberdeenshire

We’re bringing you top tips and some inspiration for where to find the finest meats for your BBQ.

Aberdeenshire has well earned its international reputation for fresh produce and the highest quality meat, such as the world famous Aberdeen Angus.

It’s no wonder then that our butchers in Aberdeenshire know what they’re talking about when it comes to providing the best that Scotland has to offer!

So get ready for BBQ season as butchers and other local businesses share what’s on offer.

The Tilly Butcher

The Tilly Butcher shares 10 top steps to perfectly smoke and sear a tomahawk steak:

Ask your favourite butcher for a tomahawk steak. Have an existential crisis about the price. Put the seat down in your car for it to fit and humph it home. Salt it with a high-quality salt and let it temper for 20 minutes. Cover it in a few of your favourite YouTube BBQ Rubs, let it sit while you light your smoker. Get your smoker rolling at about 130- 150 degrees and throw in one or two lumps of your favourite wood. Get a probe in the centre of the tomahawk, so you don’t overcook it, and place it on the smoker. Dribble melted butter over the steak every 10 minutes (you can cold infuse the butter with one of the rubs) until it reaches your desired internal temperature – for us, it’s 52 degrees. Get a pan screaming hot or the grates of your BBQ if you’re fancy and seer it for 90 seconds per side. Rest the steak for 20 minutes, slice and enjoy!

Find more recipes and products from the The Tilly Butcher – BBQ packs are available to buy in-store!

Chattan Quality Meats

A traditional family butcher providing locally sourced Scottish produce at affordable prices right on your doorstep, Chattan Quality Meats’ aim is to provide customers with only the highest quality, locally sourced meats and poultry.

Chattan prides itself on being able to deliver fresh, locally sourced meat and poultry along with premium, handpicked produce such as fresh eggs and vegetables.

You can expect high quality cuts in shop as well as fresh pies and butchers’ favourites products. This is a highly experienced butcher that offers affordable prices, and you’ll be supporting a local business.

Find out more about Chattan Quality Meats.

JK Fine Foods

JK Fine Foods is one of the best places to get all your BBQ products this year.

Offering a huge selection or raw meats, fish, ready meals, fruit, vegetables and everything in-between, all produce is fresh and locally sourced.

With butchery shops in both Aberdeen and Westhill and a team of expert butchers and chefs, JK Fine Foods offers the highest quality service, product knowledge and advice to customers.

This year, JK Fine Foods will be rolling out a range of BBQ packs including all the essentials like skewers, burgers, sausages and steaks. Perfect for any occasion, big or small.

Click to see more of JK Fine Foods!

Celebrations of Turriff

Celebrations of Turriff has an amazing offer on right now: ‘Have your first BBQ on us!’

Customers who buy any BBQ in store will receive a voucher worth £50 to spend in either of the two award winning local butchers in Turriff – A.E Brown & Son Quality Butcher or Gillies & Grant Artisan Butcher.

In-store there are amazing options. The scorpion 4.1 Gas BBQ comes with a stainless steel hood, control panel and four stainless steel burners plus a side burner.

The Roquito cCmbi Dual Fuel BBQ gives the best of both worlds with gas and charcoal cooking in one package! The gas side has two stainless steel burners and a side burner for extra cooking action. If you don’t use the side burner, you can flip the top down and use to place the chef’s vino.

Find out more about what’s on offer at Celebrations of Turriff.