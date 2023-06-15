Food and Drink New owner of Kirkie pub in Elgin sold house to go ‘all in’ on building Nae Bad Food brand Danny Grant wants to establish the bar as a go-to destination for families for food and hospitality. By David Mackay June 15 2023, 5.00pm Share New owner of Kirkie pub in Elgin sold house to go ‘all in’ on building Nae Bad Food brand Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/food-and-drink/5847277/kirkie-elgin-new-owner-nae-bad-food/ Copy Link 0 comment Danny Grant wants to attract families to the Kirkie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation