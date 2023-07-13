Aberdeen Restaurant Week: New venues revealed for August return

Food and drink fans rejoice, for Aberdeen Restaurant Week will return next month with a range of set menus to suit all tastes.

Running from Monday August 7 to Sunday August 20, more than 50 venues have already signed up to take part in the event which will see them run special offers for customers to enjoy at three different price points.

Organised by Aberdeen Inspired and Business Improvement District, the foodie fortnight gives local cafes, restaurants and bars a platform to promote their food and drink offering while driving footfall into the city.

This summer’s line-up includes several newcomers including All Bar One, Shahbazz Tandoori, The Atrium and Hilton and Aloft at TECA.

A warm welcome to The Atrium, Shahbazz Tandoori and more

All businesses involved will be offering set deals to customers at £10, £15 and £20 ranging across lunch, dinner and afternoon tea.

Diners can choose from a range of cuisines including Asian, Caribbean, Indian, Italian, Spanish, West African and Scottish, to name a few, as well as sample some of the best coffee, cakes and ice cream the city has to offer.

Speaking about taking part for the first time, Roy Morrison, general manager of All Bar One, said: “We have seen the buzz Aberdeen Restaurant Week creates around food and drink in the city and we’re excited to be part of it.

“It’s a great initiative and a fantastic chance to try eating and drinking somewhere different.

“We’ll be offering our set menu at an even better price throughout the fortnight. Diners will be able to choose two courses for £15 or three for £20.

“I’d recommend trying some of our newer dishes which have an Asian twist.

“My favourite is the karaage sticky chicken, which goes really well with a delightfully fruity spiced rum punch.”

Fellow newcomer Shahbaaz Tandoori is putting together a menu to showcase some of its best-selling dishes. This includes its ginger and cinnamon prawns and qandari dish, which has been on the restaurant’s menu for more than 15 years.

Owner Anis Ahmed said: “Aberdeen Restaurant Week is great for restaurants to showcase their USP.

“The offer brings an additional footfall to local businesses, helps to raise awareness and creates an excitement and buzz in the city. It’s a great initiative to be part of.”

‘The biggest and best Aberdeen Restaurant Week to date’

Six by Nico, The Tippling House, The Esslemont, Olive Alexanders, Gidi Grill and Café Andaluz are among the businesses that have previously taken part.

You’ll find the full list of businesses involved on Aberdeen Restaurant Week’s website.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, says the event has proven extremely popular with venues and diners alike.

“January’s restaurant week was extremely successful and with around 55 venues signed up to take part in August the summer event, it will be the biggest and best to date,” says Adrian.

“The food and drink scene in Aberdeen is incredibly vibrant and we are delighted to be helping to showcase it. It really is fantastic to see even more venues signing up to take part in this summer’s Aberdeen Restaurant Week.

“We are really pleased that as well as having new names on the list for Aberdeen Restaurant Week, we have some old favourites joining in too.

“The fact that the initiative is proving so popular that venues choose to repeat the experience of taking part is very gratifying. It is fantastic to play a part in something that encourages people to come into the city.”

For more information about Aberdeen Restaurant Week, visit www.aberdeeninspired.com/festival/restaurant-week