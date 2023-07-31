Stonehaven chipper owner, 22, dishing out free kid’s suppers every Saturday for remainder of school holidays

A 22-year-old from Stonehaven, who recently took over local chipper the Redcloak Fish Bar, is dishing out free children’s meals every Saturday for the remainder of the school holidays to “help relieve some pressure from parents.”

Jamie Russo has been manning the fort at the fish and chip shop, located on Redcloak Drive, since Monday, May 15.

The previous owner, Ann Thomson, had the shop from 2019.

Jamie has already made quite the impression.

Not only has he added to the interior at the shop to give it a more modern look, he has also refined the menu and prides himself in “using fresh, locally sourced produce.”

Relieving stress and pressure for parents during ‘extremely expensive time’ with free chipper scran

For those eager to make use of the offer, it will be available every Saturday from 4pm to 8pm until Monday, August 21.

Youngsters can bag a kids battered fish, sausage or chicken fillets (depending on availability).

WM Fraser are providing potatoes for chips, while the sausages are from King Foods.

The idea stemmed from Jamie and his nine-strong team serving half price kid’s meals on Saturday, July 22.

Jamie said: “The shop saw a huge increase in the number of kids meals that were going out, so we decided that for the remainder of the school holidays we would offer free kid’s meals every Saturday.

“We know ourselves that the price of everything is continuously rising.

“For parents, the school holidays are an extremely expensive time.

“We wanted to try and relieve some of the stress for parents and provide one meal for the next three weeks so that parents can treat their kids at no cost. They know that come Saturday, tea is sorted.

“Times are tough for some people, and we don’t want to see any child going without.”

From counter assistant to fish and chip shop owner that gives back to the community

Jamie entered the food and drink industry in 2015, picking up a part-time job whilst at school as a counter assistant.

Over the years, he “started to fall in love with fish and chips” and consider it as a career.

“In 2019 I entered the Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year Competition where I finished in the UK top 10 and top three in Scotland,” adds Jamie.

“I continued to work in the industry after I finished school and then throughout my time at university.”

Jamie also started a business alongside his mum and sister during lockdown, known as All Round Chocolate. It offered bespoke chocolate chocolate bars, tray bakes and more from home.

The business seized due to the trio struggling to keep up with demand.

He said: “From my previous time working with fish and chips, I grew a real passion.

“Owning my own business has always been an ambition of mine, so when the opportunity presented itself it was a no-brainer.”

‘The overall experience has been exciting and rewarding’, says Jamie

It has been almost three months since Jamie took over the Redcloak Fish Bar.

Jamie went on to say: “It’s hard to believe and has absolutely flown by.

“It’s my first time managing a business and staff so there has been a lot of learning as I go. But the overall experience has been exciting and rewarding.”

As well as their current free children’s meal on Saturday offer, the venue has also donated 70 suppers to residents at Edenholme Care Home.

The Redcloak Fish Bar is open from noon to 1.30pm and 4pm to 8pm on Fridays and 4pm to 8pm Saturday to Thursday during the school holidays.

It is open from noon to 1.30pm and 4pm to 8pm Monday to Friday and 4pm to 8pm on Saturdays and Sundays in term time.