Gary Mclean to visit his Inverness food outlet next week

Gary Mclean, the country’s first national chef, is coming to Inverness next week.

In 2016, Mr Mclean gained national attention when he went up against 47 other chefs on Masterchef: The Professionals coming out victorious.

Since then, he has made several ventures into the world of food and drink, including additional TV appearances and has written several cookery books.

In 2017, the Scottish Government declared him Scotland’s national chef, the first person to ever hold the title.

The position includes promoting Scottish produce on the world stage, while in Scotland, he advocates for healthy, locally-sourced food.

Mr Mclean then opened his first restaurant called Creel Caught in 2021, located in the Bonnie & Wild Scottish Marketplace in the St James Quarter.

In February, he made the leap up north to open Scottish Kitchen in the newly revamped Loch & Larder in the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness.

Gary Mclean will make his first appearance at the food outlet next week on August 2, with locals and fans invited to meet the famous chef.

Scottish Kitchen is a reflection of Mr Mclean’s love of Scottish produce, with haggis bon bons, fish tacos, and smoked salmon croquettes on the menu.