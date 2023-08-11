We tried blue beer from Westhill Service Station – another round, or down the sink?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We tried blue beer from Westhill Service Station – another round, or down the sink?

The beer was launched last month in collaboration with Vault City Brewing.

The beer being poured ahead of the tasting. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Usually if the words “blue” and “beer” are mentioned to you in the same sentence, alarm bells would start ringing in your head.

A pint of the… blue stuff? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

That was my initial reaction when my P&J colleague Kieran Beattie approached me last week to show me an image on his phone of, you guessed it, bright blue beer for sale in Westhill.

The post was on the Westhill Service Station Facebook page, promoting the family-run retailer’s first collaborative beer (4.5% ABV) with Portobello-based Vault City Brewing.

Five of us at the P&J put the concoction to the test. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It was named raspberry blueberry bubblegum bottles — not exactly your typical lager.

He suggested we carry out a taste test and I (along with several colleagues) were on board. Some needed persuaded more than others…

A beer that’s ‘really blue’, ‘quite odd’ and ‘nostalgic’ says our team

Bottoms up! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Kieran purchased two cans from Westhill Service Station before letting them chill in our office fridge.

I loved the packaging from the offset. It’s striking and perfectly encapsulates the taste.

Would you give the beer a go? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

On pouring the beer into several glasses, the teal blue was (unsurprisingly) overwhelming to the five of us that were carrying out the taste test.

We all gathered around a table and toasted to the occasion.

Being a fan of raspberry slushes and cinema staple Tango Ice Blasts, I wasn’t scared off. The drink resembled one that had melted completely (only it was slightly darker and thicker).

Kieran didn’t know what to make of it. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Was it going down well? It was hard to tell… Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The taste wasn’t too different either. Tangy with a nice lingering fizz, it’s one of the few beers I’ve tried to date that I could sip away at.

As Kieran got stuck in, everyone let out a giggle – purely down his facial expressions during and after his sample.

Westhill Service Station and Vault City Brewing did a fantastic job at replicating the taste of fizzy pink and blue bottles. Image: Shutterstock

We waited apprehensively for him to give his verdict.

“It’s really blue,” he said. Again, we laughed. “It tastes like someone has taken a whole bag of 10p mix and blended it down into a beer.”

The mention of sweets continued among our remaining testers. They included Jamie Durent, Callum Law and David Dalziel – all P&J colleagues who enjoy a pint now and then.

Jamie liked the sweet-sour flavours. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It’s about as close to a drink version of those bubblegum sweets that you could imagine,” Jamie said. “You can taste that coming through.”

Callum added: “It’s a bit too sweet for me. It reminds me of blue bon bons.”

The sweetness was something that Kieran and I enjoyed. Jamie was sold too, going on to say he would have a whole pint of the concoction.

The blue beer received mixed reactions. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
It proved too sweet for Callum. “It’s nae for me,” he said. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

David added: “It’s zingy, tangy and quite odd. It is like a childhood sweet.”

Several sips and stained mouths later, is the Westhill Service Station beer worth buying?

No one had taken more than five sips of the beer. However, lips, tongues and teeth were coated in a layer of blue tinge.

The drink proved nostalgic for some of the tasters. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

If you can get past that (and love sweet-sour flavours like berry, bubblegum and sherbert) then the beer will go down well.

More information on the product…

The raspberry blueberry bubblegum bottles beer was brewed by Vault City, in collaboration with Hop Shop Aberdeen (which is based inside the Westhill Service Station), The Craft Bar and The Hanging Bat.

The beer is currently available exclusively to select bottle shops and bars. However, it will soon be launching on the Hop Shop Aberdeen website.

At Westhill Service Station, it currently costs £4.49 per tin. Stocks are limited.

