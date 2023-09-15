Introducing Oodles Aberdeen: what to order at the first Scottish branch

Popular Eastern fusion restaurant Oodles has opened its first Scottish branch in Aberdeen. Here’s what you need to know.

Looking for inspiration for your next lunch or dinner? Look no further than Oodles Aberdeen, a new Eastern fusion eatery on Union Street.

The Oodles brand has won over diners down south and now its breaking into the local foodie scene with its first ever Scottish branch.

So what should you expect? And more importantly, what should you try first?

3 of the most popular Oodles dishes

As always with Oodles, the focus is on fresh ingredients, delicious flavours and great value for money. There’s a wide menu to taste and discover at Oodles Aberdeen, but here are three popular items that should be top of your list.

1. Crispy chicken

Crispy on the outside but tender in the middle, this is served in Oodles Schezuan sauce with sesame seeds.

2. Schezuan beef stir fry

It’s a classic! Tender beef strips are seasoned with lemon and pepper and the signature Oodles Schezuan sauce, then served with delicious onions and peppers.

3. Vegetable paneer

Vegetarians are covered at Oodles Aberdeen, too. The vegetable paneer – deep fried Indian cottage cheese and stir fried mixed vegetables in Schezuan sauce – is a must-try!

Special offers and opening celebrations at Oodles Aberdeen

Oodles Aberdeen officially opened on Wednesday August 30 with a grand launch party to celebrate the first Scottish branch.

Fahim Khan VFP, Oodles head of franchise recruitment, said: “We would like to welcome Ihsan Ul Haq and Naveed Sarwar to the Oodles family!

“We’re thrilled to have them as our esteemed franchise partners, bringing a wealth of experience to our exciting journey together. We can’t contain our excitement as we look forward to opening more stores in Glasgow and Dundee, sharing the delectable flavours of Oodles.

“The warm and welcoming Scottish community is in for a treat, and we’re eager to embark on this flavourful adventure together!”

Customers should keep an eye out for special offers to follow, with the brand often running the likes of lunchtime deals.

Explore the menu at Oodles Aberdeen, 206b Union Street. It’s open 11am to 11pm, seven days a week.