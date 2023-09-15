Introducing Oodles Aberdeen: what to order at the first Scottish branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Introducing Oodles Aberdeen: what to order at the first Scottish branch

From Szechuan beef stir fry to crispy paneer, there’s something for everyone.

In partnership with Oodles
Oodles van outside the new Oodles Aberdeen restaurant on Union Street.
What will you order first from Oodles?

Popular Eastern fusion restaurant Oodles has opened its first Scottish branch in Aberdeen. Here’s what you need to know.

Looking for inspiration for your next lunch or dinner? Look no further than Oodles Aberdeen, a new Eastern fusion eatery on Union Street.

The Oodles brand has won over diners down south and now its breaking into the local foodie scene with its first ever Scottish branch.

So what should you expect? And more importantly, what should you try first?

3 of the most popular Oodles dishes

As always with Oodles, the focus is on fresh ingredients, delicious flavours and great value for money. There’s a wide menu to taste and discover at Oodles Aberdeen, but here are three popular items that should be top of your list.

1. Crispy chicken

Crispy chicken from Oodles Aberdeen
Crispy chicken.

Crispy on the outside but tender in the middle, this is served in Oodles Schezuan sauce with sesame seeds.

2. Schezuan beef stir fry

Schezuan beef stir fry from Oodles.
Schezuan beef stir fry.

It’s a classic! Tender beef strips are seasoned with lemon and pepper and the signature Oodles Schezuan sauce, then served with delicious onions and peppers.

3. Vegetable paneer

Vegetable paneer from Oodles Aberdeen.
Vegetable paneer.

Vegetarians are covered at Oodles Aberdeen, too. The vegetable paneer – deep fried Indian cottage cheese and stir fried mixed vegetables in Schezuan sauce – is a must-try!

Special offers and opening celebrations at Oodles Aberdeen

Oodles Aberdeen officially opened on Wednesday August 30 with a grand launch party to celebrate the first Scottish branch.

Fahim Khan VFP, Oodles head of franchise recruitment, said: “We would like to welcome Ihsan Ul Haq and Naveed Sarwar to the Oodles family!

“We’re thrilled to have them as our esteemed franchise partners, bringing a wealth of experience to our exciting journey together. We can’t contain our excitement as we look forward to opening more stores in Glasgow and Dundee, sharing the delectable flavours of Oodles.

“The warm and welcoming Scottish community is in for a treat, and we’re eager to embark on this flavourful adventure together!”

Customers should keep an eye out for special offers to follow, with the brand often running the likes of lunchtime deals.

Explore the menu at Oodles Aberdeen, 206b Union Street. It’s open 11am to 11pm, seven days a week.

More from Food and Drink

What will you order first from Oodles?
Popular Forres takeaway Speedy Pepper open for business in Elgin
What will you order first from Oodles?
10 food and drink units I want to see open in new Aberdeen Market…
3
Fast food retailer German Doner Kebab due to open new Aberdeen store in the coming weeks.
German Doner Kebab begins work on new Union Street store
4
What will you order first from Oodles?
New Yo! Sushi kiosk opens inside Elgin Tesco
What will you order first from Oodles?
From Cullen to Stonehaven, where did I find the cheapest whippy ice cream in…
What will you order first from Oodles?
How Fettercairn mum of three went from RAF navigator to award-winning marmalade maker
What will you order first from Oodles?
After a country escape with hearty (and hefty) dishes? You won't regret visiting Allanshill…
Tarland Food and Music Festival
Tarland Food and Music Festival returns celebrating its 10th anniversary
What will you order first from Oodles?
10 local food and drink firms to dive into at first-ever SeaFest Peterhead this…
Edinburgh Castle structure made from Walker's Shortbread.
Mini Edinburgh Castle made entirely from Walker’s Shortbread on display at Aberdeen Airport