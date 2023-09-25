Eating and drinking your way through the Granite City

Aberdeen is surrounded by fertile land, rich pastures and waters abundant with seafood. All of this make the city a foodie’s must-visit when travelling to Scotland.

Looking for some inspiration when you’re next dining out in Aberdeen?

Even if you’re a local, there’s always something new and delicious to be discovered.

Check out our list of the top restaurants in Aberdeen in 2023 and make a day of it with your family and friends!

Try these top restaurants and bars in Aberdeen 2023

The Silver Darling

Situated in the heart of the harbour, the Silver Darling restaurant was renovated to the highest of standards in 2018.

Now, diners can relax in the elegant interiors of the restaurant inspired by its unique heritage and complemented by breathtaking panoramas of the harbour and the beach.

The stunning backdrop mixed with refreshing drinks and delicious dishes will make for satisfying dining experiences that you’ll remember for years to come.

Common Sense Coffee House & Bar

Start your day with a leisurely breakfast or meet up with a friend for a stimulating chat at the culture-filled Common Sense Coffee House & Bar, located right in the heart of the city centre.

Offering both cosy indoor and outdoor seating, it provides an idyllic vantage point to take in and admire the recently rejuvenated Union Terrace Gardens.

As a community and arts-focused venue, it’s an ideal setting for quiet reflection or lively conversation, whichever takes your fancy.

The Terrace

You don’t have to buy a ticket to visit The Terrace Bar and Café at His Majesty’s Theatre.

There’s a fantastic bar and café here with stunning views of the regenerated Union Terrace Gardens.

Open for a light lunch, afternoon tea, cocktails and pre-show dining, it’s the perfect place to treat yourself in style.

Resident X

Garnering the nickname RX from locals, Resident X is a haven for cocktail lovers, street foodies and neon-drenched nightlife.

A stylish venue on Marischal Square, it’s home to a number of food vendors, pop-ups, and mixologists offering an effortlessly cool experience.

Rustico

Step back into 1950s Italy right in the heart of the Granite City.

Enjoy Mediterranean charm and home-cooked Italian delights from this family-run trattoria-style restaurant.

Moshi Moshi

Feeling beachy? Head down to Beach Boulevard where you’ll find Moshi Moshi’s signature green and white striped food truck serving Asian street food favourites.

Home of the loaded gyoza, Moshi Moshi operates on weekends only, so be sure to plan accordingly!

Shiprow Village

For a truly authentic Aberdeen dining experience, head to Shiprow Village where historic Aberdeen meets contemporary flavours.

Set on one of the oldest streets in Aberdeen, it’s filled with bars, restaurants and pop-ups.

Shiprow Village preserves the traditional character of what was once a local trade hotspot and now serves to showcase and celebrate the current flavours of a modern dining scene.

Shipyard Street Food

Serving temptingly delicious elevated street food favourites to fantastic venues like The Ivy Lodge, Malones and The Old Workshop, Shipyard Street Food has established itself as one of the must-try vendors in Aberdeen’s Shiprow Village.

From Katsu bowls to loaded tots, there’s something for everyone.

