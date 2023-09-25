Eating and drinking your way through the Granite City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eating and drinking your way through the Granite City

Think you know Aberdeen's dining scene? Think again.

table setting at the Silver Darling restaurant with a view of Aberdeen's harbour and beach
The Silver Darling is one of the many places that make up Aberdeen's lively and diverse foodie scene.

Aberdeen is surrounded by fertile land, rich pastures and waters abundant with seafood. All of this make the city a foodie’s must-visit when travelling to Scotland.

Looking for some inspiration when you’re next dining out in Aberdeen?

Even if you’re a local, there’s always something new and delicious to be discovered.

Check out our list of the top restaurants in Aberdeen in 2023 and make a day of it with your family and friends!

Try these top restaurants and bars in Aberdeen 2023

Aberdeen beach
Aberdeen’s proximity to the sea and surrounding landscape offer fresh and delicious produce. Foodies will delight in the city’s locally-sourced ingredients.

The Silver Darling

Situated in the heart of the harbour, the Silver Darling restaurant was renovated to the highest of standards in 2018.

Now, diners can relax in the elegant interiors of the restaurant inspired by its unique heritage and complemented by breathtaking panoramas of the harbour and the beach.

The stunning backdrop mixed with refreshing drinks and delicious dishes will make for satisfying dining experiences that you’ll remember for years to come.

Learn more about the Silver Darling.

Common Sense Coffee House & Bar

Start your day with a leisurely breakfast or meet up with a friend for a stimulating chat at the culture-filled Common Sense Coffee House & Bar, located right in the heart of the city centre.

Offering both cosy indoor and outdoor seating, it provides an idyllic vantage point to take in and admire the recently rejuvenated Union Terrace Gardens.

As a community and arts-focused venue, it’s an ideal setting for quiet reflection or lively conversation, whichever takes your fancy.

Learn more about Common Sense Coffee House & Bar.

The Terrace

You don’t have to buy a ticket to visit The Terrace Bar and Café at His Majesty’s Theatre.

There’s a fantastic bar and café here with stunning views of the regenerated Union Terrace Gardens.

Open for a light lunch, afternoon tea, cocktails and pre-show dining, it’s the perfect place to treat yourself in style.

Learn more about the Terrace Bar and Café at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Resident X

Garnering the nickname RX from locals, Resident X is a haven for cocktail lovers, street foodies and neon-drenched nightlife.

A stylish venue on Marischal Square, it’s home to a number of food vendors, pop-ups, and mixologists offering an effortlessly cool experience.

Learn more about Resident X.

Rustico

Step back into 1950s Italy right in the heart of the Granite City.

Enjoy Mediterranean charm and home-cooked Italian delights from this family-run trattoria-style restaurant.

Learn more about Rustico.

Moshi Moshi

Feeling beachy? Head down to Beach Boulevard where you’ll find Moshi Moshi’s signature green and white striped food truck serving Asian street food favourites.

Home of the loaded gyoza, Moshi Moshi operates on weekends only, so be sure to plan accordingly!

Learn more about Moshi Moshi

Shiprow Aberdeen
Make your way to Shiprow Village.

Shiprow Village

For a truly authentic Aberdeen dining experience, head to Shiprow Village where historic Aberdeen meets contemporary flavours.

Set on one of the oldest streets in Aberdeen, it’s filled with bars, restaurants and pop-ups.

Shiprow Village preserves the traditional character of what was once a local trade hotspot and now serves to showcase and celebrate the current flavours of a modern dining scene.

Learn more about Shiprow Village.

Shipyard Street Food

Serving temptingly delicious elevated street food favourites to fantastic venues like The Ivy Lodge, Malones and The Old Workshop, Shipyard Street Food has established itself as one of the must-try vendors in Aberdeen’s Shiprow Village.

From Katsu bowls to loaded tots, there’s something for everyone.

Learn more about Shipyard Street Food.

 

Download your FREE guide to 42 things to do in Aberdeen this autumn! 

