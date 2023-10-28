Where to visit for food and drink if you’re spending 12 hours in Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink
Food and Drink

Where to visit for food and drink if you’re spending 12 hours in Huntly

The Aberdeenshire town boasts businesses selling fish and chips, home bakes, full Scottish breakfasts, and much more. Karla Sinclair reports.
Karla Sinclair
A dish from Huntly's The Bank Cafe & Restaurant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A dish from Huntly's The Bank Cafe & Restaurant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Huntly is a town I’m fairly familiar with when it comes to its food and drink scene, and that’s purely because my grannie Anne has lived there for roughly 17 years.

Sadly, a good few cafes, restaurants and shops have come and gone, while others have been able to withstand the challenges the past few years have brought.

Of course, new ventures have sprung onto the block too.

Keen to shine a light on some of the Huntly food and drink businesses with tempting offerings, I have pulled together this listicle for those of you planning on spending the day in the town.

Whether you’re a fan of mammoth-sized home bakes, adore cocktails, or would rather tuck into a fish supper, there is something to suit all tastes.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

I have so many fond memories of visiting Deans. In fact, I even enjoyed a quick fly cup here before sitting my theory test back in 2017. Maybe the coffee was to thank for my pass…

I digress.

The coffee shop serves a list of tempting dishes to kickstart your day (or to enjoy well into the afternoon as well for that matter).

Full breakfasts — one of which is vegetarian — from Deans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

From full breakfasts — featuring sausages, hash browns, eggs, bacon and more — to light bites and vegetarian alternatives, you’ll find something that tickles your fancy.

Be sure to check out the gift shop while you’re there. There’s a fantastic range of artwork, ornaments and snacks.

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Now that breakfast has been scoffed down, it’s time for coffee and a cake (or a scone or pancake, which I would highly recommend from The Market Café).

It’s a cosy, homely space that is sure to already be playing host to a few locals — in need of curbing their sweet tooth — when you stop by.

Tart fans are in for a treat at The Market Café. Image: Supplied by The Market Café

I ordered a scone and a portion of soup when I last visited, so you can head here for lunch if you fancy a bigger meal.

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

In saying that, I’d urge you to avoid filling yourself up before grabbing an item or two from Huntly’s The Larder

I’m in the lucky group of people that have tried a number of sweet and savoury treats from the business over the years and, oh boy, they are out of this world.

A white chocolate and strawberry tart from The Larder. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Although everything I have ordered to date has been incredible, the white chocolate, strawberry and tablet cheesecake, and caramelised onion, mustard and cheese sausage roll are standout bakes.

Please be aware that the shop is open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Thursday and 10.30am to 2pm on Fridays while stocks last. Be sure to head there as early as possible.

Snack

3pm to 4pm

If you fancy a short drive out the road, then pop Littlefield Farm Shop on your must-visit list.

Homegrown potatoes and neeps, homemade tray bakes and funcy pieces, plus jams and chutneys are just some of the products you can expect to find.

Susan and Rachel Forrest of Littlefield Farm Shop. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

And there’s a selection of products by local food and drink producers — such as Castleton Farm and The Damn Fine Cheese Company — too.

Dinner

4pm to 7pm 

You’ve returned to the town centre, had a wander round the streets, have worked up an appetite, and dinner is on your mind.

If you plan your visit ahead of time, you could pay Huntly a visit purely to try out The Big Orange — a popular food truck run by Moray chef Mike McGarrie.

A Big Orange BBQ brisket bacon stacker. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mike only takes his truck to Huntly on the odd occasion, but you can keep up to date on where he’s visiting via The Big Orange Facebook page.

However, fish and chips may be more up your street. If that’s the case, then consider placing an order at Huntly Chip Shop.

Fish suppers are available in Huntly. Image: Shutterstock

While there’s a list of fish options on the menu, you can also opt for chicken-based dishes, pizzas, wraps, burgers, pies, puddings and chips.

There are usually meal deals on the go too, so feel free to ask a member of the team what’s on special offer.

Drinks

7pm to late

You can also tuck into a quality dinner at The Bank, however, the tipples are a must-try.

The team at Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky run the café and restaurant — set in a former Clydesdale Bank — and have done a fantastic job at ensuring there are food and drinks to suit all.

Cocktails inside The Bank. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

I can think of fewer better ways to round off your day in Huntly than by sitting back and relaxing with a cocktail, spirit or mocktail in hand here.

Tags

Conversation

More from Food and Drink

The Forbes Arms Hotel is serving up incredible Scottish cuisine.
Restaurant Review: Stunning food and service at The Forbes Arms Hotel
Were the pair of us left disappointed after our trip to M&S café? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
M&S café in Aberdeen: Menu items to try (and avoid) when fizz is served…
Alex Cain, from Huntly. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Huntly locals on how to improve town's 'dire' food and drink scene, and why…
Scott Robertson outside Rockfish fish and chip shop
Former owner of Banff's One Pot Stop Food Bar takes on new chip shop…
Three Scottish pale ales lined up in a row
Do these 3 Scottish pale ales pass our taste test?
Last night was the Aberdeen Cocktail Week launch event at Revolucion De Cuba. (L-R) Mhairi Stewart, Ross Galbraith, Isla Kolankaya. Friday, October 20th, 2023. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Were you at Aberdeen Cocktail Week's Rev de Cuba party? Here are 12 photos…
Fresh, simple food bursting with colour and flavour. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Enjoy food bursting with Sicilian flavour and authentic service at Aberdeen's Café Harmony
Raven the resident black cat investigates a pumpkin display in the grounds of Prestonfield House in Edinburgh.
Edinburgh’s bewitching Prestonfield House and The Witchery embrace Halloween and the Winter Solstice
Jack Kenny's Sextet entertain jazz fans in the Pulley Room of the Bobbin Mill, King Street, Aberdeen, in this picture from March 1982. Image: DC Thomson
Winding back the years: Celebrating 50 years of popular Aberdeen student pub The Bobbin
People talking ad laughing at the Whisky Mash
Whisky Mash Aberdeen: The local drinks to expect at this year's festival — plus…

Conversation