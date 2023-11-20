Cheers to the festive season with a tasting at Aberdeen Whisky Shop

This season, don’t opt for yet another tired and mediocre gift. Instead, give the gift of an experience and one that is quintessentially Scottish – a whisky tasting experience at Aberdeen Whisky Shop.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

While other gifts can simply end up collecting dust on a shelf, the gift of a whisky tasting experience will make memories to last a lifetime – that is, if you don’t get carried away with one too many drams!

This season, swirl, sip and sample some of the country’s best whiskies and become the g0-to whisky-aficionado at every holiday party.

A session to savour and celebrate

A tasting at Aberdeen Whisky Shop is a complete experience. Once you arrive in the shop and check-in at the counter, you will be taken through to the warm and inviting tasting room.

You will be greeted by the cosy interior with woodworking and artwork by Faitmaiz.

This season, the staff at Aberdeen Whisky Shop have carefully curated a special new menu for the voucher tastings. Recipients will be able to choose between exciting menus such as “A Scottish Road Trip”, a flight perfect for the adventurous and those who want to try new flavours and styles, “Spirit of Speyside” for all the sweet-toothed whisky lovers and “Peated Perfection”, robust and smoky drams, perfect for all the peaty whisky enthusiasts.

Struggling to choose? Not to worry! The team is always happy to help you find the right flight.

Flights come with tasting cards so you can follow the tasting on your own, but there will always be someone in the room to answer any of your whisky questions.

Once you finish your flight, you will be able to continue the fun with an individual special dram menu. Only available as part of the tasting experience, these whiskies are not to be missed and will have you feeling particularly festive.

What to expect from an Aberdeen Whisky Shop tasting

For over 13 years, Nick and his team at Aberdeen Whisky Shop have supplied whisky lovers with some of the country’s greatest malts from dozens of distilleries. Here you can find a diverse variety of bottles from traditional favourites to hidden gems. Nick said: “As a locally owned company we work hard to source independent and unique spirits and support local businesses. We love to share our passion for whisky and like to welcome everyone to visit our new, larger premises and enjoy our tasting room.”

A great gift for both old pros and complete whisky novices, vouchers for a whisky tasting session at Aberdeen Whisky Shop are available for groups of two, four and six people. You can opt for either a three dram flight or five dram flight whisky tasting experience. To use the voucher, choose your menu during booking before arrival. Drams may change depending on the availability.

This Christmas and holiday season, give the gift of a whisky tasting experience in Aberdeen.