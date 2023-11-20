Cheers to the festive season with a tasting at Aberdeen Whisky Shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cheers to the festive season with a tasting at Aberdeen Whisky Shop

Toast to the holidays with family and friends.

3 dram flight of whiskies at Aberdeen Whisky Shop.
Make memories that will last a lifetime with a whisky tasting experience.

This season, don’t opt for yet another tired and mediocre gift. Instead, give the gift of an experience and one that is quintessentially Scottish – a whisky tasting experience at Aberdeen Whisky Shop.

While other gifts can simply end up collecting dust on a shelf, the gift of a whisky tasting experience will make memories to last a lifetime – that is, if you don’t get carried away with one too many drams!

This season, swirl, sip and sample some of the country’s best whiskies and become the g0-to whisky-aficionado at every holiday party.

A session to savour and celebrate

Aberdeen Whisky Shop interior.
Enjoy the relaxed ambiance and admire the woodwork and artwork by Faitmaiz

A tasting at Aberdeen Whisky Shop is a complete experience. Once you arrive in the shop and check-in at the counter, you will be taken through to the warm and inviting tasting room.

You will be greeted by the cosy interior with woodworking and artwork by Faitmaiz.

This season, the staff at Aberdeen Whisky Shop have carefully curated a special new menu for the voucher tastings.  Recipients will be able to choose between exciting menus such as “A Scottish Road Trip”, a flight perfect for the adventurous and those who want to try new flavours and styles, “Spirit of Speyside” for all the sweet-toothed whisky lovers and “Peated Perfection”, robust and smoky drams, perfect for all the peaty whisky enthusiasts.

Struggling to choose? Not to worry! The team is always happy to help you find the right flight.

Flights come with tasting cards so you can follow the tasting on your own, but there will always be someone in the room to answer any of your whisky questions.

Once you finish your flight, you will be able to continue the fun with an individual special dram menu. Only available as part of the tasting experience, these whiskies are not to be missed and will have you feeling particularly festive.

What to expect from an Aberdeen Whisky Shop tasting

Sample some of Scotland's best whiskies during a tasting at Aberdeen Whisky Shop.
Sample some of Scotland’s best whiskies during a tasting at Aberdeen Whisky Shop.

For over 13 years, Nick and his team at Aberdeen Whisky Shop have supplied whisky lovers with some of the country’s greatest malts from dozens of distilleries. Here you can find a diverse variety of bottles from traditional favourites to hidden gems. Nick said: “As a locally owned company we work hard to source independent and unique spirits and support local businesses. We love to share our passion for whisky and like to welcome everyone to visit our new, larger premises and enjoy our tasting room.”

A great gift for both old pros and complete whisky novices, vouchers for a whisky tasting session at Aberdeen Whisky Shop are available for groups of two, four and six people. You can opt for either a three dram flight or five dram flight whisky tasting experience. To use the voucher, choose your menu during booking before arrival. Drams may change depending on the availability.

This Christmas and holiday season, give the gift of a whisky tasting experience in Aberdeen.

