D!P Club UK: The funky Aberdeen salsas dreamed up at a Hogmanay party

D!P now has five product in its range, all of which are handmade by Teresa, 47.

Teresa Collie. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

What springs to mind when you read the words Papa Don’t Peach, Tequila Little Time, and Rasp-beret Chipotle?

Don’t worry, your brain isn’t playing tricks on you, and there are no typos.

These are in fact the names of three salsas by D!P Club UK, which hit the market to coincide with the business’ launch back in July 2022, at Echt Show.

The trio of original dips in Teresa’s range.

“They were dreamt up at a party, for parties,” says founder Teresa Collie, from Aberdeen. “And I do love a pun, so the names just had to be music inspired.”

The 47-year-old was at a Hogmanay party with her close friends when the concept of D!P came about. They had a chat about the lack of interesting dips on the shelves.

Teresa added: “We’re a group of snackers, and it just seemed obvious there was a gap to fill.

The concept for Dip Club UK started at a Hogmanay party.

“My business partner spent a lot of time in the US where salsas and dips are readily and widely available. We wanted to bring that to Scotland, but with our own twist.”

It’s been a flavour-packed journey for Teresa with D!P Club UK

Papa Don’t Peach is a peach and mango salsa, while the flavour profile of Rasp-beret Chipotle is, of course, raspberry and chipotle.

Pineapple and tequila salsa Tequila Little Time has proved the most popular of the original trio. Teresa recommends adding a layer to your next bacon roll.

As of this week, D!P has five products in its range – and yes, the two new additions also have funky names.

All the dips are made in the business owner’s home.

Teresa said: “This week (Monday, April 15), we launched a strawberry habanero and our very first non-fruity creation, a cashew coconut satay-style dip, which I am very excited for people to try.

“The cashew and coconut with salty pretzels is my new favourite snack.”

They are named Haba Nice Day and Satayin’ Alive respectively.

The dips – all of which are vegan-friendly and gluten-free – are made in Teresa’s kitchen “with very loud music on and a huge pan on the hob”.

There are now five flavours in the business’ portfolio.
The strawberry and habanero flavour.

She produces roughly 120 jars in a day.

“Everything is done by hand, including the labelling,” she went on to say. “It is a real labour of love!

“Currently, there’s only me employed by D!P with very supportive family and friends. And I have a business partner who is always championing what we do and provides professional support.”

‘They warm my heart’: Founder talks admiration for customers and fellow north-east producers

Teresa said she loves all her dips equally.

She takes great pleasure in not only hearing everyone’s thoughts on them when they’re being tried for the first time, but also meeting people in general.

“When I offer samples, it’s fascinating seeing people trying it and being so surprised at how well the two flavours work together,” she said (referring to Tequila Little Time).

The two latest additions include Haba Nice Day and Satayin’ Alive.

The D!P Club UK founder went on to say that “meeting customers at markets” has been the most enjoyable part about running the business.

“I love the instant feedback,” adds Teresa. “People will be very honest, and that’s all valuable market research.

“The best feeling is having customers seek you out because they need to stock up. I’ve also loved becoming part of the food and drink industry, especially in the north-east.

“We have so many fantastic businesses just in our little corner of the world who are passionate and driven to provide real quality products.

Ingredients for the dips.

“I have met really good hardworking people who show up at every market with a smile for their customers regardless of the weather.

“They are generous with their advice and offer an ear. No doubt whatever problems I have, they’ve gone through similar. They warm my heart.”

Teresa hadn’t worked in the food and drink sector prior to starting D!P (excluding a part-time waiting role during her school years). Her background was IT support for 20 years, then admin roles.

What’s next for D!P, and where can I purchase the range?

“It’s a really exciting time for D!P right now,” says the 47-year-old.

“With me and the kitchen at full capacity and the business growing fast, we have been working with a Scottish contract manufacturer to produce our dips to the same standard but on a larger scale.

Teresa adores attending markets.

“It has been important to me that there is no compromise on quality ingredients or flavour. Along with the launch of our two new dips, we have updated our branding.”

The range is stocked in farm shops and delis around Aberdeenshire, Angus, Fife and the central belt. The full list is available on the business’ website.

D!P Club UK will be attending this year’s Taste of Grampian, along with a line-up of other producers from the north-east and further afield. Tickets for admission are now on sale on Ticketmaster.

Conversation