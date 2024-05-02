5 Thai restaurants in Aberdeen to put on your radar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

5 Thai restaurants in Aberdeen to put on your radar

What's your go-to Thai restaurant in the Granite City?

You can expect mouth-watering dishes at Bhan Thai, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr
You can expect mouth-watering dishes at Bhan Thai, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr
By Karla Sinclair

If you’re craving pad Thai or fancy swimming in lip-tingling spicy curries, then you’ll be pleased to know that there are some fantastic Thai restaurants in Aberdeen.

Serving high-quality fare at reasonable prices, be sure to pop one or several of my recommendations on your must-visit list.

And let us know in the comments section if there are any other great Thai restaurants in Aberdeen worth checking out that don’t feature in this list.

Siam Cottage

Nestled at the city’s Castlegate is Siam Cottage, which opened its doors almost eight years ago.

With highly experienced chefs working behind the scenes, the restaurant is proud to serve authentic Thai dishes made with fresh and carefully selected ingredients.

It is open Tuesday to Sunday with lunch service from noon to 2.30pm and evening service from 5pm to 10pm.

Address: 13 Castle Street, Aberdeen AB11 5BQ

Siam Cottage#s silom mixed platter starter for two, and chicken red curry. Image: Paul Glendell

Madame Mew’s

Churairat Garthley (more commonly known as Mew) is the owner of Madame Mew’s. The restaurant has gained a large and loyal following over the years.

On the menu, there are salads, chicken, pork and beef starters, all of which remain popular. However, Mew’s Pad Thai is one of the businesses best-sellers.

It’s a must-try.

Address: 7 Summer Street, Aberdeen AB10 1SB

Madame Mew’s is based on Summer Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Kin Kao Thai

Kin Kao Thai is a beautiful restaurant boasting Thai-style décor – an example being the giant Buddha on the front window.

Not only does the interior look the part, but the food does too.

It serves a range of tapas dishes with prices starting at £4.50. Choose from vegetable tempura, red curry duck, steam dumplings, jungle beef curry, chicken satay and prawn crackers.

Address: 345 Union Street, Aberdeen AB11 6BS

L-R: Stir-fried ginger prawns, vegetable spring rolls, chicken satay, and BBQ pork ribs. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Royal Thai

Next up is Royal Thai, the longest running Thai restaurant in Aberdeen, which was established In 1992.

While authentic dishes are the foundation of its success, the staff are at the heart. They will always be at hand to make sure you have a magical and memorable experience.

Address: 29 Crown Terrace, Aberdeen AB11 6HD

Red curry king prawn from Aberdeen Thai restaurant Royal Thai. Image: Paul Glendell

Ban Thai

At Ban Thai, you can choose from a wide range of platters, salads, soups, curries, stir-fries, seafood-based dishes and more.

Their pad Thai is fantastic, featuring stir-fried noodles with prawns, beansprouts and egg in a sweet tamarind sauce.

Address: 21 Rose Street, Aberdeen AB10 1TX

A vibrant dish from Bhan Thai, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr

More from Food and Drink

Darren Spence and Anya Hoffman. All images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Be transported to a bygone era at Dufftown café based in former railway carriages
Four cans of beer from Stonehaven's Reids Gold brewery, with a glass full of beer.
The Stonehaven brewery crafting some of Scotland's most unusual beers
Our local chefs are ready to cook up a storm at this year's Taste of Grampian.
Meet our stellar line-up of local chefs taking the Taste of Grampian stage
Wondering where to head to for food and drink in Turriff? I've got you covered. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The top Turriff food and drink spots to visit in 12 hours
Our South American feast in the colourful new venue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: Tucan's new home in the former Kirk View Cafe on Belmont Street
Olha and Myke Klymenko, the founders of Northern Loaf. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stoneywood couple hope to open their own Aberdeen bakery one day – but they…
The Gaff is located on Bridge Street in Ellon. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Did our 5 dishes at well-known Ellon pizza joint The Gaff deliver?
Looking across the table at an Indian meal.
The 5 restaurants and takeaways to get a delicious Indian meal in Elgin
bird's eye view of the city of Inverness, including a bridge over the local river
Where to eat in Inverness? Try these 4 places
Four people sitting outside drinking at a Scottish beer festival.
The five Scottish beer festivals you really don't want to miss this summer

Conversation