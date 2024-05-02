5 Thai restaurants in Aberdeen to put on your radar

If you’re craving pad Thai or fancy swimming in lip-tingling spicy curries, then you’ll be pleased to know that there are some fantastic Thai restaurants in Aberdeen.

Serving high-quality fare at reasonable prices, be sure to pop one or several of my recommendations on your must-visit list.

And let us know in the comments section if there are any other great Thai restaurants in Aberdeen worth checking out that don’t feature in this list.

Siam Cottage

Nestled at the city’s Castlegate is Siam Cottage, which opened its doors almost eight years ago.

With highly experienced chefs working behind the scenes, the restaurant is proud to serve authentic Thai dishes made with fresh and carefully selected ingredients.

It is open Tuesday to Sunday with lunch service from noon to 2.30pm and evening service from 5pm to 10pm.

Address: 13 Castle Street, Aberdeen AB11 5BQ

Madame Mew’s

Churairat Garthley (more commonly known as Mew) is the owner of Madame Mew’s. The restaurant has gained a large and loyal following over the years.

On the menu, there are salads, chicken, pork and beef starters, all of which remain popular. However, Mew’s Pad Thai is one of the businesses best-sellers.

It’s a must-try.

Address: 7 Summer Street, Aberdeen AB10 1SB

Kin Kao Thai

Kin Kao Thai is a beautiful restaurant boasting Thai-style décor – an example being the giant Buddha on the front window.

Not only does the interior look the part, but the food does too.

It serves a range of tapas dishes with prices starting at £4.50. Choose from vegetable tempura, red curry duck, steam dumplings, jungle beef curry, chicken satay and prawn crackers.

Address: 345 Union Street, Aberdeen AB11 6BS

Royal Thai

Next up is Royal Thai, the longest running Thai restaurant in Aberdeen, which was established In 1992.

While authentic dishes are the foundation of its success, the staff are at the heart. They will always be at hand to make sure you have a magical and memorable experience.

Address: 29 Crown Terrace, Aberdeen AB11 6HD

Ban Thai

At Ban Thai, you can choose from a wide range of platters, salads, soups, curries, stir-fries, seafood-based dishes and more.

Their pad Thai is fantastic, featuring stir-fried noodles with prawns, beansprouts and egg in a sweet tamarind sauce.

Address: 21 Rose Street, Aberdeen AB10 1TX