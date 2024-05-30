8 places selling the most Instagrammable desserts in Aberdeen

Have you got a sweet tooth? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Whether you’re after a mouth-watering doughnut, cookie or cinnamon roll, a scoop of ice cream or a slice of cheesecake, these Aberdeen businesses are known for selling desserts that are almost too pretty to eat.

Almost.

Let us know in the comments section what your personal favourite is out of the lot.

Sweet Toots Cakery

Sweet Toots Cakery, run by talented Newburgh baker Danielle Smith, offers everything from cupcakes, brookies, blondies and cookies to tablet.

The treats are mouth-watering.

You’ll find them at Aberdeen beach. However, Danielle also attends a number of events in the north-east and further afield, so be sure to check the business’ Facebook page for updates.

Address: Esplanade, Aberdeen AB11 5DN (plus various other locations)

Mackie’s 19.2

For delicious ice cream (and big portions), I’d urge you to consider Mackie’s 19.2.

You’ll struggle whittling down your order – purely because there’s so much to choose from.

There are sundaes, waffles, crepes, milkshakes, filled cookies, tray bakes, pancake stacks and more.

Address: 7, Marischal Square, Broad Street, Aberdeen AB10 1BL

Dough and Co

Belmont Street was given an upgrade last August with the opening of Dough and Co, and it’s been driving doughnut fans glazy ever since…

The doughnut shop serves as many as 24 different doughnut flavours. Yes, 24.

Toppings include cinnamon sugar, glazed, chocolate icing, strawberry icing, vanilla icing, blueberry icing, caramel icing and powdered sugar, while rainbow sprinkles, biscuit crumbs, honeycomb and various drizzles are among the sauce options.

Address: 13 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JR

Little Molly’s Cheesecakes

Monika Zupranski launched Little Molly’s Cheesecake in June 2019, producing no-bake cheesecakes in a variety of tempting flavours.

Business was booming off the bat. So, Monika and her husband Tomasz expanded it (roughly) three years later by introducing the Little Molly’s Cheesecake van.

Like Danielle at Sweet Toots Cakery, Monika sells her business’ Instagrammable desserts at Aberdeen beach, as well as at various events.

Visit the Little Molly’s Cheesecake Facebook page for more information.

Address: Esplanade, Aberdeen AB11 5DN (plus various other locations)

Shot ‘n’ Roll

Shot ‘n’ Roll – headed by the team behind Aberdam – is located in the Trinity Centre’s former Debenham’s premises.

The business’ specialty is cinnamon rolls, all of which are made with 100% plant-based ingredients by The Bread Guy.

It goes without saying that the offering is perfect for those with a sweet tooth, with milkshakes also on the cards. However, it sells coffee and tea too.

Address: Trinity Centre, Aberdeen AB11 6BE

Fat Batch

There are Instagrammable desserts galore in bricks and mortar Fat Batch.

Open from Wednesday to Sunday, it’s another superb option for lovers of all things cookies, brookies and cookie pies.

You can also treat yourself to a coffee (including an iced latte) or various other soft drinks.

Address: 57 Elmbank Terrace, Aberdeen AB24 3NL

Cookie Cult

Next up is Cookie Cult.

Located in the former Café Orka, customers can expect a range of New York City-style cookies in various flavours such as Oreo, red velvet, Biscoff, birthday cake, triple chocolate, Nutella, and raspberry and white chocolate.

Address: 12 St Swithin Street, Aberdeen AB10 6XD

Almondine

Family-run patisserie Almondine has a location on the Granite City’s Chapel Street.

The team are constantly coming up with new creations and the cabinet always looks a delight fit for Instagram.

Think rhubarb and vanilla eclairs, filled croissants and maple and bacon macaroons.

Address: 15 Chapel Street, Aberdeen AB10 1SQ