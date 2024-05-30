8 places selling the most Instagrammable desserts in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

8 places selling the most Instagrammable desserts in Aberdeen

The desserts on offer are almost too pretty to eat. Almost.

You'll find Little Molly's Cheesecakes at Aberdeen beach. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
You'll find Little Molly's Cheesecakes at Aberdeen beach. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Have you got a sweet tooth? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Whether you’re after a mouth-watering doughnut, cookie or cinnamon roll, a scoop of ice cream or a slice of cheesecake, these Aberdeen businesses are known for selling desserts that are almost too pretty to eat.

Almost.

Let us know in the comments section what your personal favourite is out of the lot.

Sweet Toots Cakery

Sweet Toots Cakery, run by talented Newburgh baker Danielle Smith, offers everything from cupcakes, brookies, blondies and cookies to tablet.

The treats are mouth-watering.

You’ll find them at Aberdeen beach. However, Danielle also attends a number of events in the north-east and further afield, so be sure to check the business’ Facebook page for updates.

Address: Esplanade, Aberdeen AB11 5DN (plus various other locations)

Cupcakes, brookies and hot drink at Sweet Toots Cakery at Aberdeen Beach.
Cupcakes, brookies and drinks are on offer, among other things. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mackie’s 19.2

For delicious ice cream (and big portions), I’d urge you to consider Mackie’s 19.2.

You’ll struggle whittling down your order – purely because there’s so much to choose from.

There are sundaes, waffles, crepes, milkshakes, filled cookies, tray bakes, pancake stacks and more.

Address: 7, Marischal Square, Broad Street, Aberdeen AB10 1BL

A Mackie's 19.2 crepe topped with ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, marshmallows and sprinkles.
A Mackie’s 19.2 crepe topped with ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, marshmallows and sprinkles. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Dough and Co

Belmont Street was given an upgrade last August with the opening of Dough and Co, and it’s been driving doughnut fans glazy ever since…

The doughnut shop serves as many as 24 different doughnut flavours. Yes, 24.

Toppings include cinnamon sugar, glazed, chocolate icing, strawberry icing, vanilla icing, blueberry icing, caramel icing and powdered sugar, while rainbow sprinkles, biscuit crumbs, honeycomb and various drizzles are among the sauce options.

Address: 13 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JR

Variety of doughnuts available at Dough and Co in Aberdeen.
Dough and Co opened in August 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Little Molly’s Cheesecakes

Monika Zupranski launched Little Molly’s Cheesecake in June 2019, producing no-bake cheesecakes in a variety of tempting flavours.

Business was booming off the bat. So, Monika and her husband Tomasz expanded it (roughly) three years later by introducing the Little Molly’s Cheesecake van.

Like Danielle at Sweet Toots Cakery, Monika sells her business’ Instagrammable desserts at Aberdeen beach, as well as at various events.

Visit the Little Molly’s Cheesecake Facebook page for more information.

Address: Esplanade, Aberdeen AB11 5DN (plus various other locations)

A Jammie Dodger cheesecake from Little Molly's Cheesecakes
A Jammie Dodger cheesecake. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Shot ‘n’ Roll

Shot ‘n’ Roll – headed by the team behind Aberdam – is located in the Trinity Centre’s former Debenham’s premises.

The business’ specialty is cinnamon rolls, all of which are made with 100% plant-based ingredients by The Bread Guy.

It goes without saying that the offering is perfect for those with a sweet tooth, with milkshakes also on the cards. However, it sells coffee and tea too.

Address: Trinity Centre, Aberdeen AB11 6BE

A Biscoff cinnamon roll by Shot 'n' Roll.
A Biscoff cinnamon roll by Shot ‘n’ Roll. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Fat Batch

There are Instagrammable desserts galore in bricks and mortar Fat Batch.

Open from Wednesday to Sunday, it’s another superb option for lovers of all things cookies, brookies and cookie pies.

You can also treat yourself to a coffee (including an iced latte) or various other soft drinks.

Address: 57 Elmbank Terrace, Aberdeen AB24 3NL

Brookies by Fat Batch.
Brookies by Fat Batch. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Cookie Cult

Next up is Cookie Cult.

Located in the former Café Orka, customers can expect a range of New York City-style cookies in various flavours such as Oreo, red velvet, Biscoff, birthday cake, triple chocolate, Nutella, and raspberry and white chocolate.

Address: 12 St Swithin Street, Aberdeen AB10 6XD

Sweet treats at Cookie Cult, Aberdeen.
Fancy some tasty Aberdeen desserts? Consider Cookie Cult. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Almondine

Family-run patisserie Almondine has a location on the Granite City’s Chapel Street.

The team are constantly coming up with new creations and the cabinet always looks a delight fit for Instagram.

Think rhubarb and vanilla eclairs, filled croissants and maple and bacon macaroons.

Address: 15 Chapel Street, Aberdeen AB10 1SQ

Macaroons at Almondine.
There are plenty of Instagrammable desserts in Aberdeen patisserie Almondine. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

More from Food and Drink

The P&J Food and Drink Guide. Images: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
P&J Food and Drink Guide: How to get your hands on our 64-page foodie…
Tim and Amy Smith, the founders of Cherry Tree Café and Bistro. All images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Step inside Cherry Tree, the Banff café and bistro named in tribute to owner's…
Taste of Grampian is taking place at P&J Live in Aberdeen today. This is your guide to today's event.
TASTE OF GRAMPIAN OFFICIAL PROGRAMME 2024
Post Thumbnail
Everything you need to know about Taste of Grampian 2024 – plus what NOT…
Poppy O'Toole.
Poppy O'Toole: We chat with self-crowned Potato Queen as she joins Taste of Grampian…
The dishes that my boyfriend Josh and I tucked into at Banff's Fife Lodge Hotel. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Review: Reflecting on memories (paired with delectable food) at Fife Lodge Hotel in Banff
Ally Pirie. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A&Z Delicious Donuts: The Keith caterer curbing sugar cravings across the north of Scotland
An Indian restaurant meal
The 5 restaurants and takeaways to get a delicious Indian meal in Inverness
The Ashvale Whale has been on the go for roughly 35 years. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Have you tackled the infamous Ashvale Whale? I gave it a shot – and…
Find out what kids activities are on the agenda at this year's Taste of Grampian.
The free kids attractions to enjoy at Taste of Grampian 2024 – including Percy…

Conversation