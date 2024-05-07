Moray beers: Taste testing 3 Moray breweries

It might be best known as the home of Speyside whisky, but the world of Moray beer is really making a name for itself.

Although we’ve recently mourned the sad loss of Windswept Brewing in Lossiemouth, there’s still plenty of beers from across Moray to try.

I grabbed some bottles and cans from Spey Valley, Speyside Brewery and Keith Brewery for today’s taste test to see for myself if they’re worth seeking out.

I’ve got a feeling at least one of them will be, as it was ranked by the manager of Elgin’s Against the Grain as his second favourite Scottish beer of all time…

Moray Beer #1: Speyside IPA from Speyside Brewery

I had never heard of the folks at Speyside Brewery until I saw their cool and colourful cans screaming out at me from the beer shelves recently.

Based in Forres, this small brewery has a core range of three beers — a session pale, a lager, and this IPA.

And I’m pleased to confirm it tastes as good as the can artwork looks.

Juicy and resinous like all good IPAs should, what this reminds me of is what Brewdog’s Punk IPA should taste like. Plus, it’s a very reasonable price too, both in bulk or individually from bottleshops. What’s not to like?

It might just become my new go-to IPA this summer.

Rating: 4.5/5

Moray Beer #2: Sunshine on Keith from Spey Valley

This was the beer which Calum McWilliam, manger of Elgin craft beer shop and taproom Against the Grain named his second-favourite Scottish beer ever.

And while I might not share Calum’s exact taste, it’s a damn fine beer.

Zingy and delicately light, if you’re lucky enough to get a sunny day in Keith it’d be ideal for enjoying in a beer garden.

Rating: 4/5

Moray Beer #3: Pale Keith, from Keith Brewery

5%

Not readily available to purchase online, but available in some restaurants and bottleshops. I got mine for about £4 from the Buchanan Bistro in Banchory.

Style: IPA

Keith Brewery Ltd, Mulben, west of Keith

Although it’s pale in name, this beer poured a strong amber colour, and reminded me a lot of beers sold as American IPAs.

Like a lot of amber-coloured beers, it’s very sweet, and malty, almost tasting like biscuits.

A lovely beer that would go down well with cask ale drinkers for its classic style.

Rating: 3/5

