Moray beers: Taste testing 3 Moray breweries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Moray beers: Taste testing 3 Moray breweries

We've grabbed three beers from three Moray breweries to give them a taste test.

The three Moray beers being reviewed in bottles and cans.
By Kieran Beattie

It might be best known as the home of Speyside whisky, but the world of Moray beer is really making a name for itself.

Although we’ve recently mourned the sad loss of Windswept Brewing in Lossiemouth, there’s still plenty of beers from across Moray to try.

I grabbed some bottles and cans from Spey Valley, Speyside Brewery and Keith Brewery for today’s taste test to see for myself if they’re worth seeking out.

I’ve got a feeling at least one of them will be, as it was ranked by the manager of Elgin’s Against the Grain as his second favourite Scottish beer of all time…

Moray Beer #1: Speyside IPA from Speyside Brewery

Speyside Brewery's IPA poured into a glass.
Speyside Brewery’s IPA.

I had never heard of the folks at Speyside Brewery until I saw their cool and colourful cans screaming out at me from the beer shelves recently.

Based in Forres, this small brewery has a core range of three beers — a session pale, a lager, and this IPA.

And I’m pleased to confirm it tastes as good as the can artwork looks.

Juicy and resinous like all good IPAs should, what this reminds me of is what Brewdog’s Punk IPA should taste like. Plus, it’s a very reasonable price too, both in bulk or individually from bottleshops. What’s not to like?

It might just become my new go-to IPA this summer.

Rating: 4.5/5

Moray Beer #2: Sunshine on Keith from Spey Valley

The Moray beer Sunshine On Keith poured into a glass.
Sunshine On Keith poured into a glass.

This was the beer which Calum McWilliam, manger of Elgin craft beer shop and taproom Against the Grain named his second-favourite Scottish beer ever. 

Manager Calum McWilliam at his bar, Against the Grain in Elgin. Image: DC Thomson.

And while I might not share Calum’s exact taste, it’s a damn fine beer.

Zingy and delicately light, if you’re lucky enough to get a sunny day in Keith it’d be ideal for enjoying in a beer garden.

Rating: 4/5

Moray Beer #3: Pale Keith, from Keith Brewery

Pale Keith, which poured very amber in colour in a glass.
Pale Keith, which poured very amber in colour.
  • 5%
  • Not readily available to purchase online, but available in some restaurants and bottleshops. I got mine for about £4 from the Buchanan Bistro in Banchory. 
  • Style: IPA
  • Keith Brewery Ltd, Mulben, west of Keith

Although it’s pale in name, this beer poured a strong amber colour, and reminded me a lot of beers sold as American IPAs.

Like a lot of amber-coloured beers, it’s very sweet, and malty, almost tasting like biscuits.

A lovely beer that would go down well with cask ale drinkers for its classic style.

Rating: 3/5

More from my beer column:

More from Food and Drink

The big booby bake sale in Aberdeen.
Hundreds queue for more than an HOUR for the Big Booby Bake Sale in…
This picture shows the Orkney scallops in all their glory.
Restaurant review: Prepare to be wowed at Aberdeen's Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish
Nadiya Hussain MBE.
Nadiya Hussain talks Scottish delicacies (including butteries) ahead of Taste of Grampian debut
Fine dining is a visual and sensory feast at An Cala Ciuin in Mull, with chef Ross Caithness. Image: The Mishnish.
Review: Fine dining with fearless flair at An Cala Ciuin, The Mishnish Hotel, Tobermory
Alan Milne, left, and Dan Barnett. All images: Johnathan Addie
Meet Alan and Dan, the university pals bringing distilling back to Aberdeen
Liam Brown with the Mike's Donuts range. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Mike's Famous Fish and Chips now sells donuts – here's what 'epic flavours' to…
You can expect mouth-watering dishes at Bhan Thai, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr
5 Thai restaurants in Aberdeen to put on your radar
2
Darren Spence and Anya Hoffman. All images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Be transported to a bygone era at Dufftown café based in former railway carriages
Four cans of beer from Stonehaven's Reids Gold brewery, with a glass full of beer.
The Stonehaven brewery crafting some of Scotland's most unusual beers
Our local chefs are ready to cook up a storm at this year's Taste of Grampian.
Meet our stellar line-up of local chefs taking the Taste of Grampian stage

Conversation