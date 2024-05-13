GALLERY: Were you pictured at Taste of Nairn on Saturday?

The three-day festival Taste of Nairn returned for its fourth installment at the weekend.

Running from Friday (May 10) to Sunday (May 12), the event – organised by Nairn BID – brought together thousands of locals and tourists to celebrate the town’s thriving food and drink scene.

Like previous years, there was a jam-packed programme for festivalgoers, featuring an artisanal market, cookery demonstrations, tastings, a showstopper bake competition (sponsored by thriving Nairn business Makes by Megs), and more.

Nearly 100 businesses participated this year. They included The Vegan Skinhead, The New Denver, Rose Cottage Country Kitchen, Kilted Fudge Company, and The Moray Honey Company, to name a few.

Taste of Nairn is also home of the World Tattie Scone Contest, supported by Oakwood Cookery School.

Tracy Chalmers, from Keith, was crowned the winner with her wild flower honey and Arran mustard creation.

Ashers Bakery returned as title sponsor of the three-day event, which takes place at various locations across the town, including Nairn Community and Arts Centre.

Ashers has given its support to Taste of Nairn since its conception in 2019.

If you had a wander through the town’s High Street or stopped by Nairn Community and Arts Centre on Saturday, then check out our gallery to see if you were pictured.

17 pictures from Taste of Nairn 2024