GALLERY: Were you pictured at Taste of Nairn on Saturday?

P&J photographer Sandy McCook headed to the town's High Street and Nairn Community and Arts Centre to snap some pictures of hungry festivalgoers.

The whole town had an appetite for Taste of Nairn at the weekend. All images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

The three-day festival Taste of Nairn returned for its fourth installment at the weekend.

Running from Friday (May 10) to Sunday (May 12), the event – organised by Nairn BID – brought together thousands of locals and tourists to celebrate the town’s thriving food and drink scene.

Like previous years, there was a jam-packed programme for festivalgoers, featuring an artisanal market, cookery demonstrations, tastings, a showstopper bake competition (sponsored by thriving Nairn business Makes by Megs), and more.

Exterior of Nairn Community & Arts Centre ahead of Taste of Nairn 2024.
The weather was incredible for Taste of Nairn 2024.
Inside the Nairn Community and Arts Centre on Saturday.
Nearly 100 businesses participated this year. They included The Vegan Skinhead, The New Denver, Rose Cottage Country Kitchen, Kilted Fudge Company, and The Moray Honey Company, to name a few.

Taste of Nairn is also home of the World Tattie Scone Contest, supported by Oakwood Cookery School.

Tracy Chalmers, from Keith, was crowned the winner with her wild flower honey and Arran mustard creation.

One of the heats for the World Tattie Scone Contest.
Ashers Bakery returned as title sponsor of the three-day event, which takes place at various locations across the town, including Nairn Community and Arts Centre.

Ashers has given its support to Taste of Nairn since its conception in 2019.

If you had a wander through the town’s High Street or stopped by Nairn Community and Arts Centre on Saturday, then check out our gallery to see if you were pictured.

17 pictures from Taste of Nairn 2024

Carolyn Carrott of Highland Tea Box pictured at Taste of Nairn 2024.
Carolyn Carrott of Highland Tea Box.
Swanson's strawberries at the event.
Swanson’s strawberries.
Craig Whyte of the Ord Oak Smokehouse preparing a smoked salmon tartare.
Craig Whyte of the Ord Oak Smokehouse preparing a smoked salmon tartare.
Busy Nairn High Street.
Nairn High Street.
The gin display at the Reel Shetland Gin stall at Taste of Nairn on the weekend.
The gin display at the Reel Shetland Gin stall.
Keith Brian, distillery manager at the Royal Brackla Distillery.
Keith Brian, distillery manager at the Royal Brackla Distillery.
The World Tattie Scone Contest in full swing at Taste of Nairn 2024.
The World Tattie Scone Contest in full swing.
A variety of Swanson's vegetables.
A variety of Swanson’s vegetables.
Stalls at the Nairn event.
Thousands of locals and tourists attended.
Eryn Dawson and Bea Marshall with some of their cakes from The New Denver, Cullen.
Eryn Dawson and Bea Marshall with some of their cakes from The New Denver, Cullen.
Highland Tea Box products at the festival.
Highland Tea Box products.
The audience for one of the World Tattie Scone Contest heats.
The audience for one of the World Tattie Scone Contest heats.
A closer look at Craig Whyte demonstrating the making of smoked salmon tartare.
A closer look at Craig Whyte demonstrating the making of smoked salmon tartare.
Susie Falconer of the Ord Oak Smokehouse.
Susie Falconer of the Ord Oak Smokehouse.
Crowds on Nairn High Street for the food and drink festival.
Did you attend Taste of Nairn 2024?
Another image inside the Nairn Community and Arts Centre.
Another image inside the Nairn Community and Arts Centre.
Nearly 100 businesses attended throughout the three-day event.

Conversation