Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Enjoy some fresh air and a pint at these 8 beer gardens in Moray

Businesses in Forres, Elgin, Lossiemouth, Hopeman and Findhorn are among my top picks.

Outside Bootleggers Bar and Grill in Hopeman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Summer is fast approaching. Now that is something I’ll cheers to.

In my opinion, there are few better ways to round off your week when the sun’s shining than heading to your local beer garden for a drink (or two).

But if you’re not quite sure where to find the best beer gardens in Moray, then you’ve come to the right place as I’ve rounded up all of the must-visit spots.

I don’t recommend trying them all at once, of course, but hopefully you can refer back to this list whenever the weather’s on your side.

Kirkie Bar, Elgin

First up, there’s Kirkie Bar in Elgin.

Kirkie Bar is a welcoming, friendly pub where you can enjoy your favourite drinks and/or a game of pool or darts.

Not only that, but it serves food too, and boasts its own superb beer garden.

Some dishes that may be up for grabs include a sweet chilli chicken noodle box and Cajun marinated chicken loaded fries.

Address: Main Street, New Elgin, Elgin IV30 6BH

The beer garden at the Kirkie Bar offers room for plenty of people. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Kimberley Inn, Findhorn

Findhorn’s Kimberley Inn is a must-visit for exceptional pub grub.

Ideally located in the centre of the village, it offers a comfortable and casual spot to enjoy a pub dinner paired with an ice-cold drink.

You can choose from an extensive range of wines, whiskies, beers, and more.

Address: 94, Findhorn, Forres IV36 3YG

Looking for beer gardens in Moray offering exceptional pub grub? Consider the Kimberley Inn in Findhorn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Badenoch’s, Elgin

Back in Elgin, Badenoch’s is one of my favourite Moray hospitality firms. I wish I passed Elgin more often – purely so I could make my way through the bar’s food and drink offering quicker.

It is the perfect place to unwind and catch up with friends and family.

Address: 178-182 High Street, Elgin IV30 1BA

Badenoch’s boasts an outdoor seating area. Image: Duncan Brown

The Salty Dog, Hopeman

Bootleggers Bar and Grill offers a stellar dining experience with incredible food and coastal views.

Next door, you’ll the business’ bar, known as The Salty Dog.

In the coming months, you can enjoy a selection of drinks in the sun accompanied by live music. Keep an eye on the Bootleggers Bar and Grill social media channels for updates.

Address: Harbour Street, Hopeman IV30 5RU

Outside Bootleggers Bar and Grill in Hopeman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Foggie’s Bar, Elgin

If you’re unfamiliar with Foggie’s Bar, then you can thank me later.

Located on Munro Place, it serves a wide selection of draft beers, spirits and cocktails – including Tequila Sunrise, The Cowgirl, Foggies’ Fireball and Apple Jack, to name a few – as well as food by Humble Burger.

There are also two pool tables.

Address: Munro Place, Elgin IV30 4LL

The Mother Clucker burger by Humble Burger. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Beach Hut, Lossiemouth

The Beach Hut in Lossiemouth will be the place to be this summer. Mark my words.

Not only can you expect a range of tasty dishes and drinks, but (like The Salty Dog) the venue also hosts live music performances.

I’d recommend checking out the business’ Facebook page for all upcoming dates.

Address: West Beach, Stotfield Road, Lossiemouth IV31 6QS

The Beach Hut also boasts a beer garden in Moray. Image: Supplied by The Beach Hut

Crown and Anchor Inn, Findhorn

Another Findhorn hot spot is Crown and Anchor Inn, which overlooks Findhorn bay.

Here, you can choose from roughly 80 different gins, 120 malt whiskies in a dedicated whisky bar, plus plenty of cask ales, rums and vodkas.

Enjoy dinner and drinks in the outdoor seating area, as well as in the business’ ‘Eatooterie’ which is sheltered.

Address: Findhorn, Forres IV36 3YF

Outside the Crown and Anchor Inn in 2019. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Drouthy Cobbler, Elgin

The outdoor seating area at The Drouthy Cobbler is heated, making it a great spot for al fresco dining if the weather is on the cooler side.

Not only that but there are also cushions and blankets available on request should they be required. A lovely touch.

Address: 48a High Street, Elgin IV30 1BU

The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

