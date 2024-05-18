Bridge of Don: Where to visit for quality food and drink in the area

Bridge of Don is Aberdeen’s largest suburb, so it’s no surprise that it houses a range of fantastic independent food and drink businesses.

Plus, they’re situated within a few minutes’ walk (or short drive) of one another.

You’ll find cafes selling mouth-watering breakfasts, lunches and tray bakes, as well as fish and chip shops, and a restaurant that specialises in barbecue grub.

Anyone in/passing the area is spoilt for choice, so I have pulled together a list of all the places I’d recommend stopping by to enjoy the best Bridge of Don food and drink.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

Nestled in the heart of a vibrant industrial district on Exploration Drive, the Bridge of Don Grub Fresh Food branch is a must-visit.

A contemporary space, the café is perfect for anyone looking to kickstart their day with a tasty dish, recharge, catch up with their pals, or savour a cup of brewed artisan coffee.

There are paninis, subs, sandwiches and salads galore on the menu. However, you’ll have to request a filled morning roll if you stop by for breakfast.

The branch is open from 8am to 3pm Monday to Friday.

Coffee and cake

11am to 1pm

Fancy a coffee paired with a fine piece? Well, The Coffee Bar is the place to be.

The non-profit venue – run by King’s Church in Aberdeen – opened its doors in May 2021. It has been serving a welcoming atmosphere plus tasty drinks, sandwiches and tray bakes to the local community ever since.

If they’re available when you stop by, be sure to treat yourself to a cinnamon knot.

The Coffee Bar is open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 3pm on Saturdays.

Lunch/brunch

1pm to 3pm

Now it’s time for lunch, and oh boy do we have a corker of a venue for you to visit.

Barbecue and smoked meat gurus Smoke and Soul opened their latest venture The Old Smiddy, located in the firm’s smokehouse, at the beginning of February.

I stopped by for the first time the following month, and the food was incredible (to say the least).

I’d recommend a portion of their creamy mac and cheese (£7.50), which includes jalapenos and bacon, as well as the double cheeseburger (£11).

However, there are plenty of other mouth-watering dishes for you to get stuck into such as BBQ slow smoked ribs and homemade tattie wedges.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

The quality businesses just keep on coming…

On the snack front, you’ll find a Charles McHardy Butcher branch in the Braehead Shopping Centre.

It opened its doors in April 2022, and offers fantastic produce coupled with great service.

Using fourth-generation traditional family recipes, it sells ready-prepared dishes, marinated stir-fries, kebabs, burgers, sausages and homemade pies.

Seafood, vegetables, sauces and condiments are also available.

Over on Jesmond Drive, there’s The Ashvale.

I know what you’re thinking – “I’d go here for a meal?”

As would I. However, there are a few menu items that would make for a great snack.

For example (should you be after something sweet), there are a range of reasonably priced desserts including sticky toffee pudding, a knickerbocker glory, and caramel apple pie.

They cost £6.45 each.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Now, it’s time for dinner. And I couldn’t make a list of the top Bridge of Don food and drink spots without including Sea Salt and Sole.

In saying that, there’s another stellar fish and chip shop in this section too. I’ll get to that soon…

This Sea Salt and Sole branch is based next door to The Ashvale. Dangerously handy.

Open 4pm to 8pm Tuesday to Sunday, the family-owned takeaway serves a range of chipper/chippie favourites.

Another great option for the fish and chip lovers is Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips.

The award-winning family business, which was established in 1978 by Mike Brown and is now run by son Liam, serves the finest fish and chips using high-quality ingredients and delicious recipes.

Trust me, you won’t be disappointed by your dish(es) from the Mugiemoss Road outlet.

But if you’re craving Chinese food, then give Golden Palace a try.

The takeaway is open from noon to 10.30pm daily, so it’s a great place to order from for a spot of lunch too.

Drinks

8pm to late

Located roughly an eight-minute drive away (from Golden Palace), Mains of Scotstown is well worth a visit for both food and drinks.

It serves hearty pub classics like burgers and steak and ale pie, plus fantastic bar snacks to complement a range of craft beers, premium drinks, wines and cocktails.