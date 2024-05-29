Step inside Cherry Tree, the Banff café and bistro named in tribute to owner’s late grandparents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Step inside Cherry Tree, the Banff café and bistro named in tribute to owner’s late grandparents

Located on Low Street, Cherry Tree Café and Bistro opened its doors in October 2022.

Tim and Amy Still, the founders of Cherry Tree Café and Bistro. All images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Cherry Tree Café and Bistro may be less than two years old, but it has become an integral part of the Banff community.

Located on Low Street, the food and drink spot started welcoming customers in October 2022.

Daily specials are available at Cherry Tree Café and Bistro.

And the dedicated 10-strong team – which includes owner and chef Tim Smith – “always try to go the extra mile to help out customers.”

Inside the café.
There are 10 staff.

This I can vouch for.

“We’ve always tried to create a space where people can come to enjoy good food and coffee, feel comfortable, and bring their friends for a catch up,” adds Tim, 36.

But what made Tim and his wife Amy, who is currently a full-time vet nurse, want to open the space in the first place?

Let’s find out.

‘I have no experience in the industry, but love to eat!’ says Cherry Tree Café and Bistro owner

Prior to opening Cherry Tree Café and Bistro, Tim was a builder/joiner.

The Banff resident said: “I have no experience in the industry but have always loved cooking and love to eat!

Amy is currently a full-time vet nurse, however, she has continued to be a key part of the team.

“I’ve always wanted to do something like this but never had the opportunity.

“As I said, I love to cook, [I also] like meeting new people and am always keen to help out the local community where possible.

“I feel this venture incorporates all of those aspects.”

Speaking from experience – having frequented to the café on a number of occasions to get my coffee fix – Cherry Tree is a breath of fresh air.

I always treat myself to a coffee from the business when I’m in Banff.

The exterior and interior have a predominantly green, white and beige colour palate with exposed brickwork at the far end.

Cherry Tree Café and Bistro and bright and welcoming.
Team member Katie Makin preparing a coffee.

It also features floor to ceiling windows on two sides (being positioned on a corner).

A deep dive into the menu, which incorporates a supplier close to Tim’s heart

There’s a wide selection of breakfast and lunch dishes, as well as daily specials.

Scrambled eggs on toast and granola are among the breakfast items, while lunch dishes include toasties, smashed avocado on toast, salads and soups, to name a few things.

Customers will find plenty of freshly-made treats in the cake counter.

You’ll find the ‘whole hog plus’ in the breakfast section too, featuring sausages, eggs, bacon, black pudding, beans, mushrooms, grilled tomatoes, hash browns and tattie scones.

“Our breakfast burritos have proven popular from day one!” Tim went on to say.

Burrito, anyone?

“We always try to bring something a bit different to the menu and those items generally seem to be the most popular.

“I would encourage customers to check out our daily specials board which currently has a spicy grilled chicken quesadilla on it.”

Barista coffee and sweet treats – such as banana loaf, chocolate cake, raspberry Bakewell tarts, lemon meringue muffins, and caramel brownies – are also available.

Scones.
Cherry Tree Café and Bistro is located on Low Street.

A local supplier at the Banff café is G McWilliam.

Tim says: “Our coffee isn’t locally sourced but in fact comes from a great company run by a friend of mine in Oxford, New Ground Coffee.

“They give work and training opportunities to ex-offenders across the UK, giving some of the most overlooked people in society a new beginning.”

Meaning behind the café and bistro’s name is the cherry on top

The owner and chef added: “People often ask where the name Cherry Tree comes from.

“The answer is… my grandparents were always an inspiration to me, hardworking dairy farmers whose names were Peter and Margaret Cherry.

Peter and Margaret Cherry. Image: Supplied by Tim Smith

“As the Cherry family tree continues, I named the café in tribute to them.”

Tim has relished running the café that he and his wife started. He says she too has “put a lot into it”.

“I have enjoyed meeting and getting to know the local community the most!”

Expect supper clubs at the Cherry Tree very soon.

“The next big step we will be looking to take is to open in the evenings. The plan is to run a supper club which will be a set three or four course menu that will change each month.”

It’s open from Monday to Saturday.

This week, Cherry Tree Café and Bistro announced that supper clubs will start at the end of June. The venue is currently open from 8.15am to 3pm Monday to Saturday.

