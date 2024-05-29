Step inside Cherry Tree, the Banff café and bistro named in tribute to owner’s late grandparents

Cherry Tree Café and Bistro may be less than two years old, but it has become an integral part of the Banff community.

Located on Low Street, the food and drink spot started welcoming customers in October 2022.

And the dedicated 10-strong team – which includes owner and chef Tim Smith – “always try to go the extra mile to help out customers.”

This I can vouch for.

“We’ve always tried to create a space where people can come to enjoy good food and coffee, feel comfortable, and bring their friends for a catch up,” adds Tim, 36.

But what made Tim and his wife Amy, who is currently a full-time vet nurse, want to open the space in the first place?

Let’s find out.

‘I have no experience in the industry, but love to eat!’ says Cherry Tree Café and Bistro owner

Prior to opening Cherry Tree Café and Bistro, Tim was a builder/joiner.

The Banff resident said: “I have no experience in the industry but have always loved cooking and love to eat!

“I’ve always wanted to do something like this but never had the opportunity.

“As I said, I love to cook, [I also] like meeting new people and am always keen to help out the local community where possible.

“I feel this venture incorporates all of those aspects.”

Speaking from experience – having frequented to the café on a number of occasions to get my coffee fix – Cherry Tree is a breath of fresh air.

The exterior and interior have a predominantly green, white and beige colour palate with exposed brickwork at the far end.

It also features floor to ceiling windows on two sides (being positioned on a corner).

A deep dive into the menu, which incorporates a supplier close to Tim’s heart

There’s a wide selection of breakfast and lunch dishes, as well as daily specials.

Scrambled eggs on toast and granola are among the breakfast items, while lunch dishes include toasties, smashed avocado on toast, salads and soups, to name a few things.

You’ll find the ‘whole hog plus’ in the breakfast section too, featuring sausages, eggs, bacon, black pudding, beans, mushrooms, grilled tomatoes, hash browns and tattie scones.

“Our breakfast burritos have proven popular from day one!” Tim went on to say.

“We always try to bring something a bit different to the menu and those items generally seem to be the most popular.

“I would encourage customers to check out our daily specials board which currently has a spicy grilled chicken quesadilla on it.”

Barista coffee and sweet treats – such as banana loaf, chocolate cake, raspberry Bakewell tarts, lemon meringue muffins, and caramel brownies – are also available.

A local supplier at the Banff café is G McWilliam.

Tim says: “Our coffee isn’t locally sourced but in fact comes from a great company run by a friend of mine in Oxford, New Ground Coffee.

“They give work and training opportunities to ex-offenders across the UK, giving some of the most overlooked people in society a new beginning.”

Meaning behind the café and bistro’s name is the cherry on top

The owner and chef added: “People often ask where the name Cherry Tree comes from.

“The answer is… my grandparents were always an inspiration to me, hardworking dairy farmers whose names were Peter and Margaret Cherry.

“As the Cherry family tree continues, I named the café in tribute to them.”

Tim has relished running the café that he and his wife started. He says she too has “put a lot into it”.

“I have enjoyed meeting and getting to know the local community the most!”

“The next big step we will be looking to take is to open in the evenings. The plan is to run a supper club which will be a set three or four course menu that will change each month.”

This week, Cherry Tree Café and Bistro announced that supper clubs will start at the end of June. The venue is currently open from 8.15am to 3pm Monday to Saturday.