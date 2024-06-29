Restaurant review: Menus at Ballater’s Balmoral Arms showcase true taste of the Cairngorms

Car windows down, music playing, sun shining – there’s no combination quite like it.

And when you’re enjoying a road trip through Aberdeenshire and Royal Deeside, taking in the stunning scenery along the way, it brings things to a whole other level.

For context, my boyfriend Josh and I booked a table at The Ghillies Bar – located in Ballater’s five-star inn, the Balmoral Arms – on Saturday, May 11.

The date may ring a bell as it was the hottest day recorded (in parts of) Scotland this year so far. We picked a scorcher.

The pair of us travelled from Turriff, weaving our way around the twisty country roads and making a swift pitstop at Aboyne café The Black Faced Sheep along the way.

After parking by the Balmoral Arms early doors (since I heavily misjudged how long it would take us to reach the venue), we spent a short while soaking up the heart of the Victorian village.

“Is that a new shop?” Josh asked as I popped my sunglasses on for the walk to the main entrance.

We went for a snoop after I too noticed a flock of people, young and old, standing at the end of Victoria Road, which meets Bridge Street.

It was in fact a queue coming from none other than Shorty’s of Ballater.

Josh’s eyes lit up, but he soon got his ice cream fix, which I’ll get to shortly…

Our initial thoughts on The Ghillies Bar in Balmoral Arms

There are three separate food and drink spaces in the Balmoral Arms – classic Scottish brasserie and grill 1852, The Ghillies Bar, and afternoon teas are served in the lounge.

Escorted to a window side table in The Ghillies Bar, the room had a rustic, homely and cosy feel to it.

There were fairy lights, sheepskin throws, plump tartan cushions and booth seating, plus walls adorned in framed pictures and drawings celebrating the local scenery, attractions and nature through the years (among other things).

A large bar housed a fantastic selection of bottled and draft ales, as well as wines, gins and malt whiskies. I loved how many products were on offer by local businesses, such as Esker Spirits, Lost Loch Spirits and Cairngorm Brewery, to name a few.

The pair of us agreed it felt like the ideal place to relax and unwind.

With Josh on driving duties, he requested a non-alcoholic cider (£4.50). I, on the other hand, asked if the team could rustle up a refreshing cocktail for me to sip away at.

To my delight, one member revealed they “make a killer cosmo” (£11). They weren’t lying. My vibrant sweet-sour drink hit the spot and paired fantastically with my starter.

‘I never thought I’d enjoy a salad so much’: our thoughts on the starters

After ordering, our starters arrived around five minutes later.

Mine was spring/summer on a plate – the super salad bowl. My starter portion cost £15. However, a larger (main) portion was also on the cards for an additional £8.

I never thought I’d enjoy a salad so much, but it was one of the most colourful (and delicious) plates of food I’ve had the pleasure of tucking into.

A small ramekin filled with rich dill mayonnaise was placed in the centre of the bowl, while an assortment of vibrant and freshly-prepared ingredients surrounded it.

They included thinly sliced smoked salmon, well seasoned roasted butternut squash, tart sliced apple, mixed greens, creamy (yet crunchy) cranberry slaw, buttery avocado, and tangy feta.

There was also a fluffy pesto quinoa in the mix, which had a nutty and earthy taste.

It was a delight, and I must admit I’ve been hooked on avocado and quinoa ever since.

With my main course being prepared in the kitchen, I had to stop myself from polishing off the portion.

Josh, however, hoovered down his Charles Macleod Stornoway black pudding (£8) in minutes.

A soft-boiled egg (boasting a deep orange yolk) had been wrapped in a moist, meaty black pudding and fried, giving it a golden-brown and delightfully crunchy outer layer.

Placed on a serving of homemade brown sauce, which was both sweet and peppery, and topped with watercress and celery salad, the textures were on point.

Balmoral Arms serves traditional Scottish suppers made with locally sourced delights

Next, the mains.

Josh’s fork and knife were at the ready as our server placed his Sheridan venison game pie (£18) in front of him.

Accompanied by pea pods, broccoli and mash, he doused everything in lashings of gravy.

The pie comprised a thick, buttery and flakey crust that encased a considerable amount of soft venison chunks.

The greens added some crunch, while the mash was silky-smooth.

My truffled mushroom risotto (£14) was another triumph. The combination of wild mushrooms, truffle oil and parmesan made for a savoury depth and a gorgeous nutty flavour, while the warming risotto itself melted in the mouth.

Again, I was unable to finish the portion. The four dishes we ordered were substantial, thus superb value for money.

Despite this, Josh wasn’t done and went on to request a Tunnock’s Teacake ice cream sundae (£8). I told you he got his ice cream fix eventually…

A sundae glass had been filled to the brim with indulgent ice cream, whipped cream, strawberry sauce and a crumbled Tunnock’s Teacake.

I couldn’t resist having a spoonful.

We would have loved more Tunnock’s Teacake in the dessert as that chocolatey element was lacking a tad, and it balanced so well with the ice cream and cream.

However, the sauce added a great level of sweetness and sharpness.

The verdict

There’s something so special about Ballater. And after finally visiting The Ghillies Bar inside the Balmoral Arms, I adore the area even more.

Our food was spectacular, and the staff were really helpful – particularly when the pair of us arrived 50 minutes before our booking slot.

Whether you’re passing or staying in Ballater, or simply fancy a road trip to a location that guarantees great scran, then The Ghillies Bar is certainly a place to consider.

Information

Address: 13-15 Victoria Road, Ballater AB35 5RA

T: 01339 755413

W: www.crerarhotels.com/balmoral-arms

Price: £78.50 for two starters, two mains, one dessert, one cocktail and one non-alcoholic cider

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes (in The Ghillies Bar)

Scores: