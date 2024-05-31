Step inside new Indian restaurant Maharaj on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Step inside new Indian restaurant Maharaj on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Maharaj Indian Restaurant can be found two doors up from CafÃ© Society. Here's what it looks like inside.

Maharj has opened to the public. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Maharj has opened to the public. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Karla Sinclair

Aberdeen is now home to a new Indian restaurant as Maharaj has opened its doors.

Located on 460 Union Street â€“ two doors up from CafÃ© Society â€“ it took three years to transform the space which has a capacity of 60.

The renovation project was run by Luxous director Allan Smith, a “dear friend” of local businessman and Maharaj Indian Restaurant’s consultant chef Syed Abdul Hamid.

Monkfish starter at Maharaj Indian restaurant in Aberdeen.
Monkfish starter.

The restaurant boasts eight members of staff. A number of them were previously employed by Ballater’s India on the Green.

Maharaj welcomed its first customers last week and is open from 4.30pm to 11pm Tuesday to Sunday.

Diners can expect a fairytale experience at Maharaj Indian Restaurant in Aberdeen

“The interior displays the colours of the many states within India,” says Syed, who is also known as Raj and has worked in the food industry since 1991.

The 50-year-old has won many chef and restaurant accolades both locally and nationally over the years.

Maharaj Indian Restaurant's consultant chef Syed Abdul Hamid.
Syed Abdul Hamid, also known as Raj.

“The booth seating is done very thoughtfully [with a] design sourced from the time of the Mughal era. Each one is named after each state in India and is designed with each state’s colours.

Interior of the new Union Street restaurant.
The vibrant interior.

Maharaj is mainly designed for couples and tables of four due to the booths providing “more of a secluded, romantic dining experience”.

Syed, from Stonehaven, adds: “Maharaj is mainly designed to give diners a fairytale experience.”

Investors delighted to see restaurant ‘come to life’ after years of hard work

The Union Street premises came up for lease prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

A chef working with Syed at the time, along with a few of his friends, asked if he could help them work on the restaurant which became known as Maharaj.

Syed said: “Once the work took place and Covid came, some of them left and during that time my father became ill. I had to go in and out to Bangladesh and the work ceased to finish.

Decor at the Indian restaurant.
Maharaj boasts a capacity of 60.

“Later, my father passed away and the building was bought by my cousin Noor Ahmed [Light of Bengal owner] and my dear friend Sadek Miah [the owner of Inverurie’s Rajpoot Indian Restaurant].

“After so much investment in the property, the owners were so kind. They said although everyone in the project had left after spending so much money that I should continue to open and see it come to life.”

What’s on the menu at new Aberdeen restaurant Maharaj?

At Maharaj Indian Restaurant, customers can expect (some) dishes featuring locally sourced produce such as fish supplied by J Charles, plus meats and vegetables.

The menu will change seasonally to provide “the best flavours possible.”

Starters include seared scallops (Â£11.95), smoky lamb chops (Â£8.95), chicken or lamb sesame kebabs (Â£7.95), and meat or vegetable papdi chaat (Â£6.95).

Chicken curry at Maharaj Indian Restaurant on Union Street, Aberdeen.
Chicken curry.

You can sit in or opt for takeaway.

Chef Syed cooking in the kitchen.
Consultant chef Syed.

“The menu for me has always been different from other restaurants,” adds Syed.

“I donâ€™t cook curries from one basic gravy because of my passion towards cooking all my dishes are cooked from scratch and contains different individual flavours.

“I would encourage customers to try any of the signature dishes such as the Garden 21, which is fused with 21 different herbs.”

Afghan chicken shish (Â£17.97), braised lamb shank (Â£17.95) and smoky laal maas (Â£17.95)Â  are among the other signature dishes available.

Table at the Aberdeen Indian restaurant.
Takeaway is also available.

There are also desserts, including Asian pan fried banana, coconut essence and cheesecake of the day â€“ all priced at Â£6.95 â€“ and ice cream (Â£4.50).

“Our Maharaj slogan ‘where love meets spice’ aims to represent this feeling [a new twist to the long-known Indian cuisine] as it gives diners a bold experience in which they are transported to the romantic ambience, colours, style and feeling of India.

“This is my last venture that I will be associated with before I retire, therefore I have decided to experiment and aim to achieve high goals.

“I’m looking forward to giving the customers an unforgettable experience of destination dining.”

A look inside Maharaj Indian Restaurant

Colourful booths at the Union Street restaurant.
There is a team of eight staff.
Seating area with Mughal era artworks on the wall.
You’ll find Maharaj on 460 Union Street.
Vibrant, decorative umbrellas hang from the ceiling.
The premises is owned by Noor Ahmed and Sadek Miah.
Chicken curry with a portion of rice at Aberdeen's Maharaj Indian Restaurant.
Chicken curry with a portion of rice.
Wall art at the Union Street venue.
Some of the decor.
Maharaj’s interior displays the colours of the many states within India.
A window side booth.
A window side booth.
Plaques with the names of the different cities in India.
The restaurant officially opened last week.
Meats and veg being cooked inside the tandoori oven.
Meats and veg being cooked inside the tandoori oven.
If you stop by, Syed recommends trying a signature dish.
Another booth at the Indian restaurant.
It has a romantic setting.
Exterior of Maharaj on Union Street, Aberdeen.
Outside the food and drink spot.
Flowers and bunting hang from the ceiling inside the Union Street venue.
This is Syed’s last venture before he retires.
A dish at the Aberdeen Indian restaurant.
The menu will change seasonally.

For more information or to make a booking, email info@maharajaberdeen.co.uk or call 01224 675021. Alternatively, visit the business’ website.

The opening of Maharaj means another formerly vacant unit at the top end of Union Street is now occupied.

You can track the empty or occupied units in Aberdeen’s city centre here.

More from Food and Drink

You'll find Little Molly's Cheesecakes at Aberdeen beach. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
8 places selling the most Instagrammable desserts in Aberdeen
The P&J Food and Drink Guide. Images: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
P&J Food and Drink Guide: How to get your hands on our 64-page foodie…
Tim and Amy Smith, the founders of Cherry Tree CafÃ© and Bistro. All images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Step inside Cherry Tree, the Banff cafÃ© and bistro named in tribute to owner's…
Taste of Grampian is taking place at P&J Live in Aberdeen today. This is your guide to today's event.
TASTE OF GRAMPIAN OFFICIAL PROGRAMME 2024
Post Thumbnail
Everything you need to know about Taste of Grampian 2024 â€“ plus what NOT…
Poppy O'Toole.
Poppy O'Toole: We chat with self-crowned Potato Queen as she joins Taste of Grampian…
The dishes that my boyfriend Josh and I tucked into at Banff's Fife Lodge Hotel. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Review: Reflecting on memories (paired with delectable food) at Fife Lodge Hotel in Banff
Ally Pirie. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A&Z Delicious Donuts: The Keith caterer curbing sugar cravings across the north of Scotland
An Indian restaurant meal
The 5 restaurants and takeaways to get a delicious Indian meal in Inverness
The Ashvale Whale has been on the go for roughly 35 years. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Have you tackled the infamous Ashvale Whale? I gave it a shot â€“ and…

Conversation