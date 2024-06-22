Restaurant review: Goulash is Hungarian hospitality at its finest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Restaurant review: Goulash is Hungarian hospitality at its finest

Small but mighty, Goulash serves up great food and wonderful wines in an unpretentious yet friendly setting.

Goulash is a little gem of a restaurant located in Adelphi. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Goulash is a little gem of a restaurant located in Adelphi. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Rosemary Lowne

Did you know that you can travel from Aberdeen to Hungary without your feet leaving the ground?

Forget passports though, all you need is an open mind, a versatile palate and a rumbling belly for this trip.

Tucked away in Adelphi, just off Union Street, is where you will find the departure gate to another world in the form of Goulash.

Exterior of Goulash restaurant in Aberdeen.
Outside Goulash restaurant in Aberdeen.

For the past 30 years, this small but mighty restaurant has been transporting customers to Hungary through their authentic cuisine, great wines and their wonderful sense of hospitality and charm.

As Hungary has forever been on my bucket list – particularly the thermal baths in Budapest – I was excited to travel there through my tastebuds by putting the hearty and wholesome dishes at Goulash to the test.

Inside Goulash in Aberdeen

Stepping foot inside Goulash feels like you’ve stumbled into a cosy and welcoming Hungarian living room complete with a fireplace, alcoves brimming with Hungarian ornaments and the walls adorned with paintings and maps.

Warmly greeted by the friendly owners Maria and Enrico, my partner Andy and I were given a range of seating options before we settled on a table near the window.

Owners Enrico and Maria Simon.
Owners Enrico and Maria Simon.

Apart from us, there was a large group of tourists who appeared relaxed and happy as they got stuck into their food.

To the sound of jaunty traditional Hungarian folk music, we ordered a bottle of Talisman Egri Bikaver (£28.70), a deep ruby red wine often described as ‘bulls blood’.

Interior of Goulash restaurant in Aberdeen.
Heartwarming and homely, Aberdeen’s Goulash restaurant enjoys an unpretentious and friendly atmosphere.

Luckily instead of bulls blood, the wine was beautiful as it was dry and full bodied yet as smooth as velvet.

More than happy with our wine selection, we moved onto the most important part, the food.

The food

Minds open and stomachs ready, we studied the menu with gusto.

After swithering over the meatballs with blueberry jam and the savoury Hungarian pancake with minced chicken, I eventually settled on the Hungarian village welcome (£7.45).

Beautifully presented, my starter was a mix of Hungarian salamis, cured ham, goose liver pate and cheese served with traditional Hungarian bread and butter.

In just one mouthful, I could instantly see why they call this a village welcome as the delicious mix of cheese, ham and pate certainly made me feel at home.

The Hungarian village welcome dish, with a mix of Hungarian salamis, cured ham, goose liver pate and cheese served with traditional Hungarian bread and butter.
The Hungarian village welcome certainly made me feel at home.

Across the table, Andy was loving life with his meat strudel (£7.45).

A golden pastry parcel of joy, the strudel brimming with a spicy meat mix served with garlic sour cream and cheese.

Plates polished clean, we sat back and imagined we were on holiday as stunning images of Hungary were projected at us from a TV screen.

Intrigued by the neighbouring table of tourists, it was heartening to overhear them talk about their love of Aberdeen and their excitement at visiting Scotland.

The meat strudel at Aberdeen's Goulash.
The meat strudel was a pastry parcel full of flavour.

Between the starters and the main course, there was a bit of a wait but Andy and I actually embraced this as dinner should be a relaxed event not a rushed affair.

For my main, I opted for carpathian borzaska (£18.50), a chicken fillet covered in grated potatoes, a homemade garlic and sour cream dressing and grated cheese, served with sauté potatoes.

It’s safe to say that I absolutely adored everything about this dish.

From the melt in the mouth chicken and the garlicky crispy topping to the golden sautéed potatoes, it was a simple yet stunning dish.

The carpathian borzaska at the Hungarian restaurant in Aberdeen.
For mains, I enjoyed carpathian borzaska, a chicken fillet covered in grated potatoes, a homemade garlic and sour cream dressing and grated cheese, served with sauté potatoes.

Andy’s traditional beef goulash stew (£18.50) also hit the spot.

Describing it as rich and hearty, the stew consisted of tender rump steak seasoned with paprika, herbs and spices, and served with homemade pasta and salad.

Adding a bit of crunch to proceedings, Andy also ordered some mixed Hungarian pickles (£3.95) with hot yellow peppers, sliced gherkins and cabbage salad.

The traditional beef goulash stew.
Rich and delicious, the traditional beef goulash stew went down well.

More than satisfied but with space for dessert, Andy topped off the evening by ordering a Hungarian pancake (£7.45).

Served with a creamy vanilla custard and dark chocolate crème, the pancake was a sweet sensation.

It was so good in fact that I miraculously managed to find enough room to enjoy a few mouthfuls.

The Hungarian pancake
The Hungarian pancake was quickly devoured.

The verdict

Dinner at Aberdeen’s Goulash is an experience like no other.

From the quirky décor and unpretentious atmosphere to the rich and hearty homecooked food and amazing wines, this little gem of a restaurant is a beautiful celebration of Hungarian hospitality.

And to be able to sit and take our time over our food without feeling rushed nor neglected is all part of this restaurant’s charm.

So here’s to the next 30 years of this wonderful Aberdeen/Hungarian institution.

Information

Address: 17 Adelphi, AB11 5BL Aberdeen

T: 01224 210530

W: www.goulashrestaurant.co.uk

Price: £92 for two starters, two mains, one side, one dessert and a bottle of wine.

Disabled access: Yes there is a ramp for disabled accessibility for manual wheelchairs and there’s also a disabled restroom.

Dog friendly: They are dog-friendly for lunchtime openings, which are Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4pm.

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

More from Food and Drink

Susan Yule with her Hungry Squirrel product range. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hungry Squirrel founder enjoys 'flavourful adventure' as nut butter business continues to soar
The Ploughman features in the list. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The best breakfast, lunch and dinner spots in (and around) Peterculter
Andy and I with our dishes from The Heilan Coo in Buckie. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Heilan Coo: what did we rate our 4 dishes from the Buckie burger…
Have you visited the new Belmont Street eatery yet? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The family of four showing Aberdeen the joy of Venezuelan food from Belmont Street
Afternoon tea spread
Amazing afternoon teas to discover around the North East
People sit and eat beneath a metal structure in the market's food hall.
Call for new owners as Blazin' Pizza to close Victorian Market stall
XX
The top Inverness food and drink spots to visit if you're spending 12 hours…
Thistle Seafoods chef Ross Lintott. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Meet the Boddam seafood company that brings much more than fish to the table
Orrin was the perfect spot for a Friday night meal. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Treat yourself to beautifully fresh food and relaxing vibes at Orrin in Elgin
A Lotus Biscoff cinnamon roll by Aberdeen's Shot 'n' Roll. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Where to find the best cinnamon buns in Aberdeen

Conversation