Love That Loaf: The Findhorn micro-bakery born on couple’s 25th wedding anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Love That Loaf: The Findhorn micro-bakery born on couple’s 25th wedding anniversary

Wendy and Phil Richardson are passionate supporters of organic food. Here's all you need to know about their Moray venture.

Phil and Wendy Richardson. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Phil and Wendy Richardson. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Wendy and Phil Richardson celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in a unique fashion – by launching their own micro-bakery.

Based in Findhorn, their start-up Love That Loaf was inspired by the couple’s passion for organic food.

“It is important for us [to be] part of a sustainable and ethical circular economy,” Wendy tells me.

Love That Loaf is based in Findhorn.

“Our local shop The Phoenix had lost their baker and needed to find a good artisan baker to fill the void.

“We resisted at first, but then we realised that it would be the perfect business for us to step into.

“A micro-bakery is a great way to support regenerative farming, reduce food miles and offer people a choice from ultra-processed so called ‘bread’ to delicious, slow fermented and nutritious bread, which is healthy for the land, farmer and nature.”

So how did they get here?

From working in dentistry and admin to running a Findhorn micro-bakery

Phil used to be a dentist.

However, he has been a passionate baker since 1986 and toyed with the idea of starting a micro-bakery several years ago, but “didn’t have the right circumstances.”

Wendy, a Feldenkrais practitioner, has a background in the arts. The 58-year-old was in an admin role prior to the launch of Love That Loaf.

The couple preparing a batch of sourdough bread.

She said: “I wanted a change from sitting at a desk all day.

Bread is an ancient food staple which has been debased over the years through industrialisation.

Phil has been a passionate baker since 1986.

“We enjoy being part of the community of micro bakeries and The Real Bread campaign, restoring this delicious food staple back to its time honoured place in our diet.

“It is a simple but technical process with just three ingredients – flour, water and salt – and feels like a real co-creative adventure with nature.”

The couple also ran a hospitality business together “some years ago” in Italy.

Celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in style with the launch of Love That Loaf

Love That Loaf was set up in just six weeks (from decision to go-ahead), as it was urgently needed by The Phoenix Shop.

“Inadvertently we ended up launching on our 25th wedding anniversary!” adds Wendy.

It was launched on August 15, 2023, and is primarily run by Wendy and Phil along with some volunteers. Their son takes charge of the IT side of the business.

The 14 products currently on offer, and how you can get your hands on them

The business currently has 14 products available.

Which product would you go for?

They include:

  • Slowly fermented sourdough, baked in a tin or a classic crusty freeform, or with toasted seeds.
  • Dark and Delicious, a 65% wholegrain.
  • 100% dark wholemeal sourdough rye breads, some with fruit and seeds, and some with bread spices.
  • A rustic French-style baguette.
  • Soft rolls.
  • Sweet brioche, including orange and cardamom and cinnamon buns.
  • Fireside Fruit Tea Loaf, which incorporates raisins, candied orange and mixed spice.
  • A Brazilian cheese bread, Pão De Queijo, which is chewy and cheesy and made with tapioca flour but not yeasted.
Cinnamon buns. Image: Supplied by Love That Loaf
Phil’s classic sourdough.

“For Phil it [his favourite] has to be his classic sourdough, but really he loves of all them,” says Wendy.

“I can’t eat wheat flour, so it has to be The Rye Smile. It’s a soft wholesome loaf with traditional Bavarian bread spices, which is amazing toasted and lifts whatever topping you have with it. Even if it is just butter.

“Or The Wild One, a 100% dark rye with plums, fennel and coriander. [It has] a deep complex flavour that is almost like a fruit cake.”

It’s been less than a year since the business was established.

The Findhorn micro-bakery owners deliver their stock to The Phoenix Shop daily (excluding Sundays), as well as The Re:Store in Lossiemouth on Wednesdays, and Forres Health Foods and The Pantry (Forres) on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Wendy adds: “The Phoenix Café and Torta serve our classic sourdough and baguettes in their lovely cafes.”

Outside The Phoenix Café. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

As of last Friday (July 19), Logie Steading Farm and Garden Shop started stocking bread from Love That Loaf, too.

Wendy and Phil hope to ‘make more bread’ and expand their audience

Wendy and Phil use flour from Scotland The Bread and Shipton Mill, while their other ingredients are supplied by Sussex Wholefoods and Suma Wholefoods.

The Findhorn micro-bakery uses flour from Shipton Mill.

They spend roughly six-to-seven hours a day preparing orders, six days a week.

Since launching Love That Loaf less than a year ago, Wendy shared what the highlights have been so far.

“We love the appreciation we receive for our bread and seeing happy, satisfied customers,” she said.

The couple hope to increase production going forward.
You can find out more information on the Love That Loaf website. Image: Supplied by Love That Loaf

“I love being part of a healthy circular economy that supports everyone in the chain.

Looking ahead, she went on to say they plan to “make more bread”.

“We would like to set up some buying groups a bit further a field to make our bread more available to a wider audience.”

For more information or purchases, visit the business’ website, lovethatloaf.co.uk.

More from Food and Drink

Beekies Neuk in Newmachar serves up comforting classics, and the Beekies chicken was a standout. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Beekies Neuk in Newmachar serves up generous, comforting classics
Andy and I enjoyed a feast at The Pig's Wings this week. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
You can tuck into 5 plates for £20 at The Pig's Wings – but…
Philippa Rose Brown and Liam Brown.
Mike's Famous Fish and Chips boss reveals struggles of coeliac daughter, and says more…
Founder Keith Paterson outside of Tesco, where his crisps will now be stocked. Image: Julia Bryce PR
Wick seaweed crisps brand secures deals to be on shelves of Tesco and Morrisons
2
Corner House manager Ashleigh Davidson (middle left) with staff Carol, Helen and Kerry. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome awaits at 22-year-old Aboyne tearoom and gift shop Corner House
Drinks from The Seven Stills. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Dufftown: Where to visit for tasty dishes and drams in the Speyside town
They're certainly not just winging it with the food at Playback. Images: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Food at new Playback Bar in Inverness is all fun and games
Gareth Edwards, the owner of Coastal Pizza. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Coastal Pizza: The Moray vendor serving slices of Scotland and Italy in a retro…
Kyle Jackson, left, and Stuart Donald, right, share their thoughts on award-winning series The Bear.
The Bear: Do north-east chefs think the series is realistic, or rubbish?
The Carneson family , from left, Lydia, Payten, Kenzi and Ryan, with a picture of their late son Reef. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
'He wanted to be a pastry chef like his daddy': Couple relaunch Aberdeen chocolate…

Conversation