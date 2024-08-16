We tried an £18.50 cooked breakfast, a freakshake and more on board The Highlander Café Bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We tried an £18.50 cooked breakfast, a freakshake and more on board The Highlander Café Bus

The big red bus is located at Aberdeen beach and offers superb views, but what did Andy and I make of the food?

Andy and I inside the quirky cafe with some of our dishes. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

The Highlander Café Bus is one of the most unique dining experiences in Aberdeen.

Located on Beach Boulevard, it goes without saying that the big red bus is an easy spot along the seafront.

Yes, it’s literally a café inside a bus.

The lower level is the kitchen space, while upstairs there’s seating for 22 customers who can tuck into their scran with superb views.

Exterior of the Highlander Café Bus on Aberdeen beach.
The quirky bus in all its glory. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The sun was out when colleague Andy Morton and I, plus P&J photographer Darrell Benns, paid the quirky family-run food spot a visit last week.

It’s more spacious than I initially expected, and is adorned with artificial plants and bright décor.

But as the pair of us soaked in the interior, we couldn’t help but discuss how famished we were. We quickly got stuck into our five pre-ordered menu items.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted at Aberdeen beach food spot The Highlander Café Bus, and our ratings for each…

Dish 1: The Highlander Breakfast

The bus is open from 9.30am to 3pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays, and its substantial Highlander Breakfast is always available to order from the menu.

There’s no cut-off time.

The Highlander breakfast at the Beach Boulevard cafe.
Who doesn’t love an all-day breakfast?

Priced at £18.50, you’ll receive two sausages, two bacon rashers, two eggs, two hash browns, two tattie scones, plus a Lorne sausage, a slice of haggis and black pudding, mushrooms, tomatoes, beans, toast and butter.

Close up of the Highlander breakfast, featuring beans, hash browns, bacon and more.
The dish featured beans, hash browns, bacon and more.

If you’re after a fair feed, then this is the dish for you.

The meat was great quality, whilst the eggs were perfectly cooked with runny yolks (perfect for dipping). However, the tattie scones and hash browns were the stars of the show for me.

There was also little grease on the ingredients.

Trying the Lorne sausage.
I got stuck into the Lorne sausage.

Andy and I would without a doubt go back for the plate. After all, you can’t beat a cooked breakfast with a view.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4.5/5
  • Karla: 5/5

Dish 2: Mici

We then tucked into the deliciously meaty and garlicky mici, a traditional Romanian dish consisting of grilled ground meat rolls made with beef, lamb and pork.

Each mici is priced at £1.70, so our portion (which also came with mustard and toast) cost £8.50.

Mici dish at The Highlander Bus Cafe on Aberdeen beach.
Mici is a traditional Romanian dish.
Dipping the mici into mustad.
I was a big fan of the mustard.

The sausages had no casing – unlike any I’d had before, so my palate took a minute to adjust – and were fluffy in texture.

As for the silky mustard, it was a fantastic pairing as it was more on the sweet side.

Andy and Karla try the mici at the Beach Boulevard cafe.
Andy couldn’t get enough of the mici.

The dish had Andy hooked from the get go and he kept going back for more.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 5/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Dish 3: Pork belly burger

The £10 pork belly burger at The Highlander Café Bus is one for the spice fans.

Sandwiched between a fluffy sesame bun was crunchy shredded lettuce, tart sliced tomatoes, a savoury burger patty and plentiful chunks of juicy pork belly.

Pork belly burger.
A pork belly burger is on the menu at The Highlander Café Bus, Aberdeen.

The pork was flavoursome on its own, and a lather of chilli sauce brought the dish to a whole new level.

It was on the messy side but in saying that, I thought the ratio of ingredients was ideal.

Andy and Karla at The Highlander Café Bus on Aberdeen beach
The chips were addictive.
Slicing into the burger.
Andy slicing the burger in half before it went… everywhere.

Our burger was also served with a portion of salted chips.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Dish 4: Unicorn freakshake

Let’s shift our focus onto some of the desserts you can expect on board.

First up, our unicorn freakshake, which I couldn’t take my eyes off of.

The unicorn freakshake at The Highlander Café Bus on Aberdeen beach.
One thing’s for sure, this freakshake will give you a sugar high.

The picturesque £7 treat comprised a milkshake that packed a sugary punch and was strawberry to taste with hints of bubblegum.

Close-up of the shake.
Our sweet freakshake.

This was then topped with candy floss, strawberry and bubblegum sauce, fizzy bubblegum bottles and lollipops.

It’s definitely one for sharing but being the sugar lover that I am, I reckon I could tan the lot if I didn’t have four other dishes to try…

Karla tries the freakshake.
You have to drink the dessert quickly.

It’s messy too, so be sure to tuck in off the bat.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Dish 5: Lotus Biscoff waffle

Before we knew it, it was time for our Lotus Biscoff waffle, which cost £5.50.

Lotus Biscoff waffle at The Highlander Café Bus on Aberdeen beach.
Lotus Biscoff lovers are in for a treat.

There were two Belgian waffles in the portion, topped with a generous drizzling of Lotus Biscoff sauce, Lotus Biscoff biscuit crumbs, plus whipped cream and ice cream.

Close-up of the Lotus Biscoff waffle
A close up shot of the waffle and its rich toppings.
Andy tries the waffle.
The Lotus Biscoff waffle at The Highlander Café Bus is priced at £5.50.

Given that the dessert had been sitting for a while as the pair of us left it until last, the waffles were more on the hard side. However, this was no fault of the kitchen.

They were still deliciously sweet with syrupy undertones, and the velvety ice cream and sauce were lovely.

This was another winner for Andy.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Conversation