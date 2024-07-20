Coastal Pizza: The Moray vendor serving slices of Scotland and Italy in a retro Rocket trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coastal Pizza: The Moray vendor serving slices of Scotland and Italy in a retro Rocket trailer

Gareth Edwards has been running his successful venture for three years now.

Gareth Edwards, the owner of Coastal Pizza. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Gareth Edwards, the owner of Coastal Pizza. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

“It’s a calling that has been with me, but professionally it’s something that had always eluded me,” Gareth Edwards tells me, as I ask what inspired him to get into cooking.

The now 50-year-old will be a familiar face to many, having run his successful street food venture Coastal Pizza since July 2021.

Neapolitan pizzas are served at the trailer.

It operates from a retro-styled Rocket trailer and sells handcrafted Neapolitan pizza along the Moray coast.

From Findochty, Gareth “always had a deep interest” in cooking.

“My first patch as a cub scout was for cooking,” he adds.

“My wife Sarah and I had been out working in Germany for almost 10 years when a redundancy opportunity found me heading to Italy for an eight-week pizza/focaccia course at ICIF [the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners].

Gareth and his wife Sarah.

“Then it was ‘how do we start a business?’ and things grew from there.”

Coastal Pizza: why Gareth considers Neapolitan ‘the greatest pizza out there’

Despite usually running the trailer as a one-man band, Gareth went on to say his “wonderful wife, friends and neighbours” assist at private events.

I asked why he decided to focus the business’ offering around pizza, and more specifically Neapolitan.

He said: “It’s the greatest pizza out there.

Gareth says there are “endless possibilities” when it comes to pizza toppings.
Fresh ingredients are used.

“It’s probably the best pizza you can make from a mobile kitchen, and definitely the quickest which is the most important factor when running a mobile food trailer.

The business’ retro-styled Rocket trailer.

“Why pizza? It’s so flexible with what you can serve on it, with pretty much endless possibilities. I’m feeling hungry just thinking about it.”

The pizza maker uses local and Italian suppliers for his ingredients, such as Carnevale, Cluny Fish (Buckie) and Speyfruit (Elgin).

“If you want Italian, you have to go Italian,” he adds.

The 50-year-old has relished running Coastal Pizza over the years.

Let’s take a closer look at the menu…

When asked to describe the Coastal Pizza menu, Gareth went on to say: “A throw of the dice of traditional, fusion, regional and the odd abomination.

“One of my Italian suppliers has a vast selection of salami which allows me a lot of scope on my ‘salami tsunami’ pizza.

“Jimmy from Findochty catches mackerel, and marinades and smokes these fantastic fish. They go wonderfully with thinly sliced onion and sun blushed tomatoes.

Homemade dough being slathered across a tasty tomato sauce.

“Several times in the summer I end up with lobsters, and these kings of the sea are served with samphire and nduja. They sell out instantly!

“I’m working on a Dahl pizza so we’ll see how that turns out!”

Some of his menu highlights, which changes weekly, include:

  • ‘Forbidden fruit’ – comprising tomato, mozzarella, ham, pineapple puree and basil
  • ‘Spice Oddity’ – featuring tomato, mozzarella, Calabrian salami, nduja, sweet onion and oregano
  • And of course good old reliables, like margherita.
Do you think pineapple belongs on a pizza?

However, pepperoni is the most favoured topping.

Sliced pepperoni.

Gareth said: “I use a Hungarian-cured sausage, which is heavily smoked with little to no heat, and it smells incredible coming out of the chimney.”

Coastal Pizza is open two-to-four times a week (weather dependent) during lunchtime or late afternoon and into the early evening.

It operates in Findochty, Cullen and at several local monthly markets, including Foggie Market and Banff Castle Market.

Findochty is one of Coastal Pizza’s bases.

Visit the Coastal Pizza Facebook page to keep up-to-date on its whereabouts.

Gareth is ‘ever grateful’ for the people he has met along the way

The business owner says the relationships he has made with fellow food traders, event organisers and other businesses “are as important as the customers that come by for a pizza”.

“Friendships are born,” Gareth adds.

Sarah assists Gareth at private events.

“I’m forever thankful of my customers because without them, I’m nothing but a tin can with an oven. But also the food trader community which I feel part of.

“For me, what’s been most surprising is how much other businesses have been there to help when they can.

“Living and trading from Moray, geographically distant from Scotland’s metropolis, via SpeyFruit I have access to a Glasgow-based wholesaler which is crucial to my business.

Speyfruit supply some of the pizza toppings.

“Why do they do this? Because they can and they like to see other local businesses succeed.

A Coastal Pizza dish in the making.

“What I’m really saying is it’s the people you meet and get to know on the journey that give your dream a chance at coming true. For that I am ever grateful.”

