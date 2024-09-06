Restaurant review: It’s time we started shouting about McBain’s By The River

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Restaurant review: It’s time we started shouting about McBain’s By The River

I think this is up there with the greats in Inverness.

We were wowed by the quality of the dishes at McBain's. Images: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
We were wowed by the quality of the dishes at McBain's. Images: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
By Lauren Robertson

Before a friend went a few weeks back, I don’t think I had ever heard anyone talking about McBain’s By The River, despite the rave reviews on Tripadvisor.

She is a fellow foodie and was raving about how good it was, so I was really keen to give it a go myself.

Right on the river, the small front means you could walk past it quite easily, but no more. After the meal we had there last weekend, we’ll be shouting about it to anyone who will listen.

McBain’s By The River

Even calling up to book days in advance, I could only get a table for myself and my boyfriend Aidan at 8.30pm on a Saturday night. It was busy when we arrived, with all of the 10 or so tables full or being quickly turned around for more diners.

McBain’s is right on the River Ness.

We were taken to a table in the corner by the window. It was a little cramped with a table of six between us and the rest of the restaurant, but it is still tourist season in the city so it was fair enough that they were trying to squeeze as many people in as they could. It was quite warm which is a real pet peeve of mine in a restaurant, but again it was small and busy which explains that.

There were three members of staff working throughout our meal who seemed to be sharing the workload between them. They were all lovely and chatty, and the service was quick without feeling rushed despite how busy they were.

The menu was full of delicious options.

The food

I had looked up the menu before we went and was excited by it. It’s rare that I am not drawn to one or two dishes, but we both really struggled to decide what we wanted to have from all the delicious-sounding options.

We started with a ginger beer (£2.80) and a mojito mocktail (£6.50). The latter was a great balance of zesty and sweet, which went well with my meal. It’s also worth mentioning there was free fresh bread brought to the table with olive oil and balsamic for dipping – a real treat these days.

Aidan was thrilled with his calamari starter.

One of the specials for the evening was a deep fried panko calamari with a pickled mango, carrot and cucumber salad with a honey, mango and sweet chilli dip (£12.65), which Aidan chose for his starter.

The three rings were huge and meaty, not chewy in the slightest. They weren’t at stodgy or oily either, and the tropical accompaniments were a fresh change to the bland salad you often get with calamari. We heard someone at the table next to us tell one of the waitresses it was the best calamari they had ever had, and Aidan agreed.

My duck was perfectly cooked.

I skipped a starter and went straight for a main course of Loch Ness honey and caraway duck breast with crispy polenta cake, braised white cabbage, roast purple stem broccoli, cashew nuts and a port jus (£29.95).

I was delighted to find the duck was cooked perfectly and melted in the mouth. Polenta isn’t my favourite, but this was done well and worked with the other sides. I loved the cabbage and the rich jus which was seasoned beautifully.

The cashews were a real surprise too, adding a crunch I would have loved even more of.

The port jus was deliciously rich.

For his main, Aidan chose the chef’s signature dish; Speyside venison, creamy parsnip puree, Stornoway black pudding, parmentier potatoes, roasted asparagus, garlic and thyme roasted wild mushrooms and a port jus (£30.95).

The portion was huge, which isn’t something Aidan says often. The meat was tender and just the right level of pink, covered in the rich port jus. The asparagus added a fresh bite while the black pudding was deliciously savoury.

I was right in saying Aidan’s eyes were bigger than his belly when he ordered McBain’s loaded fries with steak strips, mixed peppers and onions topped with chipotle sauce and cheese (£6.95) as well as his main dish.

He didn’t manage much of it, but was happy to say they were fully loaded as promised. One thing to note is that they were very spicy, so definitely not one for anyone with a low spice tolerance.

These fries certainly were loaded.

Though we were pretty full, we can never skip dessert, so we split one.

I am so glad we did, because the white chocolate and vanilla panna cotta with a tuile biscuit, fresh raspberries and raspberry coulis (£8.50) was one of the best desserts I have had in a long time.

The texture was exactly what you want from a panna cotta, firm but not too much so. The flavour was strong but not too sweet with flecks of real vanilla clearly visible – and was balanced out by the sharp raspberry coulis.

The verdict

The only reason I can think of for why McBain’s isn’t talked about more is the fact that it is on the smaller side, so it’s maybe not the place for anyone who hasn’t booked in advance.

We will definitely be back to McBain’s By The River.

We were so impressed with the variety available on the menu, which was a lovely mix of traditional dishes with twists and sides that made them feel fresh. The bill was on the pricier side, especially considering we didn’t have alcohol or three courses each, but it was obvious that the money goes into top quality produce so we didn’t begrudge paying it.

All in all, we had a fantastic evening and have added McBain’s to the list of places we recommend.

Information

Address: 10 Bank Street, Inverness

T: 01463 714884

W: mcbainsbytheriver.com

Price: £98.30 for two drinks, one starter, two main dishes, one side and one dessert. A service charge was not added to the bill.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surroundings: 3.5/5

Conversation