How Paramount bar preps for ‘thousands’ of freshers during Welcome Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

How Paramount bar preps for ‘thousands’ of freshers during Welcome Week

I chat with Paramount general manager Chloe Morton to find out how the city centre bar gets ready for an influx of freshers.

Chloe Morton, general manager at Paramount. Image credit: Signature Group
Chloe Morton, general manager at Paramount. Image credit: Signature Group
By Karla Sinclair

It’s that time of year where flocks of college and university students descend on the streets of Aberdeen, injecting a new lease of life into the Granite Mile (and beyond).

A host of events are taking place in the city in the coming weeks, from comedy, games and movie nights to picnics and a secondhand market.

For local bars, pubs and nightclubs, Freshers’ Week – which is now also being dubbed as ‘Welcome Week’ – is one of the busiest periods of the year.

Inside Siberia Bar on Belmont Street, another popular spot for Aberdeen freshers. Image: Wullie Marr

So, how do they prepare for the influx of customers?

‘The lifelong friendships you make at this time are your bread and butter’

Chloe Morton has been general manager at Paramount on Bon Accord Street for two years.

The popular bar recently underwent “a massive glow up just in time for freshers.”

It reopened on Friday, August 23 after £400,000 was invested in upgraded furniture, floors and lighting, among other things.

The new-look Paramount. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Renowned for its famous Charlie Sheen shot, Paramount has already proved a hot spot for new and existing students in Aberdeen since throwing its doors back open.

£400,000 was invested in the bar’s revamp. Image credit: Signature Group

“We wanted to give students a fun, vibrant and extravagant venue to come party with their friends,” the 25-year-old said.

“We increased our booth offerings, so there’s plenty of space to reserve a table.

“Freshers is a chance to not only socialise with new housemates, but you’re also given the opportunity to meet lots of new faces from across Scotland and the rest of the world.

“The lifelong friendships you make at this time are your bread and butter as you navigate through a new chapter in adulthood and experience a range of new opportunities and challenges.”

Expanding the team and serving up low (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) drinks prices

Recognising the amazing opportunities that Freshers’/Welcome Week has to offer, the team goes above and beyond to make the experience even more special for punters.

Paramount rethinks its drinks offers and adapts them to demand “so there’s something for everyone.”

Chloe started out as a waitress 10 years ago and moved into working bars whilst studying at university. Image credit: Signature Group

Prices start from £1.25 per drink.

Chloe, who lives in Aberdeen, has worked in hospitality for roughly a decade.

She added: “We always expand our team just before Freshers’ Week and continue to expand as the academic year continues, typically an additional six-to-eight people will allow us to operate Tuesday to Sunday.

“We have great deals, amazing DJs and an incredible atmosphere that welcomes everyone through our doors.

“For us, we focus a lot on spirits, particularly vodka.

“Of course we increase our inventory to make sure we never run short of our iconic Charlie Sheen shot.

Aberdeen freshers can expect slashes drinks prices at some city centre bars. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“In recent years, we have also expanded our non-alcoholic offering for those students who still want to party but without the alcohol.”

Paramount’s ‘social Wednesday’ is “always packed”, according to the general manager, and this continues for the remainder of the week.

“We anticipate thousands of people during freshers to come to Para!

“If you want to have a drink and boogie with your friends, pop in past as we’ll provide the rest.”

You may also like:

More from Food and Drink

Andrew and Claire with their daughters Hannah and Bethany (right). Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Geddes family say 'big thank you' to customers for flocking to new Netherton Farm…
Our "incredible" Chaophraya sharing platter kicked off the meal. Image: Wullie Marr
Restaurant review: Union Street gem Chaophraya delivers tastes from across Thai region
Café Oregano is open from Thursday to Tuesday. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Did Aberdeen's Instagrammable Café Oregano live up to expectations?
Aberdeen bars are preparing to welcome thousands of freshers in the coming weeks. Image: Wullie Marr
Aberdeen Freshers 2024: 9 must-visit cocktail bars in the city centre
Jabir Hussain with chef award inside Panache Indian restaurant.
Revealed: What makes Elgin Indian restaurant chef the best in Scotland after scooping top…
Nathan Davies, his partner Ashlyn and his daughter Norah outside their new business.
Badenoch's owners opening up cafe and wine bar inside the old home of Elgin…
2
From left: John Wink, Mark Anderson, Scott McCombie, Bruce McCombie, Ashley Adams, Karan Batra, Calum Wright and Philip Adams outside the Stag Hotel in Banchory.
'Banchory Buzz' for Big Mannys' Pizza as new branch opens
The food hall is attracting growing numbers of visitors. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Victorian Market attracting 10,000 shoppers A DAY as upgrade exceeds expectations
woman's hands holding a latte
6 brilliant places to brunch around Aberdeen
Eric Mair. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Family-run Buckie firm Eat Mair Fish still reeling in customers after 50 years

Conversation