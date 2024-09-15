How Paramount bar preps for ‘thousands’ of freshers during Welcome Week

It’s that time of year where flocks of college and university students descend on the streets of Aberdeen, injecting a new lease of life into the Granite Mile (and beyond).

A host of events are taking place in the city in the coming weeks, from comedy, games and movie nights to picnics and a secondhand market.

For local bars, pubs and nightclubs, Freshers’ Week – which is now also being dubbed as ‘Welcome Week’ – is one of the busiest periods of the year.

So, how do they prepare for the influx of customers?

‘The lifelong friendships you make at this time are your bread and butter’

Chloe Morton has been general manager at Paramount on Bon Accord Street for two years.

The popular bar recently underwent “a massive glow up just in time for freshers.”

It reopened on Friday, August 23 after £400,000 was invested in upgraded furniture, floors and lighting, among other things.

Renowned for its famous Charlie Sheen shot, Paramount has already proved a hot spot for new and existing students in Aberdeen since throwing its doors back open.

“We wanted to give students a fun, vibrant and extravagant venue to come party with their friends,” the 25-year-old said.

“We increased our booth offerings, so there’s plenty of space to reserve a table.

“Freshers is a chance to not only socialise with new housemates, but you’re also given the opportunity to meet lots of new faces from across Scotland and the rest of the world.

“The lifelong friendships you make at this time are your bread and butter as you navigate through a new chapter in adulthood and experience a range of new opportunities and challenges.”

Expanding the team and serving up low (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) drinks prices

Recognising the amazing opportunities that Freshers’/Welcome Week has to offer, the team goes above and beyond to make the experience even more special for punters.

Paramount rethinks its drinks offers and adapts them to demand “so there’s something for everyone.”

Prices start from £1.25 per drink.

Chloe, who lives in Aberdeen, has worked in hospitality for roughly a decade.

She added: “We always expand our team just before Freshers’ Week and continue to expand as the academic year continues, typically an additional six-to-eight people will allow us to operate Tuesday to Sunday.

“We have great deals, amazing DJs and an incredible atmosphere that welcomes everyone through our doors.

“For us, we focus a lot on spirits, particularly vodka.

“Of course we increase our inventory to make sure we never run short of our iconic Charlie Sheen shot.

“In recent years, we have also expanded our non-alcoholic offering for those students who still want to party but without the alcohol.”

Paramount’s ‘social Wednesday’ is “always packed”, according to the general manager, and this continues for the remainder of the week.

“We anticipate thousands of people during freshers to come to Para!

“If you want to have a drink and boogie with your friends, pop in past as we’ll provide the rest.”

